Ian Muir is the first director of golf at University of St Andrews

Ian Muir, the coach of young Scottish star Hannah Darling, has been appointed the first Director of Golf at the University of St Andrews.

Muir, a PGA professional for 25 years, joins from Glenalmond College where he was appointed head of golf last September.

He has worked with elite male and female athletes across a variety of sports including Scottish Golf, SnowSport Scotland and Netball Scotland during his career.

But he’s primarily known as the chief coach to Darling. The 18-year-old from Edinburgh played for Great Britain and Ireland in the Curtis Cup for the second time last week.

Currently ranked 14th in the world, Darling is in her first year at the University of North Carolina.

She is the current British Girls Amateur Champion and played at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April. She was the youngest ever Scottish Girls champion at 14.

First director of golf at University

Muir is the first permanent and full-time Director of Golf at St Andrews.

“I’m delighted to be joining such as prestigious institution as their first permanent Director of Golf,” he said.

“Saints Golf is already in a great place. I look forward to helping the students to achieve their goals, whether that be as elite amateurs or a recreational level.

“The University and Saints Sport are extremely ambitious, with an exciting future. I can’t wait to get started.”

Ian Gaunt, Deputy Director of Sport, added: “I’m delighted to have Ian as the University of St Andrews’ Director of Golf.

“Ian has experience at all levels of golf, but especially the very top of amateur golf. He will ensure our golf scholars, along with the wider golf club, receive the expertise, individual support and guidance they need and deserve.

“We have one of the biggest student golf clubs in the world and we look forward to Ian making a difference at all levels.”

The University of St Andrews’ student golf programme hosts over 350 members. It delivers lessons to hundreds of beginners each year through the student golf club.

Saints Golf are the current British student match play champions. Numerous scholars have won events this year on the BUCS Strokeplay Tour and the R&A Student Tour Series.

The University aims to provide a comprehensive programme for its performance golfers through golf scholarships. The scholarships are supported and funded through the 600 Club, a community of donors and supporters around the world, including the R&A and the St Andrews Links Trust.