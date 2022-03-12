Italy 22 Scotland 33: Five-try Scots not entirely convincing but win comfortably in Rome

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It wasn’t a wholly convincing performance but it was the result Scotland wanted in Rome as they secured a 33-22 Six Nations win over Italy.

All the tries were scored by the backs as the Scots recorded their seventh successive win on Italian soil. Ali Price, with a fine performance to mark his 50th cap, was man of the match.

Although he didn’t score himself the Lions 9 had a big hand in four of the Scottish scores with his pace and support play, and the key moment of the match.

His interception of Callum Braley’s pass under his own posts when Italy looked to claim the lead midway through the first half ended with a try at the other end.

Five tries all for the backs

From there Scotland always looked to have plenty in hand. Chris Harris had two tries, Sam Johnson, Darcy Graham and captain Stuart Hogg had one apiece. Finn Russell, who had another mixed game, kicked four conversions.

The Scots will be annoyed they let Italy come back with 12 points late in the game when they were already well-beaten, but the margin on the pitch was probably greater than that on the Stadio Olimpico scoreboards.

On a perfect day for running rugby, aimless kicking exchanges dominated as poor an opening quarter the Six Nations has had all season.

Italy had an early advantage with a Garbisi penalty for offside, but their passing was often wild. Scotland’s indiscipline was once again poor and neither side had any kind of foothold.

As the clock ticked to 20 minutes a poor kick from Russell was marked in his 22 by Italy’s Padavani. But when the full-back booted it back downfield the Scots finally opened out.

Johnson’s try settles the Scots

Sam Johnson goes over the line for our first try 🤩#AsOne pic.twitter.com/8TSRZ1swhg — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 12, 2022

Hogg and Graham made the initial ground for George Turner to smash through a tackle and get away down the touchline.

Price was in support on his inside and the scrum-half was caught five metres out, but Italy’s defence was compromised. Russell’s bullet long pass found Johnson to score in the corner.

Russell’s next long pass was almost calamitous, intercepted near the Scottish 22 by Halafihi.

The Scots were scrambling as Italy sought to capitalise on the gift but instead gave it right back. Price stepped out to intercept opposite number Braley in the shadow of his own posts and launched the breakout.

The scrum-half raced to half-way and spun a long pass out to Steyn. The returning wing didn’t have the pace to beat the cover, but brilliantly kicked inside for the unmarked Harris to claim the try.

Italy must have wondered how they were two scores down from 25 minutes in which they probably were marginally the better side.

Italy fight back before two tries either side of the break

From one touchline to the other in under 15 seconds 🔥#AsOne pic.twitter.com/UL0k051BHF — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 12, 2022

Garbisi missed a penalty chance, but off an attacking scrum the Scots thought should have gone their way, the home side got outside Scotland on the right. Wing Pierre Bruno did brilliantly to stay inbounds and sling an inside pass for the supporting Braley to score.

Scotland responded with their best move of the half, forwards and backs in concert driving into the 22, with Price snared just as made the break for the line.

Scotland scrummed the penalty that resulted five metres out. From there Russell and Hogg drew all the defence for Harris to hit a superb angle through tackles for his second try.

Russell added his second conversion and the Scots had a 19-10 lead at the break.

Scotland needed just eight minutes of the second half to secure the bonus point. Hogg twice made strong breaks and Darcy Graham nearly got away down the touchline.

But the Scots stayed patient and Russell’s inside ball to the diminutive wing opened up Italy and he raced through for the try.

The scores on either side of the half took care of whatever wind was left in Italy’s sails. Scotland should have had a fifth try on 55 minutes but Matt Fagerson spilt a routine pass from Russell.

Price’s break completes the haul

But the fifth try came on the hour and it was the half-centurion Price who made it again.

He was drifting across the field with no apparent danger when he spotted a gap in the Italian defence and took off.

The scrum-half had his pick of support runners but selected Hogg at full pace for the easy score. Russell converted for 33-10.

Italy kept pressing with admirable resilience and got a second try through young replacement wing Ange Capuozzo, again outflanking the Scottish defence. Garbisi converted.

The Italians could have even got within striking distance with a long spell of pressure. But their third score only came deep into added time, Capuozzo again wriggling through tackles for his second.

The teams:

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (Exeter, capt); Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors); Finn Russell (Racing 92), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors); Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors); Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh); Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors).

Replacements: Stuart McInally (Edinburgh for Turner 60), Allan Dell (London Irish for Schoeman 60), WP Nel (Edinburgh for Z Fagerson 60), Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh for Skinner 75), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh for M Fagerson 64), Ben Vellacott (Edinburgh for Price 75), Adam Hastings (Gloucester for Russell 75), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors for Johnson 75).

Italy: Eduardo Padavani; Pierre Bruno, Ignacio Brex, Leonardo Marin, Montanna Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Callum Braley; Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Pietro Ceccarelli; Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannone; Toa Halafihi, Michele Lamaro (capt), Giovanni Pettinelli.

Replacements: Luca Bigi (for Nicotera 52), Ivan Nemer (for Fischetti 52), Tiziano Pasquali (for Ceccarelli 52), David Sisi for Ruzza 55), Abraham Steyn, Alessandro Fusco , Marco Zanon for Braley 52), Ange Capuozzo (for Bruno 46).

Ref: Luke Pearce (RFU)