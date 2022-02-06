Six Nations 2022: Darcy Graham tops up his credit with all-round display in Calcutta Cup triumph

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Darcy Graham was great value again for his ‘credit in the bank’ and the diminutive wing wants more ball to run at Wales next week in Cardiff.

The Edinburgh flyer didn’t add to his ten tries for his country but did just about everything else in the 2017 victory over England at Murrayfield.

He finished with more linebreaks than the whole England team, and a crucial role in both Scottish tries. He even the steal at the breakdown to clinch the victory.

The 24-year-old got special praise from his captain and fellow Hawick man Stuart Hogg, and he’s long had the faith of Gregor Townsend.

In the few occasions he’s not had the greatest of games, the head coach has been quick to mention Graham’s ‘credit in the bank’ from his finishing and work across the pitch.

‘I was absolutely raging’

For Graham, this was his best Scotland game, but it’s already banked.

“Yeah, it is up there,” he said. “I wanted to be more involved and see more of the ball, but it was one of those games when I didn’t see much.

“But when I did get the ball I was happy with what I did with it. Hopefully I can see more of it next week.”

Graham set up the first try and surely would have scored the second but for Luke Cowan-Dickie’s illegal knock-on.

“I was absolutely raging that he slapped it forward,” he said. “It was the right decision, he made no attempt to get up to catch it. It was a penalty try all day long.”

The Scots were keen to admit it wasn’t the best all-round performance, and more quality will be needed against a Wales side wounded by a hammering in Dublin.

“Everything needs to improve,” he said. “We’ll review how Wales played in their defeat to Ireland. We will take confidence from our game but can we back it up?

“We have won Calcutta Cup game in the recent past and not backed it up.

“This is a huge opportunity. We have started very well, so let’s go on and do something very special.”

‘He’s a little pocket rocket’

Two moments of brilliance from Darcy Graham in the final 15 seconds(!) of the Calcutta Cup pic.twitter.com/CIkHS4zD2h — Scottish Rugby Podcast (@ScotRugbyPod) February 6, 2022

Hogg was full of praise, especially for the pilfering of ball to allow the captain to boot it into the stands at the end.

“He’s a little pocket rocket and he seems to get everywhere,” said the skipper. “He’s a brave little bugger. To go in for that last turnover and get it was absolutely outstanding.

“That tackle and turnover thanked the forwards for digging in for that final four minutes. It was an outstanding performance from the little fellow and hopefully he will back it up next week.”

Scotland will likely to be forced into at least one change with Jamie Ritchie suffering a groin/hamstring injury.

‘It’s not looking great for Jamie just now,” said Gregor Townsend after the game. “When you’re on crutches and struggling to walk, it’s not great.

‘It seemed to be the hamstring and groin area. From what I could tell, the motion he made attempting to compete for the ball, he sort of did the splits.

“I wouldn’t expect him to be available next week. But from what I hear, everyone else seems to be okay.”

Scotland do have options as cover, with Sam Skinner a possible lineout option and added bulk at six, Magnus Bradbury playing the role as he did as a replacement, or bringing in Rory Darge.

On Saturday’s evidence it would be crazy to shift the official man of the match Matt Fagerson. The No 8 from Kirriemuir led Scotland in forwards’ carries, metres and tackles, and also won a turnover.