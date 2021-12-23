Ally Pally hero Alan Soutar to embark on 30-HOUR Dundee firefighting stint after surviving PDC World Darts Championship cauldron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ally Pally hero Alan Soutar to embark on 30-HOUR Dundee firefighting stint after surviving PDC World Darts Championship cauldron

By Ewan Smith
December 23 2021, 5.22pm Updated: December 23 2021, 6.36pm
Alan Soutar will be back in his day job as a Dundee firefighter just 24 hours after a dramatic darts win
Angus darts hero Alan Soutar will fight fires in Dundee at Christmas – just 24 hours after an explosive PDC World Darts Championship win.

Soutar will jet back to Scotland on Friday morning to begin his work at Dundee Kingsway East Fire Station at 6pm.

The Arbroath hero will work back-to-back 14-hour and 16-hour shifts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day – little more than 24 hours after claiming a £25,000 prize for his stunning 144 check-out win over Mensur Suljovic.

Soots fought back from two sets down to win a tie break 6-4 with two treble 20s and a double 12.

That sealed a third round tie with world number seven Jose de Sousa at Alexandra Palace.

But he could now face fires or road traffic accidents before returning to London for the third round on December 29th.

“I’m going to be working 30 hours over the next two days,” said Soutar.

“I now have a 14-hour night shift on Christmas Eve and a 16-hour night shift on Christmas Day at the Fire Station.

“Christmas is a total unknown quantity.

“I’ve been in major house fires on Christmas morning and road traffic collisions on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

“You just don’t know what’s going to happen.

“We pray in our jobs we’re not going into anything because that’s someone else’s life or troubles.

“Hopefully, I have a couple of quiet shifts and everyone is safely with their families enjoying Christmas.

“Look, it’s my job. Whatever happens happens and we go and deal with it.

“My big issue is swaps again. I’m supposed to be back in work on December 30th and I don’t know what’s going to happen with this tournament!

“The guys will expect cakes now. I suppose I can afford some from Clark’s!”

Alan Soutar: I thought I was going home

Alan Soutar claimed a dramatic PDC World Darts Championship win over Mensur Suljovic

Meanwhile, Soots admits he feared he was out as he lost the first two sets.

Suljovic missed EIGHT match darts before Soutar silenced a partisan English crowd with his winning throw.

“I felt at 2-0 I was going to lose,” added Soutar.

“What are you thinking at that point?

“It’s ‘what time is my Uber booked to take me to the airport tomorrow?’

“But seriously, leg-by-leg I pulled him back and started to believe.

“I looked up to see it was 2-2 and 2-2. I wasn’t even aware it was going to a tie break.

“It’s such an incredible feeling and there’s no limit to where I can go.

“If you can get through a game like that against the world number 26 then you can beat anyone.

“But let’s look at the next game. The next guy has to play me, I don’t have to play them.

“I’m here on a free run.”

Alan Soutar in dramatic 144 check-out as he claims stunning PDC World Darts Championship win

