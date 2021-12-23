Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Soutar ‘one to watch’ says legendary five-times PDC world champion Raymond van Barneveld

By Ewan Smith
December 23 2021, 12.05pm
Raymond van Barneveld has tipped Alan Soutar for the top
Alan Soutar has been tipped for the PDC’s Best Newcomer by five-times world champion Raymond van Barneveld.

Soutar has beaten Dutch star Barney twice in four meetings – including on his run to the last 16 of the UK Open.

And as he prepares for the biggest match of his life against Austrian star Mensur Suljovic on Thursday, Soots has been backed by Barney.

Barney believes Soutar’s meteroic rise in his debut year as a pro merits recognition.

Soutar is currently in the top 64 after starting the tour in 128th place.

He has picked up £47,000 and has already secured his professional status until at least 2023.

“Would he be in contention for Newcomer of the Year?” asked Barneveld. “Yes, absolutely.

Alan Soutar is a firefighter by day and darts hero on stage

“Alan Soutar earned his tour card this year. I beat him the day I won my first Pro Tour in the quarrers. Then he beat me in the UK Open.

“In the final week he beat me in the second round of the Pro Tour and one week later I beat him to qualify for the Grand Slam of Darts.

“It’s 2-2 now but he’s a fantastic player!”

Alan Soutar is ‘clinical finisher’ – Barneveld

Alan Soutar has been praised by Raymond van Barneveld

Soutar has taken out a host of big names in the last year including World No 2 Peter Wright.

And his outstanding form is no surprise to Barney.

“He’s really clinical on his finishes and is one of the guys we really need to watch out for,” added Barneveld.

“I love the game and I never missed a game even when I retired from darts.

“I watched all the players and all the newcomers.

“If you are new you have to keep practicing to get better and better.

“Maybe within two or three years you can lift trophies, you never know?”

Alan Soutar Video Diary: 18th birthday, training with ex-world champion and tribute to fallen Iraq war hero

