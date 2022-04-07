Heavy rain and strong winds wipe out second round of Scottish Boys’ Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Heavy rain and strong winds wipe out second round of Scottish Boys’ Open

By Steve Scott
April 7 2022, 6.25pm Updated: April 7 2022, 6.26pm
Connor Graham still leads after the second round of the Scottish Boys' was cancelled.
Strong winds and heavy rain at Murcar Links caused the second round of the Scottish Boys’ Open to be cancelled and the cut made at 18 holes.

Severe winds across the North East links made exposed greens unplayable. The top 40 and ties will progress to the final 36 holes scheduled to be played on Friday.

‘A difficult decision’

Fraser Munro, Scottish Golf’s head of events, said it had been “a difficult decision” but inevitable given the conditions. The start had been delayed until 11 am and the decision made to cancel then.

“Persistent heavy rain and high winds made the course unplayable in the morning,” he said. “Even when the rain subsided, the severe high winds have meant conditions remained unplayable.

“There are several exposed greens at Murcar. Having worked closely with all the relevant stakeholders including club representatives, rules officials and greenkeepers, it was agreed play would not be possible.

“Continuing high winds were forecast throughout the day. Balls were moving on a number of greens that have not been cut or rolled for two days.”

The organisers had the option to reduce the championship to 36 holes and have a larger number of players on Friday. But the decision was made to get as many rounds played as possible, he continued.

Early cut decision defended

“We could have had all competitors play in a tournament reduced to 36 holes or extended the cut line to 60 plus ties,” he said. “But the margin of error from a time perspective would have been so fine it would have jeopardised the chance to complete the championship.”

“We understand that this decision will be disappointing for many. Scottish Golf are frustrated the weather has impacted this event.

“We would like to thank all competitors for their patience and understanding under such difficult circumstances.”

It means that Blairgowrie’s Connor Graham will lead by a shot at five-under. Daniel Bullen (Aucherarder), England’s Charlie Croker and Joe Jones of Wales are a shot behind.

In the Scottish Girls’ Open at Irvine Bogside, Germany’s Philipa Gollan retained the lead with a tw0-under second round of 70 for a five-under total.

England’s Rachel Gourley (71) lies second on three-under. Another English player, Olivia Lee (71), is alone in third on one-under.

Scot Grace Crawford shares seventh place on three-over after a second round 73.

