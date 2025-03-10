Dundee Rockets photos reveal all-conquering ice hockey team’s journey to greatness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Rockets photos reveal all-conquering ice hockey team’s journey to greatness

Our archive images show the Dundee Rockets through the decades and capture the excitement of a dynasty that dominated ice hockey. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
The Dundee Rockets won the Scottish Cup 7-3 against Murrayfield in May 1986. Image shows action from the game.
The Rockets won the Scottish Cup 7-3 against Murrayfield in May 1986. Image: DC Thomson.

The Dundee Rockets name has stood for excellence and been synonymous with success in the ice hockey world.

Tom Stewart’s team put the city on the ice hockey map in the 1980s.

The Rockets assembled a squad that could rival any of Europe’s best and won three Grand Slams between 1981-1984 during an extraordinary era of dominance.

NHL players arrived from across the pond but the demise of the Rockets happened just as quickly as success and by 1989 top-class hockey came to an end in Dundee.

The Rockets name was consigned to memory.

Kingsway Rink was demolished.

Dundee Rockets were reawakened in 2024

Big-time hockey returned in August 2001 at Dundee Ice Arena.

Dundee Stars were the future.

But past glories were not forgotten.

Roy Halpin, Allard Leblanc and Chris Brinster returned and marked the 40th anniversary of the Grand Slam success at the Whitehall Theatre in June 2024.

Jock McGuff played in defence during the glory years.

He announced the Rockets would be reawakened.

The present-day Rockets have found success on the ice since their August 2024 rebirth following the merger of Dundee’s two Scottish National League Teams.

They won the SNL with the chance of completing a Grand Slam.

So, as the resurgent Rockets look forward to a successful future, we look back at the trophy-laden days of the original team.

1968

Tom Stewart in his Dundee Rockets ice hockey kit in December 1968.
Tom Stewart in December 1968. Image: DC Thomson.

Tom Stewart was a former player and later owner of the Dundee Rockets.

He built the foundations of ice hockey in the city and managed the Rockets during the Grand Slam successes and is still much-missed following his death in 2021.

1969

The Rockets in 1969. Image: DC Thomson.

The Rockets were initially formed as a feeder team for the Dundee Tigers.

The Rockets collapsed in 1955 but were reformed in the 1960s by a bunch of lads who used to play unorganised hockey when the water froze on Swannie Ponds.

1969

Dundee Rockets versus Altringham Aces in February 1969. Image: DC Thomson.

The Rockets eventually took on the Tigers colours but with no home ice for games or practice they would travel to Kirkcaldy or Edinburgh.

The Rockets finally got a home rink at Kingsway in January 1969.

1971

The Rockets team-mates in 1971. Image: DC Thomson.

Peter Reilly, Chris Farrell, Billy Sneddon and Tom Stewart in November 1971.

The Rockets were league runners-up and reached the final of the play-offs in 1972 which was Bill’s final season in ice hockey at the age of 46.

1973

George and Malcolm “Molly” Reid in full Dundee Rockets gear. Image: DC Thomson.

Brothers George Reid and Malcolm Reid on the ice in April 1973.

George was captain of the team during the 1980s glory years and Malcolm remained heavily involved with the team after hanging up his skates.

1981

Kevin O’Neill, Chris Brinster and Roy Halpin. Image: DC Thomson.

The team at the start of the 1981-82 season was made up of fantastic local talent with an additional three full-time import players.

New Yorker Chris Brinster joined up with Canadians Kevin O’Neill and Roy Halpin.

1981

A clash on the ice in 1981. Image: DC Thomson.

Referee Chris Lamb stepped in to separate Rockets’ forward Charlie Kinmond and Fife Flyers goaltender Willie Cottrell in October 1981.

Kinmond played from 1976-1985 for the Rockets.

1982

A Grove Academy pupil was there to wish them well. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee Rockets at Tay Bridge Station before leaving to compete in the British Championship finals in April 1982.

The team defeated Streatham Redskins 3-2 in the final to win a first Grand Slam.

1982

Signing autographs after Grand Slam success. Image: DC Thomson.

The Rockets signing autographs at Kingsway Rink in May 1982.

