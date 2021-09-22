Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘You’re hired!’: Montrose announce signing of Raith Rovers striker James Keatings on loan

By Scott Lorimer
September 22 2021, 1.53pm
James Keatings has lacked game time at Raith Rovers,
Raith Rovers striker James Keatings has joined Montrose on loan with light-hearted social media video inspired by The Apprentice.

The 29-year-old joins the Gable Endies until January, strengthening Stewart Petrie’s attacking options.

The former Hibs, Inverness and Dundee United forward could make his debut on Friday against Falkirk.

In a statement from Raith, they indicated that the move was to help Keatings get back to match fitness, having only made six substitute appearances for the Fifers since joining in July.

‘Hugely experienced’

Montrose boss Stuart Petrie was delighted to get the deal completed and hopes his new man will add some firepower.

He said: “James is a hugely experienced striker and I am delighted he has agreed to join us.

“We have had to be patient in our search to strengthen the squad, but I am convinced it has been worth the wait and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Announcing the move, the Montrose social media team created a mock up of the Apprentice TV show with Sir Alan Sugar ultimately telling James Keatings ‘you’re hired!’

