In Pictures: Fans turn out in full force for the St Johnstone vs Aberdeen game in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport

In Pictures: Fans turn out in full force for the St Johnstone vs Aberdeen game in Perth

Loyal St Johnstone and Aberdeen fans were out in full force, bringing energy and support for their teams on Saturday.

Vivian Small at the back alongside son Jamie Small (aged 11, left), daughter Chloe Small (aged 9, right) and nephew Andrew Gemmell (aged 6, centre) from Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Vivian Small at the back alongside son Jamie Small (aged 11, left), daughter Chloe Small (aged 9, right) and nephew Andrew Gemmell (aged 6, centre) from Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Emma Grady

St Johnstone fans turned out in force as their side took on Aberdeen at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

The Premiership clash saw Saints battling to earn crucial points in their fight for survival.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, arrived in Perth aiming to secure a vital away win.

But the match ended in a goalless stalemate, with neither side able to find a breakthrough.

The Courier was there to capture the atmosphere, as photographer Steve MacDougall snapped some of the best moments.

From the left to right Robert Mayes, wife Anne Mayes, grandson Harrison Mayes (aged 10) and son Jamie Mayes (Harrison’s dad) from Perth.
Douglas Will and Hamish Will (aged 4) at his first Aberdeen game.
Harry Cochrane (aged 6) from Aberdeen at his first football match.
Some of the crowds attending the match.
Left is Callum Mathieson and right is dad Colin Mathieson.
Gordon McGregor with son Calum McGregor and grandson Aidan McGregor (aged 7) from Dundee.
Left to right is Gary Chmiel and sons Fraser (aged 13) and Cameron (aged 10) from Perth.
Innes Mackenzie and son Finlay Mackenzie (aged 8)
Tracey Abed with children Evan Abed (aged 12) and Seren Abed (aged 9) from Perth.
Aberdeen fans Robert Gilgour and grandson Ethan Guckel from West Lothian.
Left to right is Kyle Lamond, daughter Darcy Lamond (aged 7) and grandad David Stewart.
Left is Bethany Cumming and right is Sophie Chapman from Perth.
Callum Wallace and son from Aberdeen.
Laurence Muir and Lewis Muir (aged 9) from Ayrshire.
Left to right is Ben Rose with son Cameron Rose (aged 10) and family friend Robin Garrett from Edinburgh.
Left to right is Scott Phillips, Tracy Gillies, Nathan Blyth and Olivia Collins from Perth.
Jim Thomson (from Dunning) alongside daughter Carolann Innes and her son Forbes Innes (aged 17 both from Inverness)
Marc Strachan with kids Colt Strachan (aged 12) and Blake Strachan (aged 7) from Rothienorman.
Aly Buick and Lesley Buick with children Fraser (aged 10) and Isla (aged 8) from Perth.
Chris Dalton with wife Allison Dalton and children Struan (aged 4) and Glen (aged 1) from Perth.

More from Sport

Benji Kimpioka battles for the ball against Aberdeen.
3 St Johnstone talking points: Transformation at the back and signs that Benji Kimpioka…
Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser holds his hands to his face.
Dunfermline endure fan anger, misfiring attack and Stark's Park weakness AGAIN in worrying Fife…
Raith Rovers attacker Finlay Pollock.
Finlay Pollock reveals Raith Rovers have cut deal over Scotland U/21s duty
Trevor Carson was excellent throughout against Dundee united
Dundee win at Tannadice would provide 'massive shot in the arm'
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari on the touchline during the game against Aberdeen.
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone get point against Aberdeen that could be precious
Dundee midfield men Scott Fraser and Lyall Cameron. Images: SNS
Dundee's derby midfield: Lyall Cameron and Scott Fraser return - who does Tony Docherty…
2
Luca Stephenson is determined to do his part for Dundee United in Sunday's derby. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee United's Luca Stephenson: 'You can't walk around Asda without being told what derby…
Raith Rovers celebrate Paul Hanlon's goal to make it 2-0 against Dunfermline Athletic.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson hails Fife derby win 'for the fans' as he…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin updates the media on his squad for Sunday's derby. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Jim Goodwin lifts lid on Dundee United stars' 'touch-and-go' derby fitness hopes
Jason Holt applauds the St Johnstone fans at full-time.
Jason Holt: St Johnstone are learning how to suffer

Conversation