Gregor Townsend removes Stuart Hogg as Scotland captain and axes Finn Russell from Autumn Test squad

Form and consistency – not personalities – are behind Gregor Townsend’s decision to depose Stuart Hogg as Scotland captain and omit Finn Russell entirely for the Autumn Test Series, stressed the head coach.

Jamie Ritchie will succeed Hogg as skipper for the tests against Australia (October 29), Fiji (Nov 5), New Zealand (Nov 13) and Argentina (Nov 19).

Dropping Russell is “entirely a rugby decision”, stressed Townsend, despite the pair’s often fractious relationship.

Whatever the case, it’s an enormous call by the head coach to start a year that is likely to define his tenure. These are Scotland’s two most prominent personalities – and to many the best and most creative players – during Townsend’s six years in charge.

In Hogg’s case, the decision is to allow the record try-scorer to be Scotland’s best player more often, said the coach. In Russell’s case, it’s because he thinks he has three better 10s in Blair Kinghorn, Adam Hastings and Ross Thompson – at least at the moment.

Russell: ‘He has to view it as a challenge’

“Finn was disappointed. I would rather these discussions remain private. Players are disappointed when they get news they are not expecting.

“I hope he responds positively. That’s obviously up to him. He has to view it as a challenge that he’s got to overcome and that we’ve made the wrong decision.

“Adam Hastings’ form has been very good. He’s made changes, or certainly shown those parts we wanted to see improvement.

“He’s been excellent, his form and his consistency has got him back in the squad. That has a flip side for someone who misses out on selection.”

It’s understood that Thompson – who hasn’t started for Glasgow this season – is in specifically as Hastings is not available for the opening test against Australia, where only home-based players are eligible.

Hogg: ‘It is a burden’

“I believe that Stuart can be our best player, and has been on a number of occasions. This will I believe give him the opportunity to be that more often.

“There’s a load on you. Stuart played the most minutes out of any rugby player in Europe last year on the back of the Lions Tour.

“A lot of that is physical stress but if you’re adding other things as well, it is a burden.

“Stuart would never say it was a burden, but this is what as a coach you have to weigh up.

So ‘look, let’s focus on you being the best player.’

“You can lead the team in many other ways, by how you play, how you contribute. We believe Jamie can be a very good captain for us too, who will get support from Stuart and the other leaders in the squad.”

The decision only came in the last month, and is not connected to the incident in the Six Nations when Hogg (and Russell) were in a group of players who went for a night out without permission.

“Jamie getting an opportunity to captain at Edinburgh is a factor in this. There’s real positives about being Scotland captain that can bring out the best in you, and that’s happened to Stuart on a number of occasions.

“You know how proud he is to lead out his country. But there can be difficult times. This is to bring the best out of Stuart and see what happens with him.”

Huge decisions just a year out from a World Cup?

“The World Cup is important, but the Six Nations is important too, the Autumn Tests are important. We believe these are the right decisions, right now.

“Of course we have the World Cup on our horizon. But we have four matches in this campaign, we have the Six Nations which is almost like a World Cup every year for us.

“You make the decisions you feel are right and if you feel comfortable and confident with the players you choose.

“Whether it’s in the role of captain or in the team to help the team, it’s then an opportunity. Obviously I’ve thought about these decisions for a while. We spent a lot of time talking about selection. We learn a lot from campaigns too. Decisions like that, it’s more in hindsight whether they (become) big decisions after all or not.”

Other issues…

Jack Dempsey, 14 times capped for Australia, could make his Scotland debut. He’s cleared World Rugby’s new “stand-down” period of three years.

“I had a really good chat with him last October, then again before the summer tour and again two weeks ago,” said Townsend.

“We’re delighted he came to that decision. He’s thought about it a long time. We’re hoping he’s available for selection. He’s in the squad. Usually we say this is a player that will thrive at Test level. Well, he’s already played at Test level.”

Richie Gray is recalled at 33, five years after his last start. He’s playing the best rugby of his career, believes Townsend.

“His form has been great to see,” said the coach. “The other thing is him saying that he wants to play for Scotland again.

“Even away from the lineout, Richie has been excellent with his defence, his work-rate and his carrying and link-play. It’s the best I’ve seen from him.”

Cameron Redpath is back after two years marred with injury.

“I was down at Bath last week. He’s come back from that neck operation that caused him to miss the Six Nations.

“He’s playing regularly again and getting some rugby under his belt. He should have three full games.

“We all know how well Cam played in his first game (vs England) for us. It’s great to have him back.”

Squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks), Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), Dave Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby), Andy Christie (Saracens), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby), Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs), Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Nick Haining (Edinburgh Rugby), WP Nel (Edinburgh Rugby), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby), Sam Skinner (Edinburgh Rugby), Rory Sutherland (Ulster Rugby), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Murphy Walker (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby).

Backs: Mark Bennett (Edinburgh Rugby), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby), Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby), Adam Hastings (Gloucester Rugby), Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh Rugby), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby), Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors), Rufus McLean (Glasgow Warriors), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Cameron Redpath (Bath Rugby), Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby), Ben White (London Irish).