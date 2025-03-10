Dundee Rockets photos reveal all-conquering ice hockey team’s journey to greatness

The Dundee Rockets name has stood for excellence and been synonymous with success in the ice hockey world.

Tom Stewart’s team put the city on the ice hockey map in the 1980s.

The Rockets assembled a squad that could rival any of Europe’s best and won three Grand Slams between 1981-1984 during an extraordinary era of dominance.

NHL players arrived from across the pond but the demise of the Rockets happened just as quickly as success and by 1989 top-class hockey came to an end in Dundee.

The Rockets name was consigned to memory.

Kingsway Rink was demolished.

Dundee Rockets were reawakened in 2024

Big-time hockey returned in August 2001 at Dundee Ice Arena.

Dundee Stars were the future.

But past glories were not forgotten.

Roy Halpin, Allard Leblanc and Chris Brinster returned and marked the 40th anniversary of the Grand Slam success at the Whitehall Theatre in June 2024.

Jock McGuff played in defence during the glory years.

He announced the Rockets would be reawakened.

The present-day Rockets have found success on the ice since their August 2024 rebirth following the merger of Dundee’s two Scottish National League Teams.

They won the SNL with the chance of completing a Grand Slam.

So, as the resurgent Rockets look forward to a successful future, we look back at the trophy-laden days of the original team.

1968

Tom Stewart was a former player and later owner of the Dundee Rockets.

He built the foundations of ice hockey in the city and managed the Rockets during the Grand Slam successes and is still much-missed following his death in 2021.

1969

The Rockets were initially formed as a feeder team for the Dundee Tigers.

The Rockets collapsed in 1955 but were reformed in the 1960s by a bunch of lads who used to play unorganised hockey when the water froze on Swannie Ponds.

1969

The Rockets eventually took on the Tigers colours but with no home ice for games or practice they would travel to Kirkcaldy or Edinburgh.

The Rockets finally got a home rink at Kingsway in January 1969.

1971

Peter Reilly, Chris Farrell, Billy Sneddon and Tom Stewart in November 1971.

The Rockets were league runners-up and reached the final of the play-offs in 1972 which was Bill’s final season in ice hockey at the age of 46.

1973

Brothers George Reid and Malcolm Reid on the ice in April 1973.

George was captain of the team during the 1980s glory years and Malcolm remained heavily involved with the team after hanging up his skates.

1981

The team at the start of the 1981-82 season was made up of fantastic local talent with an additional three full-time import players.

New Yorker Chris Brinster joined up with Canadians Kevin O’Neill and Roy Halpin.

1981

Referee Chris Lamb stepped in to separate Rockets’ forward Charlie Kinmond and Fife Flyers goaltender Willie Cottrell in October 1981.

Kinmond played from 1976-1985 for the Rockets.

1982

Dundee Rockets at Tay Bridge Station before leaving to compete in the British Championship finals in April 1982.

The team defeated Streatham Redskins 3-2 in the final to win a first Grand Slam.

1982

The Rockets signing autographs at Kingsway Rink in May 1982.

The fans were given the chance to skate-a-long with the team to celebrate winning the Northern League, Scottish League, Autumn Cup and British Championship.

1982

Roy Halpin and Chris Brinster are pictured at the McManus Galleries with Roy’s wife Marielle and new signing Allard Leblanc in September 1982.

Allard was an instant hit and scored 68 goals and made 57 assists as the Rockets won the league and play-off titles in the reformed British National League.

1984

Rockets goaltender Mike Ward watching brother Kenny in January 1984.

Kenny played six games during the 1983-84 season after Mike was injured.

1984

The Rockets leaving from Dundee Station for the Wembley finals in 1984.

Tom Stewart’s side won the British Championship final 5-4 against Murrayfield.

1984

The Rockets were the first British team to participate in the European Cup.

They are pictured before heading to France to play CS Megeve in October 1984 where they were defeated 10-1 and 12-4 in their losing home-and-away games.

1985

Action from the game against Fife Flyers at Kingsway Rink in January 1985.

Results started to go wrong and the Rockets missed the end-of-season play-offs.

1985

Garry Unger, Bobby Breskal, Jock McGuff and Roch Bois in September 1985.

They were defeated in the Wembley play-off final by Murrayfield Racers.

But Tom Stewart’s men ended the season in style by winning the Scottish Cup with a 7-3 victory against the Racers at Kingsway Rink.

1985

Stewart Roberts, the editor of The Ice Hockey Annual, described Garry Unger’s capture as “the signing of the decade, and one of the most spectacular of all-time.”

He rolled back the years to score 93 goals and make 54 assists.

1985

Roch Bois, Chris Brinster, Gary McEwan, Garry Unger and Grant Slater standing on the ice in November 1985.

The Rockets clinched a £35,000 sponsorship deal with FSO cars.

1985

Roch Bois takes a tumble during a match against Whitley Warriors in 1985.

“Rocky” found the net three times in his side’s home victory.

1986

The Rockets were presented with a framed certificate from the Scottish Tourist Board for the community work put into the staging of the Sport Goofy International Junior Ice Hockey Tournament at Kingsway Rink.

Roch Bois was one of the leading lights in organising the event.

1986

Chris Brinster welcomes new signings Mark Pavelich and Craig Homola.

Pavelich arrived from New York Rangers in September 1986 but he returned to the NHL after one game when his former club insisted the player was still theirs.

1986

Craig Homola celebrating a goal against Fife Flyers on December 7 1986.

A 6-5 victory for the Rockets established a club record of nine straight league wins.

1987

Dougie Stevenson finds his feet after taking a leap over Fife Flyers goaltender Willie Cottrell during the 9-4 Scottish Cup win in January 1987.

Tickets at the Kingsway Rink were £2.75 and £1.75.

2021

George Reid looks through his memorabilia in November 2021.

He was still at the top of his game when he hung up his skates at the Wembley finals in 1984 after leading the Rockets to three Grand Slams in succession.

2025

From the past to the present.

A full circle moment as the present-day Rockets celebrate winning the league in March 2025 with family and friends at Dundee Ice Arena.