Alan Soutar Video Diary: Blanking Ally Pally boos as tartan outfit set for PDC World Darts Championship stage

Alan Soutar will blank out a partisan English crowd while aiming to seal a post-Christmas return to the PDC World Darts Championship stage.

Fans at Alexandra Palace tried to put him off his stride during his debut win over Diogo Portela on Sunday.

Boos were clearly heard as he attempted his winning double eight dart.

And fans chanted ‘Scotland get batted everywhere they go’ throughout the Arbroath star’s first round clash.

Soutar cupped his ears to the crowd at the end and donned his brother Garry’s Scotland flag as he claimed victory over Brazilian Portela.

He later brushed off the Ally Pally atmosphere as ‘Scotland-England banter.’

𝗦𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗦 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗦 𝗜𝗧! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Incredible debut display from Alan Soutar who defeats Diogo Portela in a deciding set and look what it means to him!#WHDarts pic.twitter.com/Q14rIBrRrG — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 19, 2021

But ‘Soots’ will blank out the noise this time.

“I’ve watched my game with Diogo back and learned a few things,” Soutar told Courier Sport.

“One of the things I’ll change a bit is my engagement with the crowd.

“I think I took them on too much and tried to give them back a little bit of banter for their ‘Scotland get battered’ chant.

“I’ll tone that down for Thursday. I don’t need them against me every time I throw.

“I’m there to play darts not to be the villain or the court jester.”

Alan Soutar: Behind-the-flights diary day 3

Soots has given Courier Sport unrivalled access into his pre-match build-up with his ‘behind-the-flights’ video diary.

This is his final diary ahead of Thursday’s second round clash with Mensur Suljovic.

Soutar takes a trip to London and picks out his outfit for the big day.

Soots also feels the love of his Angus hometown.

Arbroath FC have backed their ambassador with an iconic image of his jersey in the Gayfield dressing room.

A star on his saltire shirt maps out Arbroath.

And Soots hopes to do the town proud, knowing that a win over Suljovic will guarantee him a top 64 spot.