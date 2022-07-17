Cam Smith: ‘To win The Open is the highlight of a career, and to do it at St Andrews is just unbelievable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cam Smith: ‘To win The Open is the highlight of a career, and to do it at St Andrews is just unbelievable’

By Steve Scott
July 17 2022, 8.20pm Updated: July 17 2022, 8.21pm
Cameron Smith kisses the about-to-be-well-used Claret Jug.

Cam Smith didn’t know that countryman Kel Nagle won the 100th anniversary Open at St Andrews in 1960, as he contemplated winning the 150th version on the Old Course in 2022.

“That’s pretty cool,” he said. “I think, to win an Open Championship in itself is probably going to be a golfer’s highlight in their career.

“To do it around St Andrews, I think is just unbelievable.

‘I love the golf course, I love this town’

“This place is so cool. I love the golf course. I love the town. Yeah, hopefully we can keep that trend going every time. That would be nice, wouldn’t it?”

How did he turn a deflating 73 on Saturday into a winning 64 on Sunday? It was just a case of putts dropping.

“I don’t think I hit the ball any differently all four days, to be honest,” he said. “I felt like I kept hitting quality golf shots and kept giving myself looks at birdie. Even from a distance, which is sometimes what you have to do around here.

“The only difference today, was the putts were dropping. I spent a little bit of time on the green on Saturday night.

“I just really wanted to see a few putts go in. Yeah, it turned out it was a pretty good thing to do.”

‘I reckon it takes two cans’

The Claret Jug was in for some heavy duty use, although Smith didn’t expect he’d last the pace of any celebration party.

“I reckon it takes two cans of beer,” he said. “So I think I’ll have something like 20 Claret Jugs-full tonight.

“Seriously, I’ve worked so hard this week and I’m so tired, I’ll be surprised if I’m able to last beyond 10 or 11.”

Smith had looks at majors in the last while – the Masters this year and in 2020 – but he stayed strong.

“I don’t think I’ve changed a lot mentally,” he said. “I think sometimes you get away from what you’re doing, and I think it’s just a thing of just getting back to what you know and what you know works.

“I’ve definitely been on that track a few times in my career. But I think it’s just honestly belief. “The Players Championship at the start of the year, with the best field in golf, to go away with the win was a really big confidence booster.

‘I’ve knocked on the door’

“I knew it wasn’t going to be too long before I got one of these. I’ve knocked on the door, I think, maybe one too many times now. So it’s nice to get it done.”

For McIlroy, Smith believes it won’t be long before he breaks his major drought.

“Rory’s obviously a great player. He’s one of those guys that you can’t help but stop when he’s hitting balls on the range.

“He just keeps knocking on doors every week, it seems like. He’s probably the most consistent player out here.

“Yeah, he’s going to get a major, I’m sure, very soon. He’s just really solid. For me, I’ve played with Rory a few times, and there’s really nothing that you can fault.”

