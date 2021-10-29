Scotland Autumn Series 2021: Where to watch Scotland vs Tonga, and 3 things the Scots need to do on the return to Murrayfield

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotland’s Autumn Series opener against Tonga brings back chastening memories of 2012 at Pittodrie, when the Islanders claimed a historic, shocking but altogether deserved 21-15 victory.

That ended the Andy Robinson era, and not entirely coincidentally was also the last time former captain Greig Laidlaw started an international at 10.

Gregor Townsend has shuffled his options for this extra test, staged outside the international windows meaning no English or French based players can be selected.

Where to watch and listen

The entire – and rebranded – Autumn Series of all the home nations is exclusively on Amazon Prime. The subscription streaming service debuted in rugby for last year’s Autumn Nations Cup. You can take out a subscription or a 30-day free trial.

TALKSPORT are the exclusive radio broadcaster for the tests, having signed up a three-year agreement with the Home Nations for the Autumn Series.

Kick-off at BT Murrayfield is 2.30 pm. The referee is Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus’ favourite, Australia’s Nic Berry.

It’s Scotland’s first game at BT Murrayfield with fans present for 600 days. Here’s three main issues Scotland need to get right to start the new international season on a high.

Stay ruthless

Scotland have historically often had an issue putting underdog sides away – Samoa in the 2015 World Cup springs to mind – but not recently.

The rout of Italy in March – when Scotland had Stuart Hogg at 10 and still came away with a record Six Nations 52-10 win – has emboldened Townsend to experiment some more.

Against a full-strength Tonga, this might have been a risk. But they’re also without key players from England and France, and their lack of depth makes that a far bigger problem.

The rain is expected to abate in EH12 on Saturday afternoon. This should allow the preferred plan to manipulate the Tongans about the pitch and use the structured game to dominate.

Scotland kick in open play a lot when Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg play, because they’re both great at it. It’s a much less assured part of Blair Kinghorn and Darcy Graham’s game, but will surely be the focus for the first hour.

Find more options

Potentially eight new caps, and at least three established players slated to play out of position. It’s certainly a bold selection from Townsend.

But you can never have too many options, as injury issues have proved to the Scots in recent times. Some have the appearance of being driven by national management, notably Kinghorn to 10 and Oli Kebble at tight-head.

This is certainly the game to try anything out. Maybe they work, maybe they don’t, but the groundwork needs to be done. Scotland have four tough tests this Autumn and there will be some damage sustained.

New cap Jamie Hodgson at lock is definitely not a first choice. But Alex Craig, Scott Cummings are Jonny Gray all injured, and Richie Gray has not been considered.

Hodgson is maybe just one knock to next week’s probable starting second row of Grant Gilchrist and Sam Skinner away from being in the test team against the world champion Springboks.

No more than 50 minutes of Hamish

The pinballing openside has not played since the Lions tour, a comeback game for Edinburgh last being aborted by a slight injury.

If Rory Darge, maybe the outstanding player in Scotland this season so far, had not had an untimely injury Watson may well have been saved for another week.

It’s a good plan to have Hamish have a full hit-out against physical opposition. But there’s no sense in overdoing it. The last World Cup and last heavy defeat – in Dublin a year ago – illustrated how vital Watson is.

He needs to be dragged, kicking and screaming if necessary, off soon after half-time. Perhaps earlier. There’s wwo back rowers on the bench in Luke Crosbie and Nick Haining. That should allow for rest time for both Watson and Jamie Ritchie. It’s going to be a long and arduous four weeks.