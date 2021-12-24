Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alan Soutar: FaceTiming dogs helped darts hero survive Ally Pally cauldron

By Ewan Smith
December 24 2021, 5.00pm Updated: December 24 2021, 5.22pm
Alan Soutar is having a dramatic PDC World Darts Championship
Alan Soutar is having a dramatic PDC World Darts Championship

Alan Soutar admits the Alexandra Palace oche can be a ‘lonely place’ when you are Scottish and losing in front of 3,000 jeering English fans.

But home is where the heart is for the Angus star, who is fiercely proud of Arbroath.

He has felt an outpouring of love from his hometown during his PDC World Darts Championship journey so far.

And after producing one of the most dramatic comebacks ever at Ally Pally, the journey isn’t over.

Soutar, known as Soots, was two sets and two legs down to Austrian world number 26 Mensur Suljovic, who missed a staggering EIGHT match darts on Thursday.

But as Soots’ thoughts began to wander towards consecutive Christmas night shifts as a Dundee firefighter, he showed incredible resolve to battle back.

Soots believes the love of his family, manager Paul, brother Garry and sponsor Graeme Gersok from The Townhouse Hotel in Arbroath inspired him to victory.

As did a pre-match FaceTime call to his dogs, Tasha and Disco, as friends Ally and Leza Begg looked after them in Arbroath.

“I felt I was absolutely buried,” said Soutar. “Dead and buried.

“I felt lonely up there.

“I was on an 82 average and down 2-0 in sets and 2-0 in legs. You are looking about and wondering: ‘What’s happening?’

Mensur Suljovic lost to Alan Soutar after missing eight match darts

“From somewhere I dug in and got to the next level.

“I genuinely thought: ‘I’m done,’ and was going home but now I’m not.

“You are on your own out there. I reckon there were six people from Scotland in the crowd.

“Out of 3,000 people that’s crazy. The rest were all English and cheering against me.

Alan Soutar: Inspired by support from family and friends

“I could see Amanda (partner), Logan (step son) and Paul my manager on one side. On the other, I could see my brother Garry and sponsor ‘G’.

“They kept me going.

“I also tried to block out the rest of the crowd.

“When you are on stage hearing songs against Scotland it can be hard.

“But I trained with Rob Cross, the world number 10, and his advice was priceless. He told me to block out the noise.

“I don’t want to be a clown who is being booed by the crowd.

“I want to work to get some of the fans on MY side.

“If you are going up to an oche for a match dart, the booing can only go up to a certain level.

“If you wait a few seconds, it takes a little bit of the edge off it and I know that back home people ARE supporting me.

Tasha and Disco watched from Arbroath

“The support from Arbroath is amazing. No amount of money can buy that love.

“I’ve got friends friends who have been looking after the dogs. I got to Facetime Tasha and Disco.

“I know it sounds weird that I was Facetiming dogs but there you go!

“I’m home for a few days but I’ll be back and I know Arbroath will be buzzing!”

Ally Pally hero Alan Soutar to embark on 30-HOUR Dundee firefighting stint after surviving PDC World Darts Championship cauldron

