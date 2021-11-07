Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland Autumn Series 2021: Character and crowd took Scots to victory over Wallabies, says Gregor Townsend

By Steve Scott
November 7 2021, 5.27pm Updated: November 7 2021, 5.34pm
Ewan Ashman scores the crucial try at Murrayfield.

The new belief in the team and channelling the emotion of a full house at Murrayfield were the keys to Scotland edging their 15-13 victory over Australia, believes Gregor Townsend.

The Scots had to twice regain the lead against a Wallabies team third in the world and seeking their sixth win in succession, but they toughed out the win.

‘There’s a calmness’

“The character of the team rather than the actual performance is most pleasing,” said Townsend. “There’s a calmness about the group; players have evolved into leaders and there’s togetherness and trust in each other.

“But that calmness comes from belief. We’ve had performances in the eight months to build that belief.

“We needed calm heads today, with the stadium full again it was always going to be more emotional than normal. Seeing the crowd so excited about the win brought that home to us.”

Scotland were “frustrated and disappointed” even at 7-3 ahead at half-time, and it took Australia’s try while a man down to a yellow card to kick them into gear, Townsend continued.

‘We found a way to win’

“We found a way to win,” he added, “There are a number of aspects to improve. There was a rustiness as a team, just connecting again after so long apart.

“The Springboks next week have a very demanding way of playing, it’ll require a huge effort to deal with their setpiece and kicking game. We have to be accurate and inventive to find ways to get around, through or over them.”

Townsend had particular praise for 21-year-old debutant Ewan Ashman, who scored a brilliant second half try.

“He’s another that’s thrived in the test arena which is very difficult to do,” said Townsend. “We have players getting their first starts for Scotland who seem to be born to play test rugby.

“We’d real faith in him. He’s been confident since selected and he defended an area at the tail at the end of the lineout. we knew the Aussies had some good moves there.

“We know he’s a very good player already, but he’ll get better and better going forward.”

‘How good was it to do at a full Murrayfield?’

Captain Stuart Hogg said he “loved” the win in front of a full house for the first time since March 2020.

“I absolutely loved it, we have worked incredibly hard this past wee while to get ourselves into a position to win these Test matches.

“How good was it to do it at a full BT Murrayfield? We have been waiting over 600 days for this. It was well worth it.

“I said to the boys afterwards the job is only half done, we’re only two games in. We’ve got the world champions coming next week on a six-day turnaround.

“I couldn’t be more excited for that.”

