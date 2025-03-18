Dundee United’s classic kits and shirt sponsors – which is the greatest?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport
Sport

Dundee United’s classic kits and shirt sponsors – which is the greatest?

From the classic VG sponsor to Quinn Casino - how many of these Dundee United kits do you remember from the past four decades? Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Jim McLean, Jim McInally and Dave Bowman holding up a VG-sponsored Dundee United shirt in 1986.
Jim McLean, Jim McInally and Dave Bowman in 1986. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee United signed a deal to have advertising on the front of their shirts for the first time in 1985.

It’s given us the perfect excuse to walk down memory lane and look back at United kits and shirt sponsors from the past 40 years.

United with VG will evoke shirt nostalgia and memories of past glories.

Belhaven Beers is another sponsor that harks back to the 1980s Jim McLean era.

Rover will always be associated with Scottish Cup glory in 1994.

But which was the best?

VG

Ralph Milne in a Dundee United shirt with the VG sponsor in 1985
Ralph Milne in 1985. Image: SNS.

United won a shirt sponsorship deal with Watson and Philip in May 1985.

The company’s VG logo was displayed at the Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

Dundee United line up in the Nou Camp in 1987, wearing the VG shirts, ahead of their Barcelona clash.
United line up in the Nou Camp in 1987. Image: Supplied.

Chairman George Fox said: “It is the kind of sponsorship the club has been seeking and we’re delighted a local firm has got involved.”

It was arguably the team’s most iconic shirt.

John Clark puts in a tackle while wearing the Terrors' away kit in 1987
John Clark in the away kit in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

VG was the sponsor during the fairytale run to the 1987 Uefa Cup final.

United legends Kevin Gallacher, Paul Hegarty, Ralph Milne, David Narey and Paul Sturrock were among those who showcased that classic VG logo.

Belhaven Beers

Dave Bowman in the Belhaven Beers kit in 1987
Dave Bowman in 1987. Image: SNS.

United announced a sponsorship deal with Belhaven in July 1987.

The home and away shirts were emblazoned with Belhaven Beers after becoming the second Scottish team to be sponsored by a brewery.

Jim McInally in action for United in April 1988
Jim McInally in action for United in April 1988. Image: SNS.

Rangers signed a deal with McEwan’s and the meeting between the clubs on the first game of the 1987-1988 season was described as “the battle of the beers”.

It was ironic given manager Jim McLean was a strict teetotaller.

United striker Victor Ferreyra celebrates with fans in January 1992.
Victor Ferreyra celebrates in January 1992. Image: DC Thomson.

Belhaven was the sponsor when United lost two Scottish Cup finals, in 1988 and 1991.

Among the players who wore the Belhaven shirt were Duncan Ferguson, Freddy van der Hoorn, Miodrag Krivokapic, Mixu Paatelainen and Victor Ferreyra.

No sponsor

Jerren Nixon playing for the Tangerines in the kit that had no sponsor in April 1994
Jerren Nixon in April 1994. Image: DC Thomson.

United changed back to an all-tangerine strip during the 1993-1994 season.

The team famously didn’t have a front-of-kit sponsor for the first time since 1985.

United fans with scraves and flags on a street before the 1994 Scottish Cup final.
United fans before the 1994 Scottish Cup final. Image: DC Thomson.

The “Jackson Pollock” paint splatter away shirt is widely regarded as one of the best and many United supporters believe it was enhanced by the lack of a sponsor.

Among the players who wore the Loki shirt were Maurice Malpas, Gordan Petric, Christian Dailly, Paddy Connolly, Jerren Nixon and Craig Brewster.

Rover

Christian Dailly in his Rover-sponsred United kit with the Scottish Cup
Christian Dailly with the Scottish Cup. Image: DC Thomson.

Ivan Golac masterminded United to their first Scottish Cup final in 1994.

Rover signed a deal with the club “in excess of six figures” on the eve of the cup final which saw United wearing the sponsor on the Loki shirts at Hampden.

