Scotland Autumn Series 2021: George Turner could be back for Boks as John Dalziel praises Scots’ maturity

Scotland are hoping for a clean bill of health in the wake of their Wallaby win with even George Turner available for this week’s test against world champions South Africa.

Turner left after only 11 minutes of the game against Australia with what looked like a serious rib problem. 21-year-old Ewan Ashman came on at hooker and scored a try in a dream debut as the Scots won 15-13.

However assistant coach John Dalziel said that Turner was “bouncing around like normal” on Monday morning and the hope is that the Glasgow man will be available.

“We’re pretty used to these six-day turnarounds from the last two rounds of the Six Nations, and from the World Cup,” said Dalziel. “The medical and S&C staff gear up their recovery work to keep ahead of it.

“There were a few knocks and bruises. But we had some pleasing news this morning, to realise that nothing is as major as we thought last night.

“The guys will get through recovery protocols and medical checkouts today. There’s no massive concerns at all. Fingers crossed nothing develops later in the day.”

‘We’re pretty sure he’s going to turn it round’

Turner was taken off as rib problems are known to be particularly painful especially in the scrum for front row forwards.

“There’s been a huge turnaround with him this morning and he’s bouncing about as normal,” added Dalziel. “George is a resilient character and it’s good news. We’re pretty sure he’s going to turn it around quicker than we thought yesterday.”

While a bit of lineout trickery devised by forwards specialist Dalziel worked for Hamish Watson’s try on Saturday, the Springboks’ masterly setpiece game is a different challenge.

“It’s very different,” he agreed. “Australia’s defence in that area of the pitch is unique to them. We found a weakness in it.

‘Now the biggest challenge of all is to find any weakness in the South African set piece, and stop them. In terms of that challenge, there is none bigger than this weekend.

“With the South Africans it is a physical battle. Straight up and down. They are coming straight through the front door at us, and we know that.”

‘We showed really good maturity’

💪 Boks wary of threat posed by the Scotland pack

🗣️ “We know the scrums and lineouts will be tough”

For Dalziel, though, the way the Scots team closed the game out on Sunday was the biggest plus.

“It wasn’t the greatest of games. Both sides went in with an attacking mind-set and it didn’t really happen.

“But I just thought the way we closed out the game – with possession going back and forward – we showed really good maturity to nail the last couple of plays. That’s the most pleasing thing as a coach.”

But beating Australia for the third time in succession and four successive wins isn’t going to any heads, he stressed.

“We as a nation get pretty high on the wins and sometimes get too low on defeats,” he continued.

“I’ve been lucky enough to work with these players for a number of years, from the under-20s onwards. I’ve seen them grow as men and it’s outstanding, the high standards they hold with each other.

“As a group, they deal with setbacks, know the path they’re on – and there is no ceiling. They want to grow and become that Scotland team that is consistent, that can win on the big occasion more often.

“We’re starting to see that. They’re very humble and realise we’re at the start of the process.

“But it’s a young group with loads of growth to come. We’ll keep building towards that.

“They want to make the 60 or 70 thousand people at Murrayfield, as well as everyone watching at home, proud every time they pull on the jersey.

“It’s a great group to work with.”