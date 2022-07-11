Paul Lawrie will launch first round of the 150th Open as he and former champions turn back the clock on the Old Course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Lawrie will launch first round of the 150th Open as he and former champions turn back the clock on the Old Course

By Steve Scott
July 11 2022, 6.59pm Updated: July 11 2022, 7.00pm
Team Watson - Paul Lawrie, Tom Watson, Stewart Cink and Kipp Popert pose for a photo on the Swilcan Bridge.
Paul Lawrie has no issue with hitting the first shot of the 150th Open a 6.30 am on Thursday – he’s done it before, and well, most men his age are up at that time…

“I’m 53 so I’m wide awake at 4.30 am, going for a pee!” said the 1999 champion. “Shouldn’t be a problem, up in the middle of the night anyway. I’ll be ready for 5 am.”

The first to get the first hit twice

Paul Lawrie ponders whether 150th could be his last Open

In all seriousness, not only is Paul honoured to have been given the first hit again – he’s the first to ever do it twice – it’s actually a pretty good time.

“The greens will be pure, hopefully it’ll be a flat calm,” he said. He was confirmed as the hitting first in advance of the main draw being released on Tuesday. “The Friday time will be 11.30 am as well. It’s a great draw.”

While he always gets nervous on the first tee no matter what the tournament is, his most nervous time was actually in the Champions’ Challenge event of 2000.

“I was defending champion that year, and had the first shot,” he said. “The place was packed and buzzing with people.

“This is a nice, big fairway but I hit a horrible pull hook and it ended up just a foot from the fence. Tom Weiskopf was next up and he whispered in my ear as he passed me and said “thank f*** you went first”.

“Then he hit exactly the same ball and ended up right where I was. That would be the most nervous I’ve ever been, I think.”

Great champions pottering about on the Old Course

Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Lee Trevino and Jack Nicklaus during the R&A Celebration of Champions.

Paul was back on the Old Course playing yesterday’s Celebration of Champions, with many of the old champions pottering about on the great links. The teams played a circuit of the 1st, 2nd, 17th and 18th with Jack Nicklaus looking on from a buggy, and a large crowd enjoying the fun.

“It’s great fun, and when you play with Mr (Tom) Watson, it’s always the same,” he added. “He’s never missed a shot out there, flushed every one.

“My ball-striking was a bit poor and you’re thinking, ‘Tom’s watching’, as you squaff it into the front left bunker. You don’t get that feeling very often, you’re usually just into your own game.

“But in things like this and with people like him, you definitely think about it. 23 years and I’m still not quite used to it!”

Jack Nicklaus zipped around each group in a buggy but Lee Trevino and Sir Bob Charles were among those playing.

“Jack came out to say hello, and I saw Tiger on the putting green this morning,” he continued. “It’s just great that they come out to play, great for the R&A that they want to take part, celebrate the fact we’re all champions.”

‘It’s proper links out there’

Team Morikawa – Anna Nordqvist, Jess Baker, Collin Morikawa and Keita Nakajima on the Swilcan Bridge.

In 2010 nudged his opening shot down the middle, and in 2015 he was in the penultimate group on the Saturday.

“You can get it around these courses a bit better,” he said. “If it was the main tour I’d be struggling. But it’s links and the ground’s really hard. I knocked it on the last green, which is not my normal shot down there.

“So it’ll play shorter and hopefully we can bumble round somehow. The harder and faster the better, it’s proper links out there.

“The greens are a wee bit green. But the fairways, they’ve let them go. They’re pretty brown and it’s only Monday, we’ve a few days to go yet. It’s as good as I’ve ever seen it.”

It wasn’t taken madly seriously,  but the winners of the Challengewere Team Faldo consisting of four Old Course champion golfers; Sir Nick, 2015 champion Zach Johnson, 1995 champion John Daly and 2010 champion Louis Oosthuizen on a score of six-under.

Sir Nick Faldo was reunited with 1990 caddie Fanny Sunesson for the celebration of Champions.
Jack Nicklaus poses for a photo on the Swilcan Bridge with members of his family.

