‘You’re hired!’: Montrose announce signing of Raith Rovers striker James Keatings on loan

Raith Rovers striker James Keatings has joined Montrose on loan with light-hearted social media video inspired by The Apprentice.

The 29-year-old joins the Gable Endies until January, strengthening Stewart Petrie’s attacking options.

The former Hibs, Inverness and Dundee United forward could make his debut on Friday against Falkirk.

MIGHTY MO AGREE LOAN DEAL FOR EXPERIENCED KEATINGS Montrose FC have signed experienced Raith Rovers striker James Keatings on loan until January, significantly strengthening Stewart Petrie’s attacking options. pic.twitter.com/LvwEiIq84G — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) September 22, 2021

In a statement from Raith, they indicated that the move was to help Keatings get back to match fitness, having only made six substitute appearances for the Fifers since joining in July.

‘Hugely experienced’

Montrose boss Stuart Petrie was delighted to get the deal completed and hopes his new man will add some firepower.

He said: “James is a hugely experienced striker and I am delighted he has agreed to join us.

“We have had to be patient in our search to strengthen the squad, but I am convinced it has been worth the wait and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Announcing the move, the Montrose social media team created a mock up of the Apprentice TV show with Sir Alan Sugar ultimately telling James Keatings ‘you’re hired!’