Grant Forrest looks for a big finish to his breakthrough year in Dubai

The maiden victory secured, and built upon, the aim for Grant Forrest now is to show he belongs in top events like the DP World Championship.

The 28-year-old from East Lothian had his breakthrough on home soil at the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews in July. He followed that with strong showings in Spain and Dubai last week and has missed only one cut since his win.

That meant he’s in the season finale also in Dubai and gunning for a high finish. Not just for the financial reward, but for an automatic slot in the 150th Open on the Old Course at St Andrews.

That comes from finishing within the top 30 on the Earth Course this week, which won’t be easy.

‘This is a proper golf course’

“This week is a proper golf course,” he said from the gulf. “Last week was decently long, but I think it’s a prime example of when there’s not much rough and it’s wide open, it doesn’t matter how long a course is as we’ll tear it apart even at 7500 yards.

“This week there are more bunkers off the tee and a bit more trouble. They can tuck the pins away. There’s not much rough compared to previous years, but it’s still a much better test.”

He tries to not reflect quite yet on 2021, just planning to continue what he’s been doing.

“It’s been a good season. It’s felt like a pretty long one and I think everybody is looking forward to having a break after this.

“The first couple of weeks after the win, it’s a rollercoaster and to try and refocus after that was quite challenging. But to get a top five in Spain when I didn’t play particularly well was good.

“It’s about trying to keep doing the right things. I definitely feel in a better place with my game and mentally as well than a year ago, so there are loads of positives.”

The change in Germany and Ireland worked

GRANT AND JOHN ARE READY…🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🚦@grantforrest93 and caddy @JohnMcClureGolf are all set to get going tomorrow in what will be his second DP World Tour Championship They are off at 0950 (UK 0550) with @AntoineRozner#DPWTC | #RolexSeries ⛳🇦🇪🏌🏼‍♂️😎 pic.twitter.com/BIiJmv8hlW — Bounce (@bouncespmgt) November 17, 2021

The real change happened for Grant in mid-season in Ireland, the week after he had changed coaches and decided to be more self-sufficient during tournaments weeks.

“I think we all are independent until you get on tour,” he explained. “It’s easy to fall into the trap.

“You see the top players have loads of folk around them and there is a place for that. But it is a big adjustment.

“When you are playing college golf or on the Challenge Tour, you are usually just on your own. Sometimes you don’t even have a caddie.

“All of a sudden, if you jump into having coaches, psychologists, caddies, managers, it can be just too much. You can get distracted from what you are trying to do, which is going and playing golf tournaments.”

In Germany the week before Ireland, Grant started to work with coach Matt Belsham but he doesn’t like to see him once he gets to an event.

“I finished fourth in Ireland, and managed to get some good results pretty quickly,” he said. “I just wanted to turn up at a tournament to play. Seeing a coach on the range on a Tuesday, I can’t really play golf like that.

“I’ve been trying to do most of my work away from tournaments. Matt has been at a few events, but he leaves you to get on with it, which is important.”

The luxury of picking and choosing events

WITB: Grant Forrest 👀 Take a look at the all-Titleist setup @grantforrest93 will be gaming as he tees up for the European Tour season finale at the #DPWTC.#TeamTitleist pic.twitter.com/iCgRVaqsSt — Titleist Europe (@TitleistEurope) November 16, 2021

One thing about winning that does help is that in 2022 he has the full scope to pick when and where he wants to play.

“It’s a big schedule next year and there’s no way you can play every tournament. This year, I didn’t have the luxury of being able to pick and choose.

“The longer you play you realise how important it is to be fresh at tournaments. To go there feeling like you can perform your best.

“It’s very exciting going into next year. The DPWorld Tour a big opportunity for all of us. You’d never want to lose you card, but clearly this was the year you really didn’t want to lose it!

“We’ll have more opportunities, we’ll be playing for more money so it’s an exciting time. I’ll just try and get better every year.

“It doesn’t feel like that because golf is full of ups and downs, but you have to look long term. I’m feel I’m going in the right direction every year.”