First full house at Murrayfield since Covid-19 outbreak for November’s Springbok test

Scotland’s autumn test against South Africa is sold out and another against Australia is heading that way as full crowds are set to return to BT Murrayfield in November.

Scotland host the world champions, fresh from their series victory over the British and Irish Lions, on November 13. It will be the first 67,000 capacity crowd at Murrayfield since the game against France in March 2020.

No fans have attended Scotland’s Murrayfield internationals since then due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A quarter-capacity crowd was permitted for the Lions’ game against Japan in June.

‘Great news’ for Townsend

South Africa is a sell out 🙌 🇿🇦 Our @autumnnations match against the @Springboks has now sold out. 🇦🇺 More than 62,000 seats have been sold for game against Australia. 🇹🇴 🇯🇵 Tickets still available for Tonga & Japan. Secure your tickets here ➡️ https://t.co/Cxhnil2ciD — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) September 23, 2021

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said it was “great news” to learn Murrayfield would, be full to capcity again.

“It always lifts the team when they know they will be playing in front of full crowd. It means so much more that our fans are back supporting us for what will be a real test against the current World Champions.

“We have missed being able to represent our country in front of family, friends and our loyal supporters who have backed the team from their living rooms in recent months.

“All four matches this autumn present us with an exciting and different challenge. As a group we are looking forward to maintaining our progression, in front of our home fans.”

Wallabies’ game close to capacity

So far 62,000 seats have now been sold for the Autumn Nations Series game against Australia on Sunday November 7.

Tickets are still available for Scotland’s other Autumn Nations Series fixtures. They are against Tonga (Saturday 30 October) and Japan (Saturday 20 November).

Scottish Rugby stress that they continue to work with the Scottish Government as they have throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Supporters can be reassured that all relevant safety and security measures will be in place. We will ensure BT Murrayfield continues to be a safe venue to visit,” they said.