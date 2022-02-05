Six Nations 2022: ‘Not our best rugby’, says Gregor Townsend, but Scots’ win over England perfect start to a five game journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Six Nations 2022: ‘Not our best rugby’, says Gregor Townsend, but Scots’ win over England perfect start to a five game journey

By Steve Scott
February 5 2022, 8.58pm
Scotland celebrate retaining the Calcutta Cup after their 20-17 win over England.
Scotland celebrate retaining the Calcutta Cup after their 20-17 win over England.

Scotland didn’t get close to their best rugby in beating England 20-17, said head coach Gregor Townsend, but he was proud of the team’s resilience in tough conditions at Murrayfield.

“This team have done really well in this fixture,” he said. “We’ve had the Calcutta Cup four times out of the last five now.

“It’s been a game we not just get up but one where we deliver close to our best rugby. We didn’t get close to our best rugby today, but the standards we’ve set are much higher than a few years ago.

“Obviously it’s great for our team, but we’re on a five game journey here. We know it’s just the first game.

“For our people, we know it means the world to them. I remember in 2000 when we lost every game in the championship, winning the last against England made the season, made people’s years rather than if we’d won three of four games that season.

“We know how much this means to our supporters and the whole nation, so we start with a win for them, but we have four more games. If we want to deliver something special we’ve got to play really well in Wales next week.”

‘We’ve been able to absorb pressure’

Captain Stuart Hogg admitted it had been a rearguard effort, but he said the Scots were confident in defence – they missed just six tackles out of a total of 140.

“The biggest thing for us is that we’ve been able to absorb pressure for a long time,” he said. “In the last minutes it was flipping that on its head and applying pressure.

“I think we did exactly that. I don’t think England got through multiple phases very often and we managed to stand firm. I don’t think there were very many penalties against us and that’s something we can be chuffed to bits about.”

The move and Finn Russell cross-kicks that led to the penalty try – an absolute no-doubter – were “heads-up rugby”.

“Our set-piece starter didn’t quite go according to plan. But we managed to adapt on the move and get on with it,” he said.

“It was two absolutely perfect kicks from Finn. One led to a line-bender and then a penalty try with the other.

“That was spot-on for us. It’s something that Finn likes to try and do to keep everybody guessing. He executed it to perfection.”

Down 17-10 with less than 20 minutes left, Hogg said the behind-the-post huddle had been calm.

“We just had to stay in the moment,” he said. “We had backed up error on error, which was a bit frustrating. It gave them easy field position and easy avenues into the game.

“Fair play to England – they managed to create a score. But it was all stuff that we could control.

“The message was to stay in every moment and maximise everything we did. I felt we regrouped really well.”

Scotland 20 England 17: Penalty try turns Calcutta Cup clash at Murrayfield decisively in Scotland’s favour