The fans were given the chance to skate-a-long with the team to celebrate winning the Northern League, Scottish League, Autumn Cup and British Championship.

1982

Roy Halpin, Marielle Halpin, Chris Brinster and Allard Leblanc. Image: DC Thomson.

Roy Halpin and Chris Brinster are pictured at the McManus Galleries with Roy’s wife Marielle and new signing Allard Leblanc in September 1982.

Allard was an instant hit and scored 68 goals and made 57 assists as the Rockets won the league and play-off titles in the reformed British National League.

1984

Mike keeping a watchful eye on brother Kenny, Image: DC Thomson.

Rockets goaltender Mike Ward watching brother Kenny in January 1984.

Kenny played six games during the 1983-84 season after Mike was injured.

1984

The Rockets on the platform in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

The Rockets leaving from Dundee Station for the Wembley finals in 1984.

Tom Stewart’s side won the British Championship final 5-4 against Murrayfield.

1984

Dundee Rockets before travelling to France. Image: DC Thomson.

The Rockets were the first British team to participate in the European Cup.

They are pictured before heading to France to play CS Megeve in October 1984 where they were defeated 10-1 and 12-4 in their losing home-and-away games.

1985

A busy scene in front of the Fife goal. Image: DC Thomson.

Action from the game against Fife Flyers at Kingsway Rink in January 1985.

Results started to go wrong and the Rockets missed the end-of-season play-offs.

1985

Garry Unger, Bobby Breskal, Jock McGuff and Roch Bois. Image: DC Thomson.

Garry Unger, Bobby Breskal, Jock McGuff and Roch Bois in September 1985.

They were defeated in the Wembley play-off final by Murrayfield Racers.

But Tom Stewart’s men ended the season in style by winning the Scottish Cup with a 7-3 victory against the Racers at Kingsway Rink.

1985

Garry Unger was a huge favourite with the fans during his Dundee spell. Image: DC Thomson.

Stewart Roberts, the editor of The Ice Hockey Annual, described Garry Unger’s capture as “the signing of the decade, and one of the most spectacular of all-time.”

He rolled back the years to score 93 goals and make 54 assists.

1985

The Rockets with three FSO cars. Image: DC Thomson.

Roch Bois, Chris Brinster, Gary McEwan, Garry Unger and Grant Slater standing on the ice in November 1985.

The Rockets clinched a £35,000 sponsorship deal with FSO cars.

1985

Roch Bois in action in November 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

Roch Bois takes a tumble during a match against Whitley Warriors in 1985.

“Rocky” found the net three times in his side’s home victory.

1986

President Frank Dempster offers his congratulations to Roch Bois. Image: DC Thomson.

The Rockets were presented with a framed certificate from the Scottish Tourist Board for the community work put into the staging of the Sport Goofy International Junior Ice Hockey Tournament at Kingsway Rink.

Roch Bois was one of the leading lights in organising the event.

1986

Mark Pavelich, Chris Brinster and Craig Homola. Image: DC Thomson.

Chris Brinster welcomes new signings Mark Pavelich and Craig Homola.

Pavelich arrived from New York Rangers in September 1986 but he returned to the NHL after one game when his former club insisted the player was still theirs.

1986

Craig Homola celebrating the first goal. Image: DC Thomson.

Craig Homola celebrating a goal against Fife Flyers on December 7 1986.

A 6-5 victory for the Rockets established a club record of nine straight league wins.

1987

Dougie Stevenson was flying high. Image: DC Thomson.

Dougie Stevenson finds his feet after taking a leap over Fife Flyers goaltender Willie Cottrell during the 9-4 Scottish Cup win in January 1987.

Tickets at the Kingsway Rink were £2.75 and £1.75.

2021

George Reid with his keepsakes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

George Reid looks through his memorabilia in November 2021.

He was still at the top of his game when he hung up his skates at the Wembley finals in 1984 after leading the Rockets to three Grand Slams in succession.

2025

Celebrations after winning the SNL. Image: Richard Wiseman.

From the past to the present.

A full circle moment as the present-day Rockets celebrate winning the league in March 2025 with family and friends at Dundee Ice Arena.

Conversation