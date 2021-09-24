Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Montrose star Graham Webster gives injury update as he urges his side to start picking up more points

By Scott Lorimer
September 24 2021, 8.30am
Graham Webster (7) has been in fine goal-scoring form this season.

Montrose talisman Graham Webster has described himself as “touch and go” to make a return to action this weekend.

The 28-year-old winger missed out on Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Alloa due to a calf injury.

With seven goals in his last seven games, Montrose missed out on their key man, who picked up the injury in the clash with Cove Rangers the previous week.

With all substitutes used, he played through the pain to help his side in the 1-1 draw.

Webster is now itching for a return to action this weekend when Falkirk visit Links Park.

He said: “I missed out on Saturday due to a calf injury that I’d been struggling with all week, so I’m touch and go for this week as well.

“The last thing I want to be doing is missing games. On a personal level, I was really gutted about Saturday and the boys couldn’t get a result. ”

Tough game ahead

Should he return to the field this weekend, Webster knows his side have their work cut out when the Bairns, looking to end a 4 game losing streak, come to town.

“You just need to look at their squad and you know you’ll get a tough game.

“They’ve just signed the boy McDaid on loan from Dundee who is a quality player and they have a lot of good talent there as well.

“I’m sure Paul Sheerin will be looking at this game thinking they need to get their season back on track and we’ll be doing the exact same, especially with it being a home game.

“We’ll have to set up in a way where we’ll have to expect them coming out at us and we won’t sit back and defend but we’ve got to be wary of their quality. They are a full-time side as well so they’ll be a fit team and well-organised.”

Need home wins

Despite the disappointment of last weekend, Webster feels his side have a decent season but knows the team need to start getting results in front of their own supporters.

“If you look over the games this year, we’ve definitely held our own but we need to make sure we start picking up points at home.

“I think that’s probably our biggest downfall this season. We’ve been beaten by Dumbarton, we did scrape a result against Peterhead and we drew 2-2 with Clyde so it has been a bit of a struggle at home but I think it will turn.”

