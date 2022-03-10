Six Nations 2022: Kyle Steyn in on the wing as Scotland recall Sam Johnson and Matt Fagerson for Rome

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Six Nations 2022: Kyle Steyn in on the wing as Scotland recall Sam Johnson and Matt Fagerson for Rome

By Steve Scott
March 10 2022, 12.29pm Updated: March 10 2022, 12.40pm
Kyle Steyn replaces Duhan van der Merwe for Rome.
Kyle Steyn gets the call to replace the suspended Duhan van der Merwe and Sam Johnson and Matt Fagerson win recalls for Scotland’s Six Nations visit to Rome.

Hamish Watson is also back after missing the defeat to France with a Covid infection. There are four changes in all to the starting XV from two weeks ago.

Steyn gets the nod to go on the left wing in the absence of van der Merwe, banned after a red card playing for Worcester at the weekend. In his last start, the South African-born Glasgow wing scored four tries against Tonga.

After being dropped from the squad for the last two games, Johnson returns at inside centre to displace clubmate Sione Tuipulotu, who is on the bench.

Fagerson, Watson return in the back row

Matt Fagerson has recovered from the foot injury he sustained against Wales which caused him to miss the French game. He slots in at No 8 with Watson and Rory Darge on the flanks as was originally intended for the French game.

Head coach Gregor Townsend rotates his hookers with George Turner starting. On the bench, Adam Hastings is preferred to Blair Kinghorn as the back-up for Finn Russell. Hastings wasn’t included in any of the first three Six Nations matches.

Despite the rumblings outwith the Scotland camp after below-par performances in the last two matches, Russell remains the starting 10.

Team

Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs, capt); Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors); Finn Russell (Racing 92), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors); Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors); Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh); Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors).

Replacements: Stuart McInally (Edinburgh) Allan Dell (London Irish), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Ben Vellacott (Edinburgh), Adam Hastings (Gloucester), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors).

