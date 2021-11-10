Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland Autumn Series 2021: Chris Harris and fellow Lions did seven weeks of summer study on the Springboks

By Steve Scott
November 10 2021, 10.00pm
Chris Harris will lock horns again with Lukhanyo Am this weekend.

With so many in the Scotland camp having studied the Springboks all summer, they know exactly what to expect at Murrayfield on Saturday, says Chris Harris.

The powerful outside centre was one of seven Scots in the playing squad on the Lions tour, while coaches Gregor Townsend and Steve Tandy and chief analyst Gavin Vaughan were in the backroom staff.

While there were five other games to play, Harris revealed that virtually all the study time was on South Africa ahead of the three tests.

And the centre doesn’t think the Scots can beat the Springboks just by playing Harlem Globetrotter stuff.

‘We won the first test, didn’t we?’

Chris Harris had another strong game for Scotland against Australia.

“The idea we would have won the Lions Series by playing more open, well, we won the first test didn’t we?” he pointed out. “The second test didn’t quite work out for us, but you look at I and think, there were opportunities here and there.

““I think what will happen this weekend is that there will be some opportunities to play a bit of rugby. But you can’t be caught over playing at the same time.

“It’s a balance and you’ve got to be smart. There are enough boys who have played a few games against them and spent 6-7 weeks looking at them. We know what to expect and we’ll be looking to impose our game on them.”

‘We’ve got the players to go at them’

The Scots have also looked at how last week’s visitors Australia managed to beat South Africa twice this summer.

“We did have a look at how Australia played against them and they did have a crack,” said Harris. “They went at them with the ball.

“Australia are very good at that and we are as well. There are definite opportunities there and we’ve got the players who can go at them.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge of seeing if we can really impose that attacking side of the game on them.”

Harris and Sam Johnson should link up again in midfield for Scotland this weekend. It’s a partnership that’s grown on and off the field.

The pair were thrown together as team-mates and room-mates during the last World Cup. That has stuck as time has gone on.

“We were there together for the whole time in Japan,” added Harris. “So we got to know each other really well, so from that perspective we’re really close.

‘It’s a good partnership’

“He’s just a grand, very laid back bloke. That’s good with me and we just chill out.
“On the field just expands from the relationship off the field. We understand each other. I understand what he wants to do defensively and in attack.

“We speak to each other a lot in training about what to expect from the opposition and what we expect from each other. It’s a good partnership we’ve got going on.”

They will be up against a fair duo in the green shirts in Damien de Allende and Lukhanyo Am.

“Am’s playing with confidence, isn’t he? He’s a physical player and I look forward to playing against him again.

“He’s a bit of an all-rounder, an aggressive defender but the whole South African backline are pretty aggressive. We’ll look at how to get around that but it’s a challenge I’m looking forward to.”