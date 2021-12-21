EXCLUSIVE: Angus darts ace Alan Soutar launches Courier Sport video diary as he targets more PDC World Championship glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Angus darts ace Alan Soutar launches Courier Sport video diary as he targets more PDC World Championship glory

By Ewan Smith
December 21 2021, 6.00pm
Angus ace Alan Soutar insists his social media has gone ‘insane’ since making a winning debut at the PDC World Darts Championship.

The Arbroath-based star claimed a £15,000 winners’ cheque after his first round victory over Diogo Portela at the £2.5 million Alexandra Palace event.

And, ahead of Thursday’s game with Mensur Suljovic, Soutar is giving Courier Sport an exclusive behind-the-flights video diary.

That will give our readers unrivalled access to the build-up from London to the biggest game of his life.

The current World no 63 will go straight from the Ally Pally oche into back-to-back nightshifts in his day job as Dundee firefighter on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

But he hopes to be jetting BACK to London on Boxing Day to take part in the latter stages of Ally Pally.

And as Willie Borland discovered with his 9-dart finish, Soots could become an overnight sensation during the tournament.

Alan Soutar will star at Ally Pally again on Thursday

“When I go through my phone the notifications on Facebook. Twitter and all social media sites is insane,” said Soutar.

“I can’t keep up with it.

“The whole social media thing is great and I like keeping up with it.

“But the well-wishes from home, from Arbroath, Scotland and friends around Europe and the world – Italians, Swiss, Hungarians.

“It’s been insane trying to keep up with it all and it’s impossible to say ‘thank you’ individually to everyone.

Alan Soutar: Behind-the-flights diary

Alan Soutar claimed victory over Brazilian star Diogo Portela

“In a diary with The Courier, I’d like to say ‘thanks very much for all the support.’

“I am reading it all. I do spend a bit of time every day on social media.

“It’s all appreciated and it does make me feel really connected to everyone.

“That’s especially the case with Arbroath – the town, the football club and everyone at home. I appreciate that so ‘thanks very much for that.’

“But back my phone. I have another 73 notifications to work my way through so I could be here some time.

