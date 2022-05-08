British Masters: ‘Biggest kick in the teeth of my career’ as Richie Ramsay’s 18th disaster costs him the title at the Belfry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British Masters: ‘Biggest kick in the teeth of my career’ as Richie Ramsay’s 18th disaster costs him the title at the Belfry

By Steve Scott
May 8 2022, 5.47pm Updated: May 8 2022, 5.48pm
Richie Ramsay's double bogey at the 18th at the Belfry cost him the British Masters title.

Richie Ramsay suffered “the biggest kick in the teeth of my career” as the Betfred British Masters squirmed from his grasp on the final hole at the Belfry.

The 38-year-old three-time tour winner from Aberdeen had a shot advantage at ten-under playing the famous 18th that has seen so much Ryder Cup drama. But he hit a rescue approach into the green into the lake, took double bogey and eventually finished tied third.

Olesen’s eagle-birdie finish claims the win

Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen, battling for redemption from the court case that derailed his career in the last three years, got redemption in one day.

Having frittered away his three-shot lead to be two behind playing the last two holes, he finished eagle-birdie to snatch the title from Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg.

Olesen finished with a one-over 73 for a ten-under total of 278. But Ramsay felt he should have been at least there with him on ten-under.

The Scot had played solidly and strongly to be three-under for the day coming up the last. Soderberg’s best of the day 68 had set the target at nine-under, but after a massive birdie on 14 and a birdie four on 17, it seemed Ramsay was set for victory.

He was happy with his drive but in-between clubs for the 220-yard second.

“I did everything right bar one shot and it was the one shot that killed me,” he lamented. “If I’d hit that any other point in the round, then I’d have probably been okay.

“Played really steady. Mentally I was very, very good. But, ultimately, you don’t get the job done and that’s what matters. It’s probably the biggest kick in the teeth I am going to get in my career.”

‘I’m never going to be able to sleep tonight’

Ramsay felt he “could have had more breathing room” coming down the last, but he didn’t commit to the shot.

“It was just a horrible yardage and I didn’t fully commit,” he said. “I was aiming to ride it on the wind and I just duffed it.

“I’d executed so many shots under pressure. I was thinking about hitting a 4-iron and driving it off the right but it’s into the wind and it’s 220. You are not going to get up on to the middle tier.

“It was the same club I hit well into 17.  I didn’t hit the shot I needed to – simple as that. I’m never going to be able to sleep tonight.”

Olesen, meanwhile, was ecstatic having battled a chronic pull to the left all day but finishing in such a spectacular fashion.

The 31-year-old Dane’s career, with five wins and a Ryder Cup debut in 2018, had completely collapsed. He was tried for sexual assault and assault on a transatlantic flight in November 2019 but acquitted.

“I’m standing on 17, and thinking, I can make birdie, birdie and maybe get into a playoff,” he said. But obviously when I got the eagle chance on 17, I prefer to take that.

“I just gave it everything. I somehow just kept going, and yeah, what a finish. Incredible.”

Syme’s contrasting emotions with his third place

Ramsay ended up sharing third with fellow Scot Connor Syme, but their emotions could not be more contrasting.

Syme was buzzing from the four birdies that got him closer than he’d imagined and was brimming with confidence on his way back to his Drumoig base.

At six-under overnight, a double-bogey six at the fourth knocked Connor back. Even his own optimism was dampened when he missed a tricky par putt at the short 14th.

That didn’t stop him from still giving it an almighty  lash. He birdied the next four holes and had another chance to force a play-off on the 18th, a long birdie putt that he gave every chance but drifted by.

“That was good fun, that’s what you practice for,” he said, his mood in sharp contrast to his fellow Scot. “There are only positives from that.

“It didn’t quite go my way at the early part of the round, but I kept going with it and a few putts dropped towards the end. It’s been a good week, regardless.

“I felt the putt on 14 had to go in, to be honest. But there was still a chance, I thought I could eagle one or both of the par fives. The course set up towards the end is great because so much can happen.”

‘This game’s mental’

Syme came into the week after a couple of dispiriting cut misses in Spain and going through the “library” of work he does with his Dad, Drumoig pro Stuart Syme.

“This game’s mental,” he laughed. “I was deep thinking Tuesday and Wednesday, I always have a library of stuff me and my Dad work on and we were around the houses with all that.

“I guess I got something that worked on Wednesday, got a good feeling, trusted it more the week went on the more good shots I hit. Towards the end I didn’t miss a shot.”

The confidence Connor will take into Belgium next week and beyond is considerable. For Ramsay, even on the same score, the debrief will be somewhat more intense.

