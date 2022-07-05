Branden Grace the fourth LIV Golf rebel to play in this week’s Genesis Scottish Open

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Branden Grace, who won the second LIV Golf event last week, is the fourth and final player to be added to the field for the Genesis Scottish Open.

The field and draw for the £6.6 million event was finally revealed on Tuesday night, with Grace, Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding added to the field.

The Spaniard and Harding will tee off first on Thursday in a two-ball at 7.15 am, while Poulter and Grace will also play as a two-ball, and will be the first group on Friday.

The four have been admitted to the tournament after bans from the Scottish Open and fines of £100,000 were blocked after an appeal to an independent sporting dispute organisation.

It was expected after the successful appeal that more of the so-called “Sour 16” DP World Tour members who played in the breakaway, Saudi-funded LIV Golf Tour would take the chance to play at The Renaissance.

Grace won $4m in Portland

Branden Grace has won over $6 million dollars in just two LIV Golf events.

$1.275m individual and $750k team Portland:

$4m individual $375k team#LIVGolf — LIV Golf Latest (@LIVGolfLatest) July 3, 2022

But in the end only Grace, the nine-time winner on the DP World Tour who also won the $4 million first prize second LIV Golf event in Portland last week, has joined the field.

All four current major champions are in the field. World No 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler will play with No 2 Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland at 8.05 am on Thursday.

Open champion Collin Morikawa and US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick play with Will Zalatoris at 1.15 pm.

PGA champion Justin Thomas plays with former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Tommy Fleetwood at 1.25 pm.

Scots hope Robert MacIntyre will play with defending champion Min-Woo Lee and Olympic champion Xander Schauffele at 1.05 pm.