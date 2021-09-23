Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dick Campbell hails ‘magic spirit’ around Arbroath as Red Lichties set to draw in another big crowd for Kilmarnock clash

By Ewan Smith
September 23 2021, 12.11pm Updated: September 23 2021, 12.21pm
Dick Campbell says there is a buzz around Arbroath this season.
Dick Campbell believes there is a ‘magic spirit’ around Arbroath as he prepares for the biggest game in his five-year reign at the Angus club.

Red Lichties could go top of the Championship with a win over Kilmanock on Friday night as the BBC TV cameras come to town.

More than 2,000 are expected to pack into Gayfield with in excess of 1,200 tickets already sold, over and above the near 900 season ticket holders.

Biggest home crowd in three years

That will ensure Arbroath play in front of their biggest home crowd since a 1-0 home defeat to Dundee United in 2019.

Campbell is keen to play down the significance of an Arbroath victory – which would be their fifth consecutive win – but is thrilled with the start his side have made this year.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the way we’ve started this year,” said Campbell.

“The attitude from the players has been first class and there is a magic spirit about the whole club.

“It’s not just about what we are doing on the park. It’s the way the whole club is working together.

“It’s the buy-in we are getting from players to support the club.

Joel Nouble has become a real fans’ favourite at Gayfield.

“Things like Joel Nouble taking time out of his own day to drive up to Arbroath and help Arbroath Community Trust underline how well he has integrated.

“We’ve also sold more season tickets than ever before and the crowd are turning up for games in numbers.

“It’s a lovely, lovely place to work at right now and I want to keep enjoying it.”

‘Have to stay focused’

But while Campbell is content with life at Arbroath, he is refusing to get carried away.

Kilmarnock began the season as favourites to win the Championship title.

And despite a massive squad overhaul – which has seen them recruit 17 new players – they have started their campaign brightly.

“We know what is at stake,” added Campbell. “It’s the same thing at stake for both clubs and Kilmarnock have done very well.

“Talk is cheap and I won’t make any cheap talk. We have to stay focused and keep working hard because that has got us to where we are today.”

David Gold is suspended for the visit of Kilmarnock after his red card at Queen of the South last weekend.

Jason Thomson is still recovering from a knee operation while Colin Hamilton will face a late fitness test.

