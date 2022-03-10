Six Nations 2022: Kyle Steyn in on the wing as Scotland recall Sam Johnson and Matt Fagerson for Rome

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kyle Steyn gets the call to replace the suspended Duhan van der Merwe and Sam Johnson and Matt Fagerson win recalls for Scotland’s Six Nations visit to Rome.

Hamish Watson is also back after missing the defeat to France with a Covid infection. There are four changes in all to the starting XV from two weeks ago.

Steyn gets the nod to go on the left wing in the absence of van der Merwe, banned after a red card playing for Worcester at the weekend. In his last start, the South African-born Glasgow wing scored four tries against Tonga.

After being dropped from the squad for the last two games, Johnson returns at inside centre to displace clubmate Sione Tuipulotu, who is on the bench.

Fagerson, Watson return in the back row

Matt Fagerson has recovered from the foot injury he sustained against Wales which caused him to miss the French game. He slots in at No 8 with Watson and Rory Darge on the flanks as was originally intended for the French game.

Head coach Gregor Townsend rotates his hookers with George Turner starting. On the bench, Adam Hastings is preferred to Blair Kinghorn as the back-up for Finn Russell. Hastings wasn’t included in any of the first three Six Nations matches.

Despite the rumblings outwith the Scotland camp after below-par performances in the last two matches, Russell remains the starting 10.

Team

Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs, capt); Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors); Finn Russell (Racing 92), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors); Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors); Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh); Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors).

Replacements: Stuart McInally (Edinburgh) Allan Dell (London Irish), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Ben Vellacott (Edinburgh), Adam Hastings (Gloucester), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors).