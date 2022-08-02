Ross Laird rescues a draw for Scotland in Home International opener against Wales at Downfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Glenbervie’s Ross Laird won the last three holes of his singles match to salvage a draw for Scotland’s boys and girls team against Wales at the R&A’s Junior Home Internationals at Downfield.

Laird was one down on the 16th tee to William Sandoz, but won the match and the point by two holes. Scotland’s team – playing combined for the first time – came away with a 10 ½-10 ½ draw on the opening day at the Dundee club.

The two Scots who returned full points on the first day were Royal Troon’s Freya Russell and Niall Shiels Donegan.

Russell combined with Jade Potter for a romping 6 and 5 win their foursomes against Emily James and Millie Cottrell, and then won her singles over Annabel Collis.

Shiels Donegan, who is based in the San Francisco Bay area but whose parents are Scots, won on the last green in foursomes with Daniel Bullen of Auchterarder.

The 16-year-old, who has enjoyed an outstanding last two summers playing on the Scottish circuit, then won his singles against Joe Jones 4 and 3.

The young Scots appeared to be heading for a comfortable victory with four and a half points from the top five matches in the singles draw.

But Wales came back strongly in the middle of the draw, only Blairgowrie’s Cormac Sharpe keeping them at bay with a 2 and 1 win over Dewi John.

Elliott’s half and Laird’s win ensure the draw

Are you keeping up-to-date with the scoring for today's Girls’ and Boys’ Home Internationals? 👀 Follow along here 👉 https://t.co/QKURhe8zSx pic.twitter.com/eRx1a6QFSf — The R&A (@RandA) August 2, 2022

Things looked grim for the Scots down in the last five singles, but Summer Elliott rescued a half in her match and Laird turned his around.

The Scots’ junior team is missing three key players who have been selected for the seniors home internationals playing at Ballyliffin in Ireland, which starts on Wednesday.

The Graham brothers from Blairgowrie, Gregor and Connor – the R&A Junior Open champion – and North Berwick’s outstanding prospect Grace Crawford, who won the Scottish Women’s Amateur Open at just 15, have been selected for those matches.

Both senior and junior Home Internationals are being played with joint teams for the first time, each side featuring nine boys and seven girls. There are no mixed matches, but scores are combined.

The matches continue until Thursday and are free to spectators.