37 photos of rugby in Dundee across the decades capture the tackles, tries and trophies

We've rummaged through our photo archives to dig out some rugby images including famous names like Dundee HSFP, Morgan Academy FP and Stobswell RFC. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Members of the Harris FP rugby team with their new scrum machine in September 1974.
Members of the Harris FP rugby team with their new scrum machine in September 1974. Image: DC Thomson.

Tackle these time warp pictures from the Dundee rugby scene.

The city is a rugby hotspot with strongly supported sides.

We have dipped into our archives to dig out some of the best action and team photos.

These photographs go back 60 years, from recent history to the early 1960s.

Was rugby better in the old days? You tell us in the comments below.

Youth, high school, university and amateur levels are represented.

Some teams are long gone while others have survived.

Some have merged – starting a new history.

Can you recognise yourself or anyone you know in these photos?

2019

Aberdeenshire's Jason Burton runs at Toby Hughes during the National Bowl Final at Murrayfield in April 2019.
Aberdeenshire’s Jason Burton runs at Toby Hughes. Image: DC Thomson.

Action from the National Bowl Final at Murrayfield in April 2019.

Aberdeenshire lifted the silverware with a 31-34 win but the Dundee University Medics kept fighting right until the last play of the game.

The lead changed hands seven times in a thrilling showpiece.

2019

The kids wave Glasgow Warriors flags
The kids wave Glasgow Warriors flags. Image: DC Thomson.

Some of the Dundee youngsters who attended a Glasgow Warriors rugby camp at Mayfield Playing Fields in October 2019.

2013

a young girl in a wheelchair passes a rugbyy ball during a game at the launch of the city's Wheelchair Rugby League Club.
Action at the Fintry PS gym. Image: DC Thomson.

Pictured at Fintry Primary School in Dundee in February 2013 are some of those who attended the launch of the city’s Wheelchair Rugby League Club.

2012

Some adults and youngsters in Dundee Eagles kit before taking part in the New Year's Day Dook in Broughty Ferry.
In at the deep end in 2012. Image: DC Thomson.

The Dundee Eagles were raising funds for their forthcoming trip to a rugby tournament in Italy by taking part in the New Year’s Day Dook in Broughty Ferry.

2009

A group shot of some of those who took part, as hundreds of Dundee school children attended the Mayfield Gathering rugby festival in September 2009.
Did you attend the gathering? Image: DC Thomson.

The popularity of the sport was emphasised when hundreds of Dundee school children attended the Mayfield Gathering rugby festival in September 2009.

2004

Players and officials pose for a pic as Morgan Rugby Club is presented with 25 sets of kit and two post protectors by Fife company FFDR
The kit presentation from FFDR in 2004. Image: DC Thomson.

Morgan Rugby Club was presented with 25 sets of kit and two post protectors by Fife company FFDR (Fire and Flood Damage Recovery) in September 2004.

2004

Dundee Eagles junior rugby players on the pitch with some of the Dundee High School FP team after the BT Cup final at Murrayfield in May 2004.
A proud day despite the defeat in the final. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee Eagles junior rugby players on the pitch with some of the Dundee High School FP team after the BT Cup final at Murrayfield in May 2004.

Second-division Dundee HSFP came close to causing an upset against Glasgow Hawks, but the Hawks’ experience showed and they won 29-17.

2003

boys taking part in a rugby summer school at Mayfield in August 2003.
Did they manage to catch him? Image: DC Thomson.

Some of the boys taking part in a rugby summer school at Mayfield in August 2003.

It was run by the High School of Dundee and the Scottish Rugby Union.

2002

Dundee Junior Rugby Club makes a presentation to Sandy Hutchison in July 2002
Sandy Hutchison was the toast of the club. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee Junior Rugby Club made a presentation to Sandy Hutchison in July 2002.

“Hutch” coached all ages at Dundee High School including Scotland internationals like Andy Nicol, Tom Smith, David Leslie, Stewart Campbell and Rob Wainwright.

The presentation took place during a 20th anniversary reunion of the Dundee High School FP squad which went on a tour of New Zealand in 1992.

1999

Dundee High School FP played a Scotland Select at Mayfield in March 1999. Players and officials are pictured before the whistle blew.
Players and officials before the whistle blew. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee High School FP played a Scotland Select at Mayfield in March 1999.

The game was played in memory of team-mate Drew Hutchison, who played for the First XV before taking his own life at the age of 19 in February 1999.

1995

Dundee High School FP in new tracksuits at Mayfield in September 1995
Dundee High rugby side in 1995. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee High School FP in new tracksuits at Mayfield in September 1995.

They were sponsored by the Richard Lawson garage.

1993

Andy Nicol and the women's team with their new jerseys
Andy Nicol and the women’s team. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee High School FP Women’s Rugby Club in November 1993.

They were joined by Scotland international Andy Nicol after receiving jerseys and sponsorship from the Galleon Bar in Dundee.

1992

Dundee High School FP players and officials with the McEwan's Rugby Club of the Month trophy
Dundee HSFP players with the trophy. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee High School FP players and officials with the McEwan’s Rugby Club of the Month trophy which was awarded in March 1992.

The presentation was made by Fife-based Scotland international Dave McIvor.

1992

a team pic of the Dundee High team in 1992
The Dundee High team in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee High School FP line up for a photograph in March 1992.

