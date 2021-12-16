Spiky hair, tartan breeks and Yaya Toure: Arbroath ace Alan Soutar set for PDC World Championship darts debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Spiky hair, tartan breeks and Yaya Toure: Arbroath ace Alan Soutar set for PDC World Championship darts debut

By Ewan Smith
December 16 2021, 1.03pm Updated: December 16 2021, 4.01pm
Arbroath star Alan Soutar is preparing for his Ally Pally debut
Arbroath star Alan Soutar is preparing for his Ally Pally debut

Alan Soutar is determined to put Arbroath and Scotland on the map as he prepares to make his PDC World Championship darts debut.

Soutar will be live on Sky Sports when he takes on Brazilian Diogo Portela on Sunday for his first ever appearance at Alexandra Palace.

He plans to walk onto the stage in style after packing tartan trousers and a bespoke Scotland shirt that maps out the exact location of his hometown, Arbroath.

Souter, known as Soots, is fiercely proud of his roots.

Having been capped 50 times during his WDF career, winning the 2013 World Cup, he is a patrotic Scot.

Alan Soutar has mapped out Arbroath and Scotland on his bespoke stage shirt

The Dundee firefighter is also hugely attached to Arbroath.

He won’t sport a Peter Wright-style spiky haircut in London.

But Soots is determined to put his own mark on Ally Pally.

“I’ve started a thing with tartan trousers,” Soutar told Courier Sport. “They are going on when I’m on TV.

“On the ProTour it’s black trousers and normal stuff. I won’t even bother spiking my hair up for ProTours!

“But I’m really Scottish and proud of my Arbroath roots.

Alan Soutar combines darts with working as a Dundee firefighter

“I played for Scotland 50 times. I really enjoyed playing with Ross Montgomery and we are both passionate Scots.

“There’s no better way to maintain a Scottish identity than my outfit.

“I’ll be wearing tartan breeks, a shirt with a Scotland flag that has a nod to Arbroath.

“It’s great Mission Darts have done that for me and amazing that Jonny Booth from AKA Property Services donated the tartan trousers.”

Arbroath ace Alan Soutar: Ally Pally will be electric

Soutar can’t wait to experience the raucous crowd at Alexandra Palace as he prepares for his big stage debut.

His clash with Brazilian star Diogo Portela will be shown live on Sky Sports on Sunday afternoon.

And Soots plans to lap up every second of his World Championship debut.

“Walking out at Ally Pally is going to be electric,” added Soots.

“You need to take it all and do a bit with the crowd before turning the other way and focusing on the job.

“I’ve quickly learned you can’t be the class jester or the guy who is milking the crowd.

“At my level you have to focus fully on the darts.

“When I become a better player then I can start engaging with the crowd or being a bit different with them.

“At the Players Championships someone shouted at me when I was going for a double.

“It didn’t put me off but I was aware of it.

“In the big cauldron of Ally Pally you won’t hear individual shouts or noises. It will just be a racket.

“‘Yaya Toure’ will be getting sung every two minutes!

“I’m good at blocking things out and focusing on my job and I’ll go down there to enjoy it and make an impact.”

VIDEO: Angus ace Alan Soutar gives guided tour of purpose-built darts room ahead of PDC World Championship debut

More from The Courier