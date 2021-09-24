Montrose star Graham Webster gives injury update as he urges his side to start picking up more points

Montrose talisman Graham Webster has described himself as “touch and go” to make a return to action this weekend.

The 28-year-old winger missed out on Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Alloa due to a calf injury.

With seven goals in his last seven games, Montrose missed out on their key man, who picked up the injury in the clash with Cove Rangers the previous week.

With all substitutes used, he played through the pain to help his side in the 1-1 draw.

Webster is now itching for a return to action this weekend when Falkirk visit Links Park.

He said: “I missed out on Saturday due to a calf injury that I’d been struggling with all week, so I’m touch and go for this week as well.

“The last thing I want to be doing is missing games. On a personal level, I was really gutted about Saturday and the boys couldn’t get a result. ”

Tough game ahead

Should he return to the field this weekend, Webster knows his side have their work cut out when the Bairns, looking to end a 4 game losing streak, come to town.

“You just need to look at their squad and you know you’ll get a tough game.

“They’ve just signed the boy McDaid on loan from Dundee who is a quality player and they have a lot of good talent there as well.

“I’m sure Paul Sheerin will be looking at this game thinking they need to get their season back on track and we’ll be doing the exact same, especially with it being a home game.

“We’ll have to set up in a way where we’ll have to expect them coming out at us and we won’t sit back and defend but we’ve got to be wary of their quality. They are a full-time side as well so they’ll be a fit team and well-organised.”

Need home wins

Despite the disappointment of last weekend, Webster feels his side have a decent season but knows the team need to start getting results in front of their own supporters.

“If you look over the games this year, we’ve definitely held our own but we need to make sure we start picking up points at home.

“I think that’s probably our biggest downfall this season. We’ve been beaten by Dumbarton, we did scrape a result against Peterhead and we drew 2-2 with Clyde so it has been a bit of a struggle at home but I think it will turn.”