In Pictures: Fans turn out in full force for the St Johnstone vs Aberdeen game in Perth

St Johnstone fans turned out in force as their side took on Aberdeen at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

The Premiership clash saw Saints battling to earn crucial points in their fight for survival.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, arrived in Perth aiming to secure a vital away win.

But the match ended in a goalless stalemate, with neither side able to find a breakthrough.

The Courier was there to capture the atmosphere, as photographer Steve MacDougall snapped some of the best moments.