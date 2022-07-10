Tiger Woods arrives in St Andrews and heads straight for the Old Course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tiger Woods arrives in St Andrews and heads straight for the Old Course

By Steve Scott
July 10 2022, 12.12pm Updated: July 10 2022, 2.42pm
Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas in practice on Sunday at the Old Course.
Tiger Woods has arrived for the 150th Open as the buzz for the championship on the Old Course starts to wind up.

The three-time Open champion – twice at St Andrews in 2000 and 2005 – arrived in Fife on Saturday. He walked the Old Course during the evening with a putter in hand.

He was accompanied by caddie Joe LaCava, close friend and current PGA champion Justin Thomas, and Thomas’ caddie Jim ‘Bones’ McKay.

Woods did some putting and a few chip shots from around the greens, but did not attempt to hit any long clubs.

Practice on Sunday

On Sunday morning in glorious sunshine Woods and Thomas returned for a full practice round. They were accompanied by a large number of fans arriving early for practice, as well as TV crews and media.

The great champion was not moving freely and limping at times, but it seems that nothing will stop him playing on Thursday. Before that, he’s due to play in the Celebration of Champions event on four holes of the Old Course on Monday evening.

Highlights from Sunday were a practice bunker shot from the Road Hole Bunker that nearly went in and two kick-in birdies on the front nine. He ended the five hour plus round driving the green 20 feet behind the pin at the 18th, although he left his eagle putt short.

‘Would I be surprised if he challenges this week? No.’

A huge crowd watches Woods hit a tee shot at the long 14th.

Woods declined to speak, but Thomas said his friend looked good.

“His swing looks as good as ever, it really does,” he said. “Would I be surprised if he challenges this week? No.

“I’ve learned better than to challenge anything about him.”

Thomas admitted he’d been trying to get Old Course secrets out Woods, who has played in five Opens at St Andrews.

“I’ve been picking his brains a little bit, but there’s always going to be a little withholding of information,” said Thomas.

“But I’m trying to needle him to get as much out of him as I can. Because he’s done pretty well around this place.”

‘It’s my favourite course in the world’

Woods had indicated his determination to play in the 150th Open as far back as April, after he returned to golf following his devastating car crash in Los Angeles in February of last year.

He returned to play at the Masters at Augusta and played all four rounds despite being clearly in pain from injuries resulting from the crash. After that event, Woods said it was his firm intention to return to the site of his first two Open wins.

“I am looking forward to St Andrews,” he said. “That is something that is near and dear to my heart.

“I’ve won two Opens there, it’s the Home of Golf, it’s my favourite golf course in the world. I will be there for that one.”

There was some doubt when Woods withdrew after three rounds from the PGA Championship in May and then did not compete at the US Open last month.

But his arrival in Ireland last week for the two-day JP McManus Pro-Am event last week all but confirmed his presence at St Andrews.

Woods played at the great Irish links at Ballybunion with friend Rory McIlroy later in the week before crossing over to St Andrews.

 

