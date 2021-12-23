Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alan Soutar Video Diary: Blanking Ally Pally boos as tartan outfit set for PDC World Darts Championship stage

By Ewan Smith
December 23 2021, 8.05am Updated: December 23 2021, 4.18pm
Alan Soutar will snub the Scotland-England banter at Ally Pally
Alan Soutar will blank out a partisan English crowd while aiming to seal a post-Christmas return to the PDC World Darts Championship stage.

Fans at Alexandra Palace tried to put him off his stride during his debut win over Diogo Portela on Sunday.

Boos were clearly heard as he attempted his winning double eight dart.

And fans chanted ‘Scotland get batted everywhere they go’ throughout the Arbroath star’s first round clash.

Soutar cupped his ears to the crowd at the end and donned his brother Garry’s Scotland flag as he claimed victory over Brazilian Portela.

He later brushed off the Ally Pally atmosphere as ‘Scotland-England banter.’

But ‘Soots’ will blank out the noise this time.

“I’ve watched my game with Diogo back and learned a few things,” Soutar told Courier Sport.

“One of the things I’ll change a bit is my engagement with the crowd.

Alan Soutar walked off stage draped in a Scotland flag

“I think I took them on too much and tried to give them back a little bit of banter for their ‘Scotland get battered’ chant.

“I’ll tone that down for Thursday. I don’t need them against me every time I throw.

“I’m there to play darts not to be the villain or the court jester.”

Alan Soutar: Behind-the-flights diary day 3

Soots has given Courier Sport unrivalled access into his pre-match build-up with his ‘behind-the-flights’ video diary.

This is his final diary ahead of Thursday’s second round clash with Mensur Suljovic.

Soutar takes a trip to London and picks out his outfit for the big day.

Soots also feels the love of his Angus hometown.

Arbroath FC have backed their ambassador with an iconic image of his jersey in the Gayfield dressing room.

A star on his saltire shirt maps out Arbroath.

And Soots hopes to do the town proud, knowing that a win over Suljovic will guarantee him a top 64 spot.

