Dundee-based entrepreneur David Hamilton outlines exciting esports hopes as £50,000 tournament makes Hampden Park debut on Sunday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Dundee-based entrepreneur David Hamilton outlines exciting esports hopes as £50,000 tournament makes Hampden Park debut on Sunday

Hampden will host the first-ever eScottish Football Cup on Sunday with a £20,000 prize for the winning club and a total prize pot of £50,000.

By Ewan Smith
David Hamilton with Craig Levein, Jackie McNamara and esports players ahead of the eScottish Football Cup. Image: SNS
David Hamilton with Craig Levein, Jackie McNamara and esports players ahead of the eScottish Football Cup. Image: SNS

The self-made Dundee multi-millionaire behind the first-ever eScottish Football Cup has outlined ambitious hopes for esports.

An impressive 23 senior football clubs will field two-player teams as they compete at the £50,000 tournament at Hampden Park on Sunday.

They will play FIFA 23 both on Ultimate Team and Kick-off modes for the chance to scoop a bespoke trophy and a £20,000 winners’ prize for the clubs.

Ex-Dundee United bosses Craig Levein and Jackie McNamara made the draw earlier this week.

The tournament is the brainchild of David Hamilton, best known for his involvement with Dundee games firm Ninja Kiwi.

He reached out to Consilium Sports Group and eRena Sports was formed.

And he believes the tournament could herald the start of an exciting esports journey for Scottish football.

Several of European football’s elite clubs currently run eteams and the £100,000 ePremier League in England was broadcast live on Sky Sports.

And with Dundee a major gaming hub, the city is earmarked for a new multi-purpose esports venue at the waterfront in 2025.

Connections

David Hamilton. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

“It’s the very first eScottish football cup and it’s being held at Hampden,” said Hamilton.

“There will be a total prize fund of £50,000 and the winners will also receive new trophy.

“We really want to get going with esports in Scotland. My background is computer games and I see esports playing an even bigger part of the industry going forward.

“With our football connections, we decided to go the SFA and get it kicked off

“We have focused it on FIFA intentionally.

Craig Levein and Jackie McNamara made the draw for the eScottish Football Cup. Image: SNS

“We want to give people opportunity to become proper esports players who may not even realise what they are doing could lead to a new career.

“It’s a rapidly-growing pursuit and the numbers of people watching will continue to shoot up.

“My daughter is eight and she watches more people playing Roblox than plays it herself.

“Look at Googlebox. You now have people watching other people watch TV so times are rapidly changing.”

Esports can open up Scottish football revenue streams with eScottish Football Cup launch

Hamilton, co-owner of the Scottish Deer Centre in Cupar and gluten-free beer firm CoelBrew, also believes the advent of esports could lead to open new revenue streams for clubs.

Dundee United recently announced a partnership with Abertay University.

Dundee will team up with Dundee and Angus College with their esports sides.

Arbroath, Brechin City, Dunfermline and Raith Rovers have also entered sides into Sunday’s inaugural final.

“This opens up new potential supporters for the clubs,” added Hamilton.

“There are clubs down south going big on it because they want to find a new generation of supporters.

“If their esports team is doing well then the natural step is to support the football club.

“It also gives current fans a way in.

“They can represent their club at Hampden. That’s a bucket list item right there.

“A lot of applicants have said they can’t make it as a player so this is the next best thing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]