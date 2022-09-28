Super proud Scot Robert MacIntyre plans to ‘punch hard’ on return home to the Dunhill Links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Super proud Scot Robert MacIntyre plans to ‘punch hard’ on return home to the Dunhill Links

By Steve Scott
September 28 2022, 4.20pm Updated: September 28 2022, 4.45pm
A well-wrapped Robert MacIntyre after practice at St Andrews on Wednesday.
A well-wrapped Robert MacIntyre after practice at St Andrews on Wednesday.

We Scots may be small, but ‘we punch hard’ believes Robert MacIntyre – in all walks of sport.

The new Open D’Italia champion returned to home soil – and Tunnocks teacakes – this week for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship just as the football team got the result against Ukraine in Krakow.

MacIntyre is friends with players in the Scottish national team but closely follows all Scottish international sport. He had dinner with rugby star Finn Russell when at the French Open in Paris last week. His love of shinty is well known.

‘It’s on my golf ball every day’

“I’m a massive, diehard Scot,” he said after a weather-blown day of practice at St Andrews. “(The Saltire) is on my golf ball every day I play. The country means everything to me.

“It’s something that happens in sport, when the country always gets knocked down, we get battered, we get told we are not good enough. I think it’s a nationwide thing, and it’s always about how we are not doing well enough.

“And you know what, for a small country, I think we punch hard. That’s all we can do.

“I’ve grown up playing all the sports, football, shinty, you name it, I’ve played it. And to see Scotland doing so well in so many different sports now, it’s brilliant and it’s only going to get better.”

There would be no better place to punch hard than in the Home of Golf, especially in a little bit of form – “that’s not happened much before,” he admitted.

“But this is different,” he said of the Dunhill. “It’s a nice, relaxed feel here.

“It’s my sixth event in a row, I can go out here and cruise around a little bit and enjoy myself. Hopefully the weather goes easy on us.

“it’s probably going to take another win probably by the end of the year to jump back into that Top-50, or something close to a win.

“But again, I can just go and play golf and shoot as low a number as I can. If that Top-50 happens by the end of the year, it happens. If not, I’ve got another couple of months to climb the rankings.”

‘It was a habit I had to change’

Bob’s switch of coaches and his struggles of the summer have been well-documented in the wake of his Rome win. But there’s been another small change in approach.

“My weight’s not really shifted in the last kind of year, but I’m putting more effort,” he said.

“I built a gym and everything at home, a simulator, all the works. It was a habit I had to change, and I can’t change it on the road without changing it at home.

“I’m laziest sitting on my backside at home, eating sweets and do that kind of stuff. But it’s an hour out of my day that I can go and do some gym work and just clear my head.”

Not that he’s completely gone rogue on us, though.

“I had two (Tunnock’s teacakes) last night,” he admitted. “And I had a little custard doughnut out on the golf course today.

“I’m not quite a lean, mean fighting machine yet!”

A 13th Scot entered the field late on Wednesday night with Blairgowrie’s 15-year-old amateur prospect Connor Graham added in place of Billy Getty, grandson of the oil billionaire tycoon J Paul Getty.

Connor, who won the R&A Junior Open at Monfieth Links in July, plays with Finland’s Sami Valimaki, starting at Carnoustie’s first hole at 9.22 on Thursday.

