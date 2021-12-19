Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alan Soutar relished Scotland-England banter with Ally Pally crowd during debut win at PDC World Darts Championship

By Ewan Smith
December 19 2021, 6.03pm Updated: December 19 2021, 6.27pm
Alan Soutar claimed victory over Brazilian star Diogo Portela
Angus darts star Alan Soutar is unlikely to have ever had a better weekend than this one.

He picked up a £15,000 winners’ cheque for his debut win in the PDC World Darts Championship.

That came just 24 hours after his local club Arbroath went top of the league.

Soutar brushed aside the Scotland-England banter that dominated the atmosphere during his 3-2 win over Brazilian star Diogo Portela.

His outfit couldn’t have been more Scottish.

Tartan trousers, a Scotland shirt that mapped out his hometown Arbroath and an Arbroath FC pin badge.

Alan Soutar loves Scotland-England banter

Alan Soutar walked off stage draped in a Scotland flag

Fans chanted ‘Scotland get battered everywhere they go.’

They booed the Dundee firefighter as he tried to claim the match-winning double eight dart.

But after being inspired by nine-darter debutant Willie Borland and Arbroath’s metoric rise to the top of the Championship, Soots claimed a landmark win.

“I enjoy that side of darts,” said Soots, who draped himself in a Scotland flag as he walked off stage.

“When you come from amateur darts, BDO and playing for Scotland the crowd isn’t like that.

“The whole point of Sky Sports and PDC on TV is to create a mega popular watch.

“I wanted to get involved in it and be part of the atmosphere but I realise I’m here to play darts.

“Maybe I need to knock it back a bit. I’ve always loved the Scotland-England banter.

“As soon as I walked onto stage the crowd went straight for me. I thought to myself: ‘Oh no, what have I done?’

“But I’m okay with that. It’s not a Gerwyn Price thing, they aren’t booing me personally.

Alan Soutar was inspired by Willie Borland after the Scotland star’s incredible 9-dart finish

“It’s just a Scotland-England thing.

“I saw Willie Borland getting it the other night but he banged in a nine-darter to keep them quiet.

“Willie’s game was just mad and what’s happened since is great for him and Scottish darts.

“But I thought: ‘Cheers Willie, you’ve set me up now!’

“It’s been a brilliant weekend.

“Willie won on Friday, Arbroath are top of the league and I’m through. It’s tremendous.

“I’m still shaking. It’s an incredible feeling.”

