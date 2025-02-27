Snapshots and hook shots – pictures of basketball in Dundee through the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Snapshots and hook shots – pictures of basketball in Dundee through the years

From basketball on ice to celebrating a milestone for one of the city's oldest teams - these Dundee basketball images span the decades. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
youngsters compete for the ball under the basket during a basketball camp held at St John's High School in Dundee in November 1990
A basketball camp held at St John's High School in November 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

This week’s pictorial trip down memory lane is Dundee basketball scenes and team pictures from the past.

These striking DC Thomson photos span the decades – from the 1950s to the noughties – and they are sure to stir some fond memories.

Thomas Mack Hermiston, a former Dundee PE teacher and one of the last Second World War Chindits, is widely credited with bringing the sport to the city.

The game’s popularity started to boom in the 1970s and 1980s.

Did you play the game?

Enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do they awaken any memories for you?

Basketball on ice

Dundee Hurricanes against the Aberdeen Wildcats in a game of basketball on ice
Dundee Hurricanes against the Aberdeen Wildcats. Image: DC Thomson.

Basketball on ice arrived in Dundee in February 1954.

Dundee Hurricanes were defeated in their first home match at Kingsway Rink against Aberdeen Wildcats who were the pioneers of the sport.

They played over three periods of 20 minutes.

NCR basketball team

The NCR men's basketball team pose for a picture in December 1973
The NCR team in December 1973. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee NCR basketball team was formed in 1953 and played at Ward Road Gym.

NCR transformed how factories were operated when it came to the city in 1946 and at its peak in the early 1970s employed more than 6,000 people.

They sometimes played games against visiting teams from America.

Morgan Academy

A Morgan Academy FP basketball team picture
Morgan Academy FP basketball team. Image: DC Thomson.

Check out some of these haircuts and facial hair from December 1973.

Pictured are, from left, Bruce Mitchell, Richard Bueckardt, Alex Meldrum, John Doig and Jim Blair from the Morgan Academy Former Pupils’ basketball team.

Do you remember these guys?

Dundee Wasps

Dundee Wasps team pic, taken from down low and looking up at the players, in December 1977
Dundee Wasps in December 1977. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee Wasps basketball team in 1977 photographed from an unusual angle.

Pictured are, from left, Patience Mundangepfupfu, Shona Bryan, Irene Kaye, Jean Cleghorn, Ann Williamson, Elaine Ferrie, Susan Aberdein and Patricia McWalter.

Did any of these girls go on to greater success in the game?

Ardler Bullets

players jockey for position under the hoop as Ardler Bullets and Brechin Basketball Club play in 1978.
Ardler Bullets and Brechin Basketball Club in 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

The final of the Tayside Basketball Cup was held at Forfar Leisure Centre in April 1978 between the Ardler Bullets and Brechin Basketball Club.

With a much greater height advantage, Ardler Bullets were first to find the basket and managed to keep at least 10 points ahead throughout.

They won the game 66-46.

Douglas All-Stars

a team pic of the Douglas All Stars in October 1978.
Douglas All Stars in October 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

The Douglas All-Stars basketball team lining up in October 1978.

Women’s basketball became more popular in the 1970s and debuted at the 1976 Olympic Games in Canada which was won by the Soviet Union.

It forged a path for the women’s game.

Dundee success story

a team shot of Dundee Wasps, taken in a gymnasium
Dundee Wasps were known as the Black Ambers. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee Wasps basketball team in November 1983.

The ladies team were successful domestically and performed in local and national tournaments across the UK as well as competitions across Europe.

Can you recognise anyone in the line up?

Menzieshill Princes

a player shoots in an action shot from a game involving the Menzieshill Princes.
Action shot showing a game with the Menzieshill Princes. Image: DC Thomson.

The Menzieshill Princes in action in the game they retained the Tom Hermiston Basketball Trophy at Dundee University sports complex in May 1984.

Tom, who died aged 103 in 2020, returned from war service to become PE teacher at Morgan Academy and is widely credited with bringing basketball to the city.

The regional Tom Hermiston Cup is still contested each year.

Basketball class

people watch as Brian Jenkins demonstrates how to do a layup
Brian Jenkins delivers a slam dunk. Image: DC Thomson.

Brian Jenkins demonstrates his technique to a basketball class at Menzieshill Community Centre during Sport For All Week in August 1985.

Brian was one of the best players to play for the Menzieshill High team.

They picked up many honours over the years thanks to the skills of players such as Jim Pearson, Robin Paterson, Neil Lonie, Alan Brooks and Gary Barclay.

Tayside Police

a team shot of Tayside Police basketball team
Tayside Police basketball team formed in 1976. Image: DC Thomson.

Tayside Police basketball team were an arresting sight in March 1986.

A team whose players were all on shift work would run into availability problems now and then, but the Tayside Police team managed to get most of their fixtures played on Sunday evenings.

Their greatest success was winning the Scottish Police Cup in 1983.

Shooting hoops

a group of women cheer as someone takes a shot
Going for points in March 1989. Image: DC Thomson.

A group of women shooting for the hoop at Douglas Sports Centre in March 1989.

The caption doesn’t say which team this is.

Can anyone help?

Dundee Mavericks

The Dundee Mavericks team pose for a picture in a gym in 1992
The Dundee Mavericks team in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee Mavericks basketball team was formed in 1990.

They were sponsored by Tofthill Taxis, which provided strips for the team.

Steve Smith was the captain in 1992 and Dundee Mavericks were one of only a handful of Scottish basketball teams for adults with special needs.

Whitfield High School

Whitfield High School pupils posing for the camera, while one player shoots a lay up
Whitfield High School pupils posing for the camera. Image: DC Thomson.

What goes up must come down…

It’s January 1994 and these girls from Whitfield High School’s basketball team were posing in the gym with strips which were sponsored by the Whitfield Partnership.

Whitfield High merged with Linlathen High in August 1996.

Dundee University

Children playing basketball at the holiday programme.
Children playing basketball at the holiday programme. Image: DC Thomson.

Children from all over Dundee were running off their holiday energy at Dundee University’s summer sports scheme in July 1994.

Each day, from 1pm to 5pm, the children, aged nine to 14, were put through their paces with swimming, basketball, hockey, squash, rounders, tennis, trampolining and many other activities.

It was the first week of a three-week scheme.

NCR anniversary

the pupils who took part in the tournament pose for a pic
A basketball tournament to mark the 50th anniversary. Image: DC Thomson.

Around 120 primary school pupils took part in a basketball tournament to mark Dundee NCR basketball team’s 50th anniversary in May 2003.

NCR were one of the oldest surviving basketball clubs in Scotland.

They were nominated as Dundee’s team of the year in recognition of the milestone.

It is the final image in our basketball gallery.

Did they awaken any memories for you?

Let us know.

Conversation