Fourth from left in the front row is former Scotland international and British and Irish Lion Andy Nicol, who played for Dundee High for most of his career.

1992

Morgan Academy FP RFC lined up in February 1992.
The triumphant Morgan team. Image: DC Thomson.

Morgan Academy FP RFC were having an excellent season in Division 4, having won all eight games, when they lined up in February 1992.

The team was pictured prior to their 18-6 win against Aberdeen Grammar.

1991

Female players from Dundee University playing rugby in April 1991.
Dundee University rugby girls. Image; DC Thomson.

Female players from Dundee University playing rugby in April 1991.

Linda Welsh, Phoebe Brownlee, Wendy Kirby and Shiona MacLeod were pictured.

1990

a team pic of the Morgan Academy FP RFC rugby team in January 1990.
All smiles for a team photograph. Image: DC Thomson.

The Morgan Academy FP RFC rugby team among the long grass in January 1990.

1989

Whitfield Primary School pupils being taught rugby by the Scottish Rugby Union's Youth Development Officer Colin Robertson in September 1989.
Rugby lesson at Whitfield High. Image: DC Thomson.

Whitfield Primary School pupils being taught rugby by the Scottish Rugby Union’s Youth Development Officer, Colin Robertson, in September 1989.

The school merged with Linlathen High in 1996 to become Braeview Academy.

1988

Scotland international players David Leslie and Ray Laidlaw coaching youngsters at Harris Academy in September 1988.
Harris Academy rugby coaching. Image: DC Thomson.

Scotland international players David Leslie and Roy Laidlaw coaching youngsters at Harris Academy in September 1988.

1987

A Dundee Select rugby team line up before a match in September 1987.
Dundee Select rugby team. Image: DC Thomson.

A Dundee Select rugby team line up before a match in September 1987.

No other details were on the photograph caption.

Can anyone remember the occasion?

1986

A Dundee High School FP team shot in January 1986.
Dundee High School FP team in January 1986. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee High School FP would play their home games at the Mayfield Playing Fields.

1981

Dundee High School FP Rugby Club members are pictured lined up before they set off on the first stage of their centenary tour to Denmark in April 1981.
Can you spot anyone you know? Image: DC Thomson.

A party of Dundee High School FP Rugby Club members as they set off on the first stage of their centenary tour to Denmark in April 1981.

They were to play in four matches – against Copenhagen Exiles, Comet Rugby Club, Copenhagen Rugby Alliance and Malmo of Sweden.

1976

A shot of the teams before the Forthill Sports Club Select and the Red Hot Mammas ladies rugby team from Edinburgh play a game in October 1976.
The game took place at Forthill. Image: DC Thomson.

A charity match took place between the Forthill Sports Club Select and the “Red Hot Mammas” ladies’ rugby team from Edinburgh in October 1976.

Changed days!

1976

Harris Academy FP rugby team line up at Lochee Park before their Jubilee Cup game with Glasgow High in September 1976.
Harris Academy FP team. Image: DC Thomson.

Harris Academy FP rugby team lined up at Lochee Park before their Jubilee Cup game with Glasgow High in September 1976.

1976

Morgan FP rugby team before a game
Morgan FP rugby team. Image: DC Thomson.

How the Morgan Academy FP RFC team looked before a game in March 1976.

1976

Silverware on show at Stobswell, as the team lines up for a pic with their trophy
Silverware on show at Stobswell. Image: DC Thomson.

Stobswell RFC posing with the Midlands District League Cup in March 1976.

1975

Harris Academy FP team line up in April 1975
Harris Academy FP team line up in April 1975. Image: DC Thomson.

Harris Academy FP rugby team was founded for former pupils of the school in 1926.

1974

a team pic of Stobswell RFC after winning the Midlands Rugby Championship in April 1974
Stobswell rugby team at Linlathen High. Image: DC Thomson.

Stobswell RFC after winning the Midlands Rugby Championship in April 1974.

1973

Dundee University rugby team before a match in 1973
Dundee University rugby team before a match. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee University rugby team showing off plenty of sideburns in February 1973.

1973

Morgan FP RFC line up for a team photo in February 1973.
Morgan FP RFC line up in February 1973. Image: DC Thomson.

The Morgan Academy team played friendlies across Scotland in the 1970s.

1969

a team shot of the Morgan Academy FP team in March 1969.
Morgan Academy FP team in March 1969. Image: DC Thomson.

Morgan Academy FP RFC had its own clubrooms in Princes Street in the 1960s.

1969

Dundee University rugby team pictured before a game in January 1969
Not everyone was facing the camera. Image: DC Thomson.

The Dundee University rugby team were pictured before a game in January 1969.

1966

a team shot of Dundee Rugby Club in November 1966
Dundee Rugby Club team line up. Image: DC Thomson.

Do you recognise anyone from Dundee Rugby Club in November 1966?

1965

Dundee High team which played Harris Academy FP pose for a team pic
Dundee High team which played Harris Academy FP. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee High School FP were the opponents in the game from September 1965.

1965

Harris Academy Former Pupils RFC players line up for a photo before a match in September 1965
Harris Academy FP team. Image: DC Thomson.

Harris Academy Former Pupils RFC line up before a match in September 1965.

1964

Dundee High School FP players pose with a trophy
Dundee High School FP. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee High School Former Pupils RFC won the Sevens Cup at Perth in April 1964.

It’s the final image in our Dundee rugby gallery.

