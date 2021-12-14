VIDEO: Angus ace Alan Soutar gives guided tour of purpose-built darts room ahead of PDC World Championship debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

VIDEO: Angus ace Alan Soutar gives guided tour of purpose-built darts room ahead of PDC World Championship debut

By Ewan Smith
December 14 2021, 5.00pm
Angus darts star Alan Soutar will make his PDC World Championship debut on Sunday
Angus darts star Alan Soutar will make his PDC World Championship debut on Sunday

Alan Soutar is under six days from the biggest darts match of his career at the £2.5 million PDC World Championships.

The Arbroath-based ace will take on Brazilian star Diogo Portela in the first round on Sunday in front of the Sky Sports TV cameras.

It will see him fulfil a dream that began with borrowed darts board in his kitchen during the first Covid lockdown.

Alan Soutar is aiming to make an impact on his World Championship debut

And Soutar, who has PDC by storm in his debut season, can’t wait to appear on the big stage.

A win over Portela will put him on the brink of the top 64 – ten months after turning pro.

Soutar has taken several scalps in that time. Scalps include beating current world number 2 Peter Wright THREE times.

Alan Soutar: The darts room I hope will inspire me to glory

Soutar has used some of his £32,000 earnings to create a darts oche that exactly replicates the one he’ll face at Ally Pally.

“The plan was to build a darts room,” said Soutar.

“But when we looked to see nothing on the walls we decided to build up a picture of our lives.”

Soutar has given Courier Sport an exclusive guided tour of his set-up.

Watch to see how he is personalising walls with inspirational images from his life.

Soutar has spoken in the past about his military background and his full-time job as a Dundee firefighter.

Angus darts star Alan Soutar has become an ambassador for Arbroath FC

He and partner Amanda are proud of their role as Guide Dogs foster parents.

A local hero, Soots, has transformed the darts scene in the North East with the Angus Darts Academy.

Over 750 youngsters a chance to experience the sport.

That includes Nathan Girvan – Soots’ prodigy – who now stars on the PDC Youth Tour.

Girvan’s image adorns the walls of Soutar’s darts room.

And he hopes to inspire more youngsters to emulate his achievements at Ally Pally.

How life in a warzone prepared Dundee firefighter Alan Soutar for top-level darts

 

 