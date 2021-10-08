Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Omar Pacha demands 100% from Dundee Stars against Fife Flyers, insisting: ‘If you do not show up, you will get embarrassed’

By Kris Smith
October 8 2021, 4.30pm
Dundee Stars head coach Omar Pacha.

Dundee Stars are aiming to make it three wins on the bounce when they take on Fife Flyers on Saturday.

The Stars won two out of three of cup ties in last weekend’s triple-header, recording a 6-1 win over the Flyers before dumping Belfast Giants 4-2 at Dundee Ice Arena.

Having scored 10 goals in their last two games, the Taysiders are full of confidence going into another cup clash with their biggest rivals, Todd Dautiaume’s Flyers.

The Fifers have conceded 18 goals while only scoring three – and will be determined to stop the rot.

That’s why Stars head coach Omar Pacha is demanding his team are at their best.

He said: “If you do not show up, you will get embarrassed and the guys know that this game is vital for us, so you cannot let up on anybody.

“In this league I have seen results where other teams got beat then by the next weekend, they were a brand new team and I expect Fife to come in here and want to do the same as what we did to them last weekend.

“So, it is going to be a huge game.

“I do not think anybody should take anyone for granted, we will need to be at our best to win that hockey game, if not we will be disappointed.”

Looking back to last weekend’s action, Pacha reflected: “It was really important to get that first win and the boys certainly worked hard to end the weekend with four points.

“During the last 20 minutes on Sunday, the tanks were empty, and we defended hard.

“Now, we need to build on that weekend and keep going on what we are doing and keep improving day by day, so good things will happen.

“It is a huge game on Saturday night, at home against our biggest rivals, and it is a massive chance to get some more Challenge Cup points to help us progress to the knockout stages.”

