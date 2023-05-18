Dundee-based entrepreneur David Hamilton outlines exciting esports hopes as £50,000 tournament makes Hampden Park debut on Sunday

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The self-made Dundee multi-millionaire behind the first-ever eScottish Football Cup has outlined ambitious hopes for esports.

An impressive 23 senior football clubs will field two-player teams as they compete at the £50,000 tournament at Hampden Park on Sunday.

They will play FIFA 23 both on Ultimate Team and Kick-off modes for the chance to scoop a bespoke trophy and a £20,000 winners’ prize for the clubs.

Ex-Dundee United bosses Craig Levein and Jackie McNamara made the draw earlier this week.

⚽⚽CUP DRAW⚽⚽ Group A and B Group A and B Cup Draw for the 2023 eScottish Football Cup @HampdenPark A massive thank you to Craig Levein and @Jackie_Mc4 for hosting this See you all Sunday, live on Twitch!https://t.co/HQmxRkw7K0 pic.twitter.com/kRY3HXPiWt — eScottishCup (@eScottishCup) May 17, 2023

The tournament is the brainchild of David Hamilton, best known for his involvement with Dundee games firm Ninja Kiwi.

He reached out to Consilium Sports Group and eRena Sports was formed.

And he believes the tournament could herald the start of an exciting esports journey for Scottish football.

Several of European football’s elite clubs currently run eteams and the £100,000 ePremier League in England was broadcast live on Sky Sports.

And with Dundee a major gaming hub, the city is earmarked for a new multi-purpose esports venue at the waterfront in 2025.

Connections

“It’s the very first eScottish football cup and it’s being held at Hampden,” said Hamilton.

“There will be a total prize fund of £50,000 and the winners will also receive new trophy.

“We really want to get going with esports in Scotland. My background is computer games and I see esports playing an even bigger part of the industry going forward.

“With our football connections, we decided to go the SFA and get it kicked off

“We have focused it on FIFA intentionally.

“We want to give people opportunity to become proper esports players who may not even realise what they are doing could lead to a new career.

“It’s a rapidly-growing pursuit and the numbers of people watching will continue to shoot up.

“My daughter is eight and she watches more people playing Roblox than plays it herself.

“Look at Googlebox. You now have people watching other people watch TV so times are rapidly changing.”

Esports can open up Scottish football revenue streams with eScottish Football Cup launch

🆕 We are pleased to announce a collaboration with @AbertayUni for the upcoming @eScottishCup 👇 | #DUFC — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) May 12, 2023

Hamilton, co-owner of the Scottish Deer Centre in Cupar and gluten-free beer firm CoelBrew, also believes the advent of esports could lead to open new revenue streams for clubs.

Dundee United recently announced a partnership with Abertay University.

Dundee will team up with Dundee and Angus College with their esports sides.

Arbroath, Brechin City, Dunfermline and Raith Rovers have also entered sides into Sunday’s inaugural final.

“This opens up new potential supporters for the clubs,” added Hamilton.

“There are clubs down south going big on it because they want to find a new generation of supporters.

VIDEO | 📽️ @RaithTV went down to today's eSports tournament at Stark’s Park to find out about the @eScottishCup and speak to the two winners that will represent the club next week at Hampden. pic.twitter.com/ReILqBQ8ME — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) May 14, 2023

“If their esports team is doing well then the natural step is to support the football club.

“It also gives current fans a way in.

“They can represent their club at Hampden. That’s a bucket list item right there.

“A lot of applicants have said they can’t make it as a player so this is the next best thing.”