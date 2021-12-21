EXCLUSIVE: Angus darts ace Alan Soutar launches Courier Sport video diary as he targets more PDC World Championship glory

An error occurred. Please try again.

Angus ace Alan Soutar insists his social media has gone ‘insane’ since making a winning debut at the PDC World Darts Championship.

The Arbroath-based star claimed a £15,000 winners’ cheque after his first round victory over Diogo Portela at the £2.5 million Alexandra Palace event.

And, ahead of Thursday’s game with Mensur Suljovic, Soutar is giving Courier Sport an exclusive behind-the-flights video diary.

That will give our readers unrivalled access to the build-up from London to the biggest game of his life.

The current World no 63 will go straight from the Ally Pally oche into back-to-back nightshifts in his day job as Dundee firefighter on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

But he hopes to be jetting BACK to London on Boxing Day to take part in the latter stages of Ally Pally.

And as Willie Borland discovered with his 9-dart finish, Soots could become an overnight sensation during the tournament.

“When I go through my phone the notifications on Facebook. Twitter and all social media sites is insane,” said Soutar.

“I can’t keep up with it.

“The whole social media thing is great and I like keeping up with it.

“But the well-wishes from home, from Arbroath, Scotland and friends around Europe and the world – Italians, Swiss, Hungarians.

“It’s been insane trying to keep up with it all and it’s impossible to say ‘thank you’ individually to everyone.

Alan Soutar: Behind-the-flights diary

“In a diary with The Courier, I’d like to say ‘thanks very much for all the support.’

“I am reading it all. I do spend a bit of time every day on social media.

“It’s all appreciated and it does make me feel really connected to everyone.

“That’s especially the case with Arbroath – the town, the football club and everyone at home. I appreciate that so ‘thanks very much for that.’

“But back my phone. I have another 73 notifications to work my way through so I could be here some time.