Sergio scores against Hearts in March 1995
Sergio scores against Hearts in March 1995. Image: DC Thomson.

United wore the Rover sponsor and won the Scottish Cup for the first time against Rangers with a goal which earned Craig Brewster legend status.

Gary Bollan, Brian Welsh, Billy McKinlay, Dragutin Ristic, Robbie Winters and Brazilian striker Sergio were among those who showcased the Rover sponsor.

Telewest Communications

Andy McLaren in the 1996 shirt.
Andy McLaren in the 1996 shirt. Image: DC Thomson.

Remember Telewest?

Telewest offered cable TV and was a rival to satellite provider Sky.

Craig Easton and Bernard Pasqual in the home and away Telewest kits in 1999
Craig Easton and Bernard Pasqual in 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

The £100,000 one-year shirt sponsorship deal with United was signed in 1996.

United’s partnership with Telewest would become one of the longest in Scottish football.

Craig Easton playing for Dundee United against Hearts in the green Telewest shirt in 2003
Craig Easton in the shirt in 2003. Image: DC Thomson.

Telewest adorned the shirt for seven years through style changes which included the 1998 home shirt with “black and white swoosh”.

Another favourite was the 2002-2003 green away kit.

Morning, Noon & Night

Danny Griffin and Charlie Miller pose for a picture on the Tannadice pitch in 2003
Danny Griffin and Charlie Miller in 2003. Image: DC Thomson.

Chairman Eddie Thompson’s convenience store chain was emblazoned on United’s strips from the 2003-2004 season.

It happened after a proposed deal with Emirates Airlines collapsed.

Garry Kenneth and Grant Brebner at Tannadice in black and white Dundee United kits sponsored by Morning, Noon & Night in 2005
Garry Kenneth and Grant Brebner in 2005. Image: DC Thomson.

General manager Bill Campbell said the home strip would pay homage to the 10th anniversary of the 1994 Scottish Cup win by bringing back tangerine shorts.

Notable players who wore the Morning Noon & Night shirt included Charlie Miller, Barry Robson, Jason Scotland, Billy Dodds and Collin Samuel.

Anglian Home Improvements

Garry Kenneth and Greg Cameron in the 2006 kits
Garry Kenneth and Greg Cameron in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.

Anglian Home Improvements became United shirt sponsors in July 2006.

The windows and doors company was looking to expand in the Dundee area.

Greg Cameron and Steven Robb show off the Anglian Windows home and away kits in 2007
Greg Cameron and Steven Robb in 2007. Image: DC Thomson.

The top had Hummel’s iconic chevrons across the shoulders and sleeves.

United wore the shirt at Hampden in March 2008 in the Eddie Thompson final.

Carbrini Sportswear

Willo Flood up against Lionel Messi in a friendly match
Willo Flood up against Lionel Messi. Image: DC Thomson.

United signed a two-year sponsorship deal with JD Sports in June 2008.

United’s kit carried the logo of JD’s youth fashion brand Carbrini Sportswear, which was worn in a friendly game against Barcelona at Tannadice.

Keith Watson and Kevin Smith in the white 2009 away strip
Keith Watson and Kevin Smith in the 2009 away strip. Image: DC Thomson.

Carbrini Sportswear was the sponsor when United won the Scottish Cup after defeating Ross County in May 2010 with goals from David Goodwillie and Craig Conway.

Peter Houston had taken over as manager of United that season.

Calor Gas

Jon Daly and Paul Dixon launch the Calor Gas kit with a barbecue at Tannadice in 2010
Jon Daly and Paul Dixon launch the kit in 2010. Image: DC Thomson.

Dubious puns were in plentiful supply when Calor Gas became sponsor in June 2010.

“Tangerines now cooking with Calor” was a headline that ignited some smiles.

Johnny Russell, Peter Houston and Barry Douglas on the training pitch in 2011.
Johnny Russell, Peter Houston and Barry Douglas in 2011. Image: DC Thomson.

