Paul O’Hara, Alastair Forsyth and Craig Lee set for a three-way duel for the Scottish PGA title

By Steve Scott
August 31 2022, 6.16pm Updated: August 31 2022, 6.18pm
Paul O'Hara won the Scottish PGA title in 2019 after three successive second place finishes.

Perennial contender Paul O’Hara is fighting for the national title again as moved up level with Alastair Forsyth at the halfway stage of the Loch Lomond Whiskies Scottish PGA Championship at West Kilbride.

Lanarkshire’s O’Hara was champion in 2019 and runner-up in each of the three previous years. This time he’s battling with two European Tour veterans, 2000 champion Alastair Forsyth and Stirling’s Craig Lee.

Lee, who somehow has never won the national pros’ title in his long career, is a shot behind O’Hara and Forsyth, who reached the halfway point at 11-under aggregates of 131.

The trio will play together, and O’Hara is relishing the match-up after his 65 brought him level with Forsyth (66) in warm and sunny conditions.

“It was a good day for scoring and I was pleased to take advantage,” said O’Hara, who has just one bogey in 36 holes and had six birdies in all.

“I’m really looking forward to the next couple of days. It’s like a Sky Sports marquee group on the television playing with big Al and Craig.

“They are two great former main Tour players and I’ll need to be at my best.”

Forsyth began his second round slowly, but drained a 50-footer for eagle at the long seventh and finished with three birdies in the last five holes, although he missed another chance from six feet at the last.

‘Finish ahead of Paul there’s a good chance you’ll win’

“It ended up better than it was looking early on,” admitted Forsyth. “It’s good to be in the mix. If you are going to win in a field like this you have to beat the likes of Paul and Craig.

“You always have a good idea who will feature at the top in these events. If you finish ahead of Paul there’s a good chance you’ll win.”

Lee has had a fine season with string showing at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge and leads the Tartan Tour Order of Merit.

“It could be a birdie fest over the next two days,” said Lee. “It’s funny to say you’re disappointed with a 65 but I missed lots of chances and it really could’ve been much better,” he added.

“I’m being pretty aggressive with the driver and that’s setting me up nicely but I’m just not making the most of that just now. Hopefully, it can change over the next couple of days.”

Deeside’s Sam Kiloh is still very much in the mix on nine-under after a 65 that started with three birdies in his first four holes.

Kiloh has a three-shot cushion over Gavin Hay, who is fifth on six-under, with Aberdeen veteran Scott Henderson a shot further back on five-under.

