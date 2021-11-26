Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angus darts star Alan Soutar suffers defeat in Players Championship debut

By Ewan Smith
November 26 2021, 8.03pm Updated: November 26 2021, 9.03pm
Alan Soutar took on Daryl Gurney in the Players Championship finals
Alan Soutar’s Players Championship dream ended early as he crashed to an opening round defeat to Daryl Gurney.

The Angus darts star, playing in his first Players Championship finals after a stunning debut season in the PDC, lost 6-3 to Gurney.

It was a disappointing night for the man called Soots.

But he’ll be flying the flag for Arbroath and Scotland again next month at the World Championships at Alexandra Palace.

Souar, quite literally, put his hometown Arbroath on the map before the tie.

Alan Soutar
Alan Soutar has put Arbroath on the map of his new top

The Dundee firefighter, known as Soots, wore a specially designed Mission Darts t-shirt and matching  flights with a star pinpointing the Angus town on a map of Scotland.

“Arbroath means a lot to me,” Soots told Courier Sport. “It’s where I grew up and where I live.

“I’ll always belong to Arbroath. It was a natural choice to pinpoint the town on my shirt. I’ll wear it with pride over the next few weeks.”

But it was always going to be a huge task to see off Northern Ireland-born Gurney.

Gurney won the 2018 Players Championship and was ranked 23rd – a full 56 places above Soutar in the PDC Order of Merit – before the match.

He has earned £198,250, while Soutar has collected a hugely respectable £29,500 in his PDC debut year.

He has climbed 49 places in the rankings in just ten months.

That saw him qualify for the Players Championships finals and the World Championships.

Dundee firefighter Alan Soutar made his Players Championship finals debut

Alan Soutar: Heckler puts Angus darts star off throw at key dart

But he has ambitions to break into the top 64 before January 3rd and had no intention of going down to Butlin’s Minehead to make up the numbers.

And he started well with game’s first 180.

He then had a chance to break Gurney’s throw in the fifth leg, but a heckler put him off as he went for a double nine finish.

That proved pivotal as Gurney raced into a 5-2 lead but he missed his double two match dart before clinching a 6-3 win.

It ended in first round disappointment for Soutar, who collected a £2,500 cheque for reaching the finals.

But he’ll be back on the big stage next month at Ally Pally.

Angus darts star Alan Soutar will put Arbroath on map when ‘local hero’ takes on world’s best in front of TV cameras

 

 