Calor Gas spent six years as United’s main shirt sponsor from 2010-2016.

The final kit with the Calor Gas sponsor will always be associated with the derby against Dundee that sealed United’s relegation in May 2016.

McEwan Fraser Legal

Ali Coote and Jamie Robson in the new Dundee United kits in 2016
Ali Coote and Jamie Robson in the new kits in 2016. Image: SNS.

Both city clubs were backed by the same sponsor from the 2016-2017 season.

McEwan Fraser Legal became the first company to sponsor the clubs simultaneously.

Stewart Murdoch and Simon Murray after winning the Challenge Cup for United
Stewart Murdoch and Simon Murray after winning the Challenge Cup. Image: SNS.

United wore the shirt when they won the Challenge Cup at Fir Park in March 2017.

Players who wore the sponsor included Jamie Robson, Willo Flood, Ali Coote, Simon Murray, Scott McDonald and Tony Andreu.

Utilita

Stewart Murdoch on the pitch for Dundee United while wearing a Utilita kit in July 2018.
Stewart Murdoch in July 2018. Image: SNS.

Utilita signed a two-year deal and became front-of-shirt sponsor in July 2018.

Arabs who switched to Utilita received a smart meter with a limited edition United display cover and £25 was paid to the player development fund.

Ryan Edwards in April 2021, wearing the purple third kit
Ryan Edwards in April 2021. Image: SNS.

United were promoted back to the Premiership in April 2020 wearing a shirt that was modelled on the iconic VG kit worn at the 1987 Uefa Cup final.

The purple third kit was extremely popular.

Eden Mill

Lawrence Shankland running with the ball while playing for the Terrors in July 2021
Lawrence Shankland in July 2021. Image: SNS.

Eden Mill from St Andrews became United’s main sponsor from July 2021.

The home shirt was “strikingly modern and vibrant” and the white away kit with speckles of tangerine was modelled on the 1994 “Jackson Pollock” strip.

Four United players in the away kit during a game in July 2021
United away kit in July 2021. Image: SNS.

They were extremely popular in the club shop.

Players who wore the Eden Mill kit included Charlie Mulgrew and Lawrence Shankland.

Quinn Casino

Louis Moult and Ross Graham in 2024
Louis Moult and Ross Graham in 2024. Image: Supplied.

United took a gamble on Quinn Casino from June 2022.

United were relegated in 2023 and promoted in 2024 wearing the sponsor.

The players in 2024. Image: Supplied.

Where does Quinn Casino rank among United sponsors of the past?

And what was your favourite shirt from the past 40 years?

Let us know.

More from Sport

Dundee boss Tony Docherty celebrates a historic derby win. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee produced HUGE derby performance when it mattered - now pressure's on…
A dejected Jim Goodwin after defeat at Tannadice
Dundee United 'in driving seat' for top 6 berth – but Jim Goodwin laments…
Dundee striker Simon Murray celebrates his goal at Dundee United. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Simon Murray: Dundee star planned 'Adebayor' celebration in advance of Tannadice strike
4
St Johnstone striker, Uche Ikpeazu.
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu confident of return THIS season
United's Craig Sibbald (L) and Jack Walton look dejected at full-time. Image: Euan Cherry. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: What Dundee United MUST do to bury ghost of derby failure
Former Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser.
5 possible targets as Dunfermline Athletic hunt new boss after Michael Tidser sacking
Assistant Kevin McDonald and youth coach John McLaughlan speak at training.
Dunfermline Athletic reveal interim management team - including St Johnstone legend - after Michael…
Dunfermline Athletic FC head coach Michael Tidser on the sidelines
Dunfermline Athletic sack Michael Tidser after just 11 games in charge
Scott Fraser
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Scott Fraser suffers yet another setback in struggle to overcome long-term…
2
Dundee celebrate their remarkable derby win at Dundee United. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
5 talking points from Dundee's history-breaking derby win - who was compared to Declan…
8

Conversation