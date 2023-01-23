England coach Steve Borthwick lauds ‘best Scotland team in generations’ ahead of Six Nations clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

England coach Steve Borthwick lauds ‘best Scotland team in generations’ ahead of Six Nations clash

By Steve Scott
January 23 2023, 11.24am Updated: January 23 2023, 1.31pm
Steve Borthwick took an entirely different tack to Eddie Jones on Scotland.

New England coach Steve Borthwick was the polar opposite to predecessor Eddie Jones as he lavishly praised Scotland ahead of their Guinness Six Nations opener at Twickenham next week.

The abrasive Jones always had a pop at the opposition at the traditional Six Nations launch and usually saved his best for Scotland.

But Borthwick – who took his former boss’ job after the Australian was fired in December – called the present Scotland team “the best they’ve had in generations”.

“You can’t disagree with that, can you?” said the former international lock. “This is a team England have only beaten once in the last five championships.

“They came within a kick of beating Australia, should have beaten New Zealand. They well beat an Argentina team that had just knocked off England at Twickenham.

‘They’re a very good, really well coached’

“They’re a very good team, really well coached. They’ve got a good system and are well organised now in two teams feeding to the national team and their access to players.

“I know they’ve been disappointed in the past. But this team is the best in recent generations.

“The talent they’ve got, the players they have and the athleticism they have, they’ll come to Twickenham expecting to win. We’ll need to use every minute to be prepared for them. We’ll also need all 82,000 people in that stadium roaring us on and in helping our team.”

‘The game’s going this way’

There’s been controversy with England skipper Owen Farrell banned for three games this month and having to take a “tackle school” course. He said he’d taken the issue on board.

The 100-times capped was ordered to do the course after a high tackle incident playing for his club Saracens.

“I did a few bits last week at the club,” he said. “It gave me a chance to look at the situation that got me here in the first place.

“I looked at it in good detail and how to do things to correct it.

“The most important thing about the game’s going this way, to make sure everyone’s tackling safely, and making sure players are safe.

“We as an England team want to make sure we’re at the forefront of that. Making sure we play the game as hard as we can, but also as fair and safe as we can.

“As a player and captain of this team I want to be a big part of that.”

Borthwick said that former captain Courtney Lawes was getting a scan after an injury playing at the weekend. Saracens’ Jamie George was now in a head injury graduated return to play, while Mako Vunipola and Elliott Daly were also getting assessed.

