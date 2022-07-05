Branden Grace the fourth LIV Golf rebel to play in this week’s Genesis Scottish Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Branden Grace the fourth LIV Golf rebel to play in this week’s Genesis Scottish Open

By Steve Scott
July 5 2022, 7.56pm Updated: July 5 2022, 7.57pm
Branden Grace is the fourth LIV Golf player to get into the Scottish Open.
Branden Grace is the fourth LIV Golf player to get into the Scottish Open.

Branden Grace, who won the second LIV Golf event last week, is the fourth and final player to be added to the field for the Genesis Scottish Open.

The field and draw for the £6.6 million event was finally revealed on Tuesday night, with Grace, Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding added to the field.

The Spaniard and Harding will tee off first on Thursday in a two-ball at 7.15 am, while Poulter and Grace will also play as a two-ball, and will be the first group on Friday.

The four have been admitted to the tournament after bans from the Scottish Open and fines of £100,000 were blocked after an appeal to an independent sporting dispute organisation.

It was expected after the successful appeal that more of the so-called “Sour 16” DP World Tour members who played in the breakaway, Saudi-funded LIV Golf Tour would take the chance to play at The Renaissance.

Grace won $4m in Portland

But in the end only Grace, the nine-time winner on the DP World Tour who also won the $4 million first prize second LIV Golf event in Portland last week, has joined the field.

All four current major champions are in the field. World No 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler will play with No 2 Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland at 8.05 am on Thursday.

Open champion Collin Morikawa and US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick play with Will Zalatoris at 1.15 pm.

PGA champion Justin Thomas plays with former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Tommy Fleetwood at 1.25 pm.

Scots hope Robert MacIntyre will play with defending champion Min-Woo Lee and Olympic champion Xander Schauffele at 1.05 pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]