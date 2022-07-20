Paul McGinley’s fond return to Gleneagles tinged with sadness at the state of golf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul McGinley’s fond return to Gleneagles tinged with sadness at the state of golf

By Steve Scott
July 20 2022, 4.00pm Updated: July 20 2022, 4.48pm
Paul McGinley has returned to Gleneagles after eight years.

Paul McGinley swells with pride and fond memories turning into the gates at the Gleneagles Hotel – but now it’s tinged with sadness as well.

It’s only eight years since McGinley captained Europe to a resounding and unforgettable victory over the USA in the Ryder Cup in Perthshire. He’s back competing in this week’s Senior Open on the King’s Course.

It should be a moment of joy for him. But all that’s happening in golf makes it a more melancholy experience than it should be.

‘I have great memories here, but there’s great sadness’

“This is a special place,” he said. “Every time you come through the gates and up to the hotel, walk through the corridors, the memories come flooding back.

“I have great memories here. But there’s great sadness about what is going on in the game at the moment.

“It’s not terminal. I’m hoping it’s not going to be terminal. I’m hoping there is going to be some kind of an arrangement made at some stage.”

McGinley is torn between long-term friendships with players who have moved to LIV Golf and his loyalty to the established game.

“It’s important to me to maintain a relationship with all the players I have stood shoulder to shoulder with in Ryder Cups,” he said. “Especially the one here and the guys I captained.

“There were great moments and great bondings made. And whatever happens it’s important we don’t lose those bondings.

“I don’t know what I would have done. I’m part of the establishment now. I’ve done well in the game but that’s just me. I don’t think it’s my position to judge these guys.

“In a lot of ways I get it, but my view is the same as a lot of people – `fine, lads, good luck, but don’t try to come back and play both sides.’”

‘We had an unbelievable team spirit’

Looking at Gleneagles now, McGinley marvels at how the Ryder Cup was run.

“You’ve a lot more appreciation of the work that goes in now,” he continued. “I was just thinking about all the infrastructure and how it was organised. How did they get 50,000 people a day in here so seamlessly?

“Also, that bonding that we had as a team. We had an unbelievable team spirit, everyone recognised that and could see that.

“We had a lot of fun as we always do, and I’d like to think we brought out the best of all previous Ryder Cups I’d been involved in.”

McGinley’s plan for victory was notoriously meticulous, but the players got a simple, direct message, he said.

“We highlighted the players. Made them the focal part of part of what I was doing as captain. I did a lot of deep thinking of what had worked and what hadn’t worked, took what worked and tried to make it better.

“We revved the players up, gave them a bit of structure, got them engaged in the heart, and stood back. When they got on the golf course I had nothing to do with it.

“Everyone says it was ‘no stone unturned’ and all that stuff. And yes, I was meticulous behind the scenes.

“But that doesn’t mean the players knew any of that. I did all of that and kept it from them. They knew only a tiny amount. It was simplicity, clarity and structure.

“They needed to understand their positions within the team, and what their roles were. `You are playing three times. You won’t be playing then but will be playing another time. And this is who your partner will be. Now go. Get yourself freed for that.’”

‘The fans were brilliant’

Since Gleneagles, McGinley’s eloquence has won him a lucrative TV role with both US network NBC and Sky at home. As a result, his game even for the Seniors isn’t what it might be.

“If I make the cut it will be good,” he said. “I’ve played three rounds in the last two months, two of those were (in the JP McManus Pro-Am) at Adare.

“I’m shattered after last week (at The Open). I was working for NBC and Sky. I was walking up the 18th fairway at 11.45pm ever night.

“But I’ll show my appreciation to the fans this week for what they did back in 2014. We’re in the Home of Golf. And the fans were brilliant.

“It was such a happy occasion. A very happy occasion, certainly from a European perspective.”

