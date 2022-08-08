Rory McIlroy returning to Alfred Dunhill Links Championship next month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rory McIlroy will return to the scene of his Open heartbreak next month as he has committed to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews.

The World No 3 was denied a second Open title by Cam Smith’s late charge on the Old Course in the 150th championship in July.

And he’ll return to play with his Dad Gerry in the Individual and Team Championship at the Dunhill, for the first time since 2019.

Then the McIlroys were just denied the team title on countback, and Rory said that playing with his Dad was one of the great pleasures of playing in the event.

“I’m really looking forward to playing,” he said. “It’s one of the most long-standing events on the DP World Tour and one I really enjoy, especially when I partner with my Dad.

“I’ll be taking the Team Championship just as seriously as the professional event and it would be a special experience if we could win together.”

McIlroy has a long-standing relationship with the event. In 2007, as an 18-year-old rookie pro, he finished third which won him his first European Tour card.

‘I have had some wonderful memories’

He was the clear fan favourite at The Open in July, and that is another attraction.

“The support I’ve had from the Scottish and visiting fans has always been fantastic and I have had some wonderful memories on these courses.

“St Andrews is a very special place for me. When I got my Tour card there back in 2007, it was a week that changed my life.”

The Dunhill will be played for a $5 million prizefund this year on the Old Course, Carnoustie Championship and Kingsbarns Links from September 29 to October 2.

🏌️‍♂️ @McIlroyRory to play in 2022 #dunhilllinks with father Gerry — Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (@dunhilllinks) August 8, 2022