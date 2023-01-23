England coach Steve Borthwick lauds ‘best Scotland team in generations’ ahead of Six Nations clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New England coach Steve Borthwick was the polar opposite to predecessor Eddie Jones as he lavishly praised Scotland ahead of their Guinness Six Nations opener at Twickenham next week.

The abrasive Jones always had a pop at the opposition at the traditional Six Nations launch and usually saved his best for Scotland.

But Borthwick – who took his former boss’ job after the Australian was fired in December – called the present Scotland team “the best they’ve had in generations”.

“You can’t disagree with that, can you?” said the former international lock. “This is a team England have only beaten once in the last five championships.

“They came within a kick of beating Australia, should have beaten New Zealand. They well beat an Argentina team that had just knocked off England at Twickenham.

‘They’re a very good, really well coached’

𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 🚨 Steve Borthwick has named his England men's squad for the 2023 @SixNationsRugby 🌹@O2 | #WearTheRose — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) January 16, 2023

“They’re a very good team, really well coached. They’ve got a good system and are well organised now in two teams feeding to the national team and their access to players.

“I know they’ve been disappointed in the past. But this team is the best in recent generations.

“The talent they’ve got, the players they have and the athleticism they have, they’ll come to Twickenham expecting to win. We’ll need to use every minute to be prepared for them. We’ll also need all 82,000 people in that stadium roaring us on and in helping our team.”

‘The game’s going this way’

There’s been controversy with England skipper Owen Farrell banned for three games this month and having to take a “tackle school” course. He said he’d taken the issue on board.

The 100-times capped was ordered to do the course after a high tackle incident playing for his club Saracens.

“I did a few bits last week at the club,” he said. “It gave me a chance to look at the situation that got me here in the first place.

“I looked at it in good detail and how to do things to correct it.

“The most important thing about the game’s going this way, to make sure everyone’s tackling safely, and making sure players are safe.

“We as an England team want to make sure we’re at the forefront of that. Making sure we play the game as hard as we can, but also as fair and safe as we can.

“As a player and captain of this team I want to be a big part of that.”

Borthwick said that former captain Courtney Lawes was getting a scan after an injury playing at the weekend. Saracens’ Jamie George was now in a head injury graduated return to play, while Mako Vunipola and Elliott Daly were also getting assessed.