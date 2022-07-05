Ian Poulter feels vindicated on Scottish Open ban appeal – ‘I didn’t have any other choice’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Poulter feels vindicated on Scottish Open ban appeal – ‘I didn’t have any other choice’

By Steve Scott
July 5 2022, 3.37pm Updated: July 5 2022, 3.37pm
Ian Poulter feels he had no choice but to appeal his ban from the Scottish Open.
Ian Poulter feels he made the right decision to try to force his way back into the Genesis Scottish Open and is unconcerned about the reception awaiting him at North Berwick.

The Ryder Cup veteran was one of three LIV Golf players who successfully had their suspensions and fines from the DP World Tour revoked pending an appeal, clearing them to play this week at The Renaissance.

Poulter will arrive in Scotland tomorrow after completing the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland. The other two LIV players who successfully challenged the ban, Spain’s Adrian Otaegui and South Africa’s Justin Hardiong, are already in East Lothian.

Otaegui declined to speak about the matter on Tuesday saying he’d been advised to say nothing, but Poulter spoke freely from Ireland.

‘I’m not concerned’

“I feel pretty good,” he said. “I feel like it was the right decision and I’m looking forward to the week.

“I’m not concerned to be honest. My reception here has been unbelievable with the 40,000 fans that we’ve had.

“The locker room are people that I play against week in, week out and if they take objection to it that’s up to those guys – I haven’t had a problem with any of the players. I’ve seen Rory (McIlroy) this week and had a chat, I’ve seen Thomas (Bjorn) and we have a difference of opinion, but we’re still friends.

“When you’ve played golf with these players for a very long time it’s strictly a business decision. It’s not a personal decision that needs to get in the way of friendships and I class pretty much everybody out here on Tour as a friend.”

‘I’m not going to sit back when I feel it’s unjust’

Poulter says he wouldn’t have appealed if “it wasn’t the right thing to do.”

“I don’t feel I have done anything different to how I’ve played golf over the last 24 years. I didn’t have any other choice, I had to appeal. I’m not going to sit back when I feel that it’s slightly unjust – we followed the procedures that were in play.

“I’ve always played the Scottish Open, it’s part of my process. The 150th Open at St Andrews is a significant one for me. It was my first Open in 2000, it will be my last Open at St Andrews. I wanted to have some links prep going in.

“The disputes panel that judged on it have obviously judged that the ban was unfair. So that’s stage one of this process I guess.

“I don’t know the next stage as yet, how that unfolds or whether that’s in weeks, months, years. We’ll have to wait and see.”

‘I’ve always been committed’

Poulter believes he’s always been loyal to the European Tour.

“I’ve always been committed, the last 24 years, that has never changed,” he said. “I’ve always played over 100% more events in Europe than I have ever needed to.

“Quite a few players that have given their (European Tour) membership up to concentrate solely on the PGA Tour. I’ve never done that.

“Not everybody is going to agree with me and my decision but that’s everybody else’s opinion.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

