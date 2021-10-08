Omar Pacha demands 100% from Dundee Stars against Fife Flyers, insisting: ‘If you do not show up, you will get embarrassed’

Dundee Stars are aiming to make it three wins on the bounce when they take on Fife Flyers on Saturday.

The Stars won two out of three of cup ties in last weekend’s triple-header, recording a 6-1 win over the Flyers before dumping Belfast Giants 4-2 at Dundee Ice Arena.

Having scored 10 goals in their last two games, the Taysiders are full of confidence going into another cup clash with their biggest rivals, Todd Dautiaume’s Flyers.

The Fifers have conceded 18 goals while only scoring three – and will be determined to stop the rot.

That’s why Stars head coach Omar Pacha is demanding his team are at their best.

He said: “If you do not show up, you will get embarrassed and the guys know that this game is vital for us, so you cannot let up on anybody.

“In this league I have seen results where other teams got beat then by the next weekend, they were a brand new team and I expect Fife to come in here and want to do the same as what we did to them last weekend.

“So, it is going to be a huge game.

“I do not think anybody should take anyone for granted, we will need to be at our best to win that hockey game, if not we will be disappointed.”

Looking back to last weekend’s action, Pacha reflected: “It was really important to get that first win and the boys certainly worked hard to end the weekend with four points.

“During the last 20 minutes on Sunday, the tanks were empty, and we defended hard.

“Now, we need to build on that weekend and keep going on what we are doing and keep improving day by day, so good things will happen.

“It is a huge game on Saturday night, at home against our biggest rivals, and it is a massive chance to get some more Challenge Cup points to help us progress to the knockout stages.”