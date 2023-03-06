Six Nations: Grant Gilchrist out of the rest of the championship after two week ban for Paris red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six Nations: Grant Gilchrist out of the rest of the championship after two week ban for Paris red card

By Steve Scott
March 6 2023, 3.19pm Updated: March 6 2023, 3.19pm
Grant Gilchrist has been a key figure for Scotland in the last two years.
Grant Gilchrist has been a key figure for Scotland in the last two years.

Scotland vice-captain Grant Gilchrist will miss the final two games of the Guinness Six Nations after receiving a three-week ban for his red card against France last week.

The 32-year-old lock was sent off for the first time in his career – which includes 62 appearances for his country – after only six minutes in Paris. He went in high on Anthony Jelonch and caught the flanker on the head with his shoulder.

As expected, the disciplinary panel found the incident warranted a red card and applied World Rugby’s mandatory minimum mid-range entry point for foul play resulting in contact with the head.

This means a starting point of a six week suspension, but the panel reduced it to three after accepting mitigating factors of an early acknowledgement by the player that the incident warranted a red card; the lack of intent and premeditation and clearly expressed remorse.

Gilchrist has applied to take part in the Coaching Intervention Programme to take a further week off the ban.

Back against Connacht on March 18

He will therefore be available for Edinburgh’s URC game against Connacht on March 25, but he will miss Sunday’s Six Nations game against Ireland and the final game of the championship against Italy on March 18.

Gilchrist’s hearing before a three-person panel of Brenda Heather-Latu (Samoa), Becky Essex (England) and Donal Courtney (Ireland) was delayed a week for unspecified reasons.

Last week Mohamed Haouas, sent off for France in the same game, was given an identical ban although it was his second red card in the Six Nations.

Gilchrist has been a fixture in the Scotland side for the last two years, starting all but two of 19 test matches in that spell. He was captain for the first two tests of last year’s tour to Argentina before missing the final test through injury.

Exeter’s Jonny Gray will be favourite to play alongside elder brother Richie in the second row against Ireland. Sam Skinner will also come into contention with it likely that Scott Cummings is called up to the squad again after injury.

