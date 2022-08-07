AIG Women’s Open: Louise Duncan has time to reflect on this second Women’s Open performance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Louise Duncan’s first cheque as a professional was just a touch over £73,000 – but the feeling she had at Muirfield was priceless.

A year ago at Carnoustie she finished tied tenth as an amateur and wasn’t permitted to collect in excess of £80,000. This time things are different, and not just in monetary terms.

Expectation weighed heavy

"She's got something, hasn't she?" Find out more about Louise Duncan's journey into professional golf in 'Making the Cut', a new documentary premiering on Sky Sports Golf tonight at 8pm 🏌️‍♀️@AIGWomensOpen | @LouiseeDuncan | @BounceSPMGT pic.twitter.com/bIilyxJ6vF — The R&A (@RandA) August 1, 2022

After Carnoustie Louise suffered an unquestionable reaction. She barely had time to pause before going to the Curtis Cup the next week, and expectation on her weighed heavy for a year.

So much so that Muirfield was the first cut she’d made anywhere this year. This time, after a final round 69 for a one-under finish, she’s got time to properly “debrief”.

“I was so tired after last year, and I didn’t really have a chance to just debrief and actually take in what happened,” she said. “The worst time was probably Augusta (at their Women’s Amateur), that was was horrendous. I played awful and nearly came dead last. I wasn’t confident and I felt out of place.

It’s been a long struggle. I think the pressure of the expectations of everyone thinking, oh, she came top 10 in a major, she’s going to go out and win everything else. It’s just never going to happen.”

But backing up her Carnoustie performance at Muirfield meant volumes, especially playing so solidly on the final day.

“Start of the week, you’d have said that level par would be pretty good, especially since the conditions were quite testing.

“I think I hit the ball really well. My putting was a wee bit streaky Saturday, three bogeys and they came from three-putts. I think if I can get the putter sorted and hole a few more putts, then it’s going to be pretty good.

‘I’ve had that reception twice now’

“I’ve had that reception up 18 twice now from last year Sunday and now this year Sunday. It was brilliant, and yeah, the support out there was great all week. Really lucky to have that behind me.

“But weirdly, I wasn’t as nervous. I kind of knew to expect. I mean, that’s just experience. I’d say that’s probably the big thing.

“And having to choose my own outfits! I’ve kind of struggled all week with that, trying to decide what I want to wear what day. The jumper I wore today, I’m absolutely boiling now!”

Louise’s management – Bounce, the same group as Robert MacIntyre – are seeking playing opportunities now for her on the LET and LET Access Series. She even hopes to keep Dean Robertson, the former tour winner and head performance coach at Stirling University, on the bag.

“Maybe I’ll be able to convince him,” she said. “He has got all the experiences you want in a caddie and he knows my game well from last year and this year. He was a big asset on the bag and I really appreciate all his support.”

Gemma looking for more Open experiences

Gemma Dryburgh finished with a 73 for ten-over, and pinpointed her finish on Saturday,

“For 13 holes I played really well, then the frustration of not making any putts kind of got to me a little bit,” she said.

“I let myself get frustrated and that’s what led to the bogeys, which is on me. It had nothing to do with my game, it’s just my brain!”

But playing her first weekend at the AIG Women’s Open was a thrill and she wants more.

“Everybody has been so welcoming here,” she said. “I played with one of the members (as a marker) today, Lindsey Garden, and she was fantastic. I’ve loved the golf course as well; it’s been a great challenge.

“Playing at St Andrews in two years’ time would be very special. Even just playing a fun round there is special so to play in this on the Old Course would be amazing.”