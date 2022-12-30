Edinburgh 25 Glasgow 32: Warriors storm back with brilliant tries to reclaim the 1872 Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Edinburgh 25 Glasgow 32: Warriors storm back with brilliant tries to reclaim the 1872 Cup

By Steve Scott
December 30 2022, 9.30pm Updated: December 30 2022, 9.30pm
Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie scores Edinburgh's first try.

Two brilliant tries from halfway helped Glasgow overturn an eight-point half-time deficit as the Warriors claimed back the 1872 Cup from Edinburgh in style at Murrayfield.

The Warriors were clearly second best in the first half and could have been further behind. But inspired by the playmaking of Tom Jordan, Sione Tuipulotu and George Horne, they scored 20 points in 20 minutes.

The two tries from Jordan and Horne came from flowing moves from halfway as Glasgow simply overwhelmed their hosts. Similar to the heavy loss against Munster at home earlier this month, Edinburgh’s lead and resistance vanished all too quickly.

Edinburgh fade alarmingly again

Glasgow definitely got a lift from their bench, particularly when Horne came on. But there was little explanation for the way Edinburgh fell out of the game in the final half-hour.

Watching Scotland coach Gregor Townsend could only be impressed with man-of-the-match Tuipulotu’s performance, but also that of Richie Gray and Jack Dempsey in the second half. However he’ll be concerned at the way Edinburgh’s Scotland stars faded so abruptly.

Glasgow had the ideal start, but Edinburgh dominated the first half.

The Warriors’ first attack saw big carries from Richie Gray and Sione Tuipulotu set up a wide move. Kyle Steyn still had plenty defenders in front of him when he got the ball, but the home side’s tackling was pitiful to allow the skipper go through four players to score.

Glasgow handed back the initiative straight back when Ali Price’s exit kick in his own 22 was charged down by Skinner. Crosbie recovered the loose ball and Ritchie was driven over for the levelling try.

A storming Bill Mata run won a penalty kicked by Emiliano Boffelli, and the Warriors were lucky to escape when Duhan van der Merwe was held up over the line.

But they quickly scored again with penalties from scrum and maul pressure, another maul allowing Crosbie to spin off and get the second try.

The Warriors needed a spark and got it from Tuipulotu’s 50 metre charge through the midfield. That eventually forced a penalty, and after kicking to the corner Glasgow worked a neat lineout move for Matt Fagerson to crash over and bring it back to 17-12.

But the pressure at the scrum continued and Boffelli landed a second penalty to take the home side out to 20-12 at the break.

Jordan’s try sparks the comeback

Edinburgh still had the edge into the second half. But they didn’t really look like adding to their lead and Glasgow struck for a great try on 56 minutes.

Tom Jordan was involved twice, starting the move near halfway. He was then on hand when Sione Vailunu and Sebastien Cancelliere worked the space to go under the posts.

The stand-off converted and Glasgow suddenly had the ascendancy. They forced a penalty under the posts and a yellow card to replacement Marshall Sykes. George Horne kicked the Warriors ahead.

And they made it count with another outstanding try with ten minutes left. Tuipulotu’s brilliant kick through on halfway was snared by Steyn on the run. Half-backs Jordan and Horne were in support on the inside, the replacement scrum-half scooting under the posts.

Jordan converted and with a late Horne penalty to add, Glasgow’s stunning 20-point comeback streak was completed.

Replacement hooker Paddy Harrison scored a consolation try for a losing bonus point. But Glasgow had the cup firmly in their grasp.

Att 25,137

Teams

Edinburgh: Harry Paterson; Emiliano Boffelli, Mark Bennett, James Lang, Duhan van der Merwe; Blair Kinghorn, Henry Pyrgos; Boan Venter, Tom Cruse, WP Nel; Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist (co-capt); Jamie Ritchie (co-capt), Luke Crosbie, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Paddy Harrison (for Cruse 61), Pierre Schoeman (for Venter 55), Angus Williams (for Nel 68), Marshall Sykes (for Skinner 67), Connor Boyle (for Mata 57), Charlie Shiel (for Pyrgos 71), Charlie Savala (for van der Merwe 64), Cammy Hutchinson (for Lang 71).

Glasgow: Ollie Smith; Sebastien Cancelliere, Sione Tuipulotu, Stafford McDowell, Kyle Steyn (capt); Tom Jordan, Ali Price; Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown, Lucio Sordoni; Sintu Manjezi, Richie Gray; Matt Fagerson, Sione Vailanu, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: George Turner (for Brown 53), Simon Berghan (for Sordoni 53), JP du Preez (for Gray 61), Lewis Bean (for Manjezi 40), Cameron Neild, George Horne (for Price 61).

Ref: Sam Grove-White (SRU)

