Dundee United’s classic kits and shirt sponsors – which is the greatest?

Dundee United signed a deal to have advertising on the front of their shirts for the first time in 1985.

Belhaven Beers is another sponsor that harks back to the 1980s Jim McLean era.

Rover will always be associated with Scottish Cup glory in 1994.

But which was the best?

VG

United won a shirt sponsorship deal with Watson and Philip in May 1985.

The company’s VG logo was displayed at the Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

Chairman George Fox said: “It is the kind of sponsorship the club has been seeking and we’re delighted a local firm has got involved.”

It was arguably the team’s most iconic shirt.

VG was the sponsor during the fairytale run to the 1987 Uefa Cup final.

United legends Kevin Gallacher, Paul Hegarty, Ralph Milne, David Narey and Paul Sturrock were among those who showcased that classic VG logo.

Belhaven Beers

United announced a sponsorship deal with Belhaven in July 1987.

The home and away shirts were emblazoned with Belhaven Beers after becoming the second Scottish team to be sponsored by a brewery.

Rangers signed a deal with McEwan’s and the meeting between the clubs on the first game of the 1987-1988 season was described as “the battle of the beers”.

It was ironic given manager Jim McLean was a strict teetotaller.

Belhaven was the sponsor when United lost two Scottish Cup finals, in 1988 and 1991.

Among the players who wore the Belhaven shirt were Duncan Ferguson, Freddy van der Hoorn, Miodrag Krivokapic, Mixu Paatelainen and Victor Ferreyra.

No sponsor

United changed back to an all-tangerine strip during the 1993-1994 season.

The team famously didn’t have a front-of-kit sponsor for the first time since 1985.

The “Jackson Pollock” paint splatter away shirt is widely regarded as one of the best and many United supporters believe it was enhanced by the lack of a sponsor.

Among the players who wore the Loki shirt were Maurice Malpas, Gordan Petric, Christian Dailly, Paddy Connolly, Jerren Nixon and Craig Brewster.

Rover

Ivan Golac masterminded United to their first Scottish Cup final in 1994.

Rover signed a deal with the club “in excess of six figures” on the eve of the cup final which saw United wearing the sponsor on the Loki shirts at Hampden.

United wore the Rover sponsor and won the Scottish Cup for the first time against Rangers with a goal which earned Craig Brewster legend status.

Gary Bollan, Brian Welsh, Billy McKinlay, Dragutin Ristic, Robbie Winters and Brazilian striker Sergio were among those who showcased the Rover sponsor.

Telewest Communications

Remember Telewest?

Telewest offered cable TV and was a rival to satellite provider Sky.

The £100,000 one-year shirt sponsorship deal with United was signed in 1996.

United’s partnership with Telewest would become one of the longest in Scottish football.

Telewest adorned the shirt for seven years through style changes which included the 1998 home shirt with “black and white swoosh”.

Another favourite was the 2002-2003 green away kit.

Morning, Noon & Night

Chairman Eddie Thompson’s convenience store chain was emblazoned on United’s strips from the 2003-2004 season.

It happened after a proposed deal with Emirates Airlines collapsed.

General manager Bill Campbell said the home strip would pay homage to the 10th anniversary of the 1994 Scottish Cup win by bringing back tangerine shorts.

Notable players who wore the Morning Noon & Night shirt included Charlie Miller, Barry Robson, Jason Scotland, Billy Dodds and Collin Samuel.

Anglian Home Improvements

Anglian Home Improvements became United shirt sponsors in July 2006.

The windows and doors company was looking to expand in the Dundee area.

The top had Hummel’s iconic chevrons across the shoulders and sleeves.

United wore the shirt at Hampden in March 2008 in the Eddie Thompson final.

Carbrini Sportswear

United signed a two-year sponsorship deal with JD Sports in June 2008.

United’s kit carried the logo of JD’s youth fashion brand Carbrini Sportswear, which was worn in a friendly game against Barcelona at Tannadice.

Carbrini Sportswear was the sponsor when United won the Scottish Cup after defeating Ross County in May 2010 with goals from David Goodwillie and Craig Conway.

Peter Houston had taken over as manager of United that season.

Calor Gas

Dubious puns were in plentiful supply when Calor Gas became sponsor in June 2010.

“Tangerines now cooking with Calor” was a headline that ignited some smiles.

Calor Gas spent six years as United’s main shirt sponsor from 2010-2016.

The final kit with the Calor Gas sponsor will always be associated with the derby against Dundee that sealed United’s relegation in May 2016.

McEwan Fraser Legal

Both city clubs were backed by the same sponsor from the 2016-2017 season.

McEwan Fraser Legal became the first company to sponsor the clubs simultaneously.

United wore the shirt when they won the Challenge Cup at Fir Park in March 2017.

Players who wore the sponsor included Jamie Robson, Willo Flood, Ali Coote, Simon Murray, Scott McDonald and Tony Andreu.

Utilita

Utilita signed a two-year deal and became front-of-shirt sponsor in July 2018.

Arabs who switched to Utilita received a smart meter with a limited edition United display cover and £25 was paid to the player development fund.

United were promoted back to the Premiership in April 2020 wearing a shirt that was modelled on the iconic VG kit worn at the 1987 Uefa Cup final.

The purple third kit was extremely popular.

Eden Mill

Eden Mill from St Andrews became United’s main sponsor from July 2021.

The home shirt was “strikingly modern and vibrant” and the white away kit with speckles of tangerine was modelled on the 1994 “Jackson Pollock” strip.

They were extremely popular in the club shop.

Players who wore the Eden Mill kit included Charlie Mulgrew and Lawrence Shankland.

Quinn Casino

United took a gamble on Quinn Casino from June 2022.

United were relegated in 2023 and promoted in 2024 wearing the sponsor.

