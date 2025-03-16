Sport In Pictures: Fans turn out in full force for the St Johnstone vs Aberdeen game in Perth Loyal St Johnstone and Aberdeen fans were out in full force, bringing energy and support for their teams on Saturday. Vivian Small at the back alongside son Jamie Small (aged 11, left), daughter Chloe Small (aged 9, right) and nephew Andrew Gemmell (aged 6, centre) from Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Emma Grady March 16 2025, 3:29pm March 16 2025, 3:29pm Share In Pictures: Fans turn out in full force for the St Johnstone vs Aberdeen game in Perth Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/5203001/fans-at-st-johnstone-vs-aberdeen-game-in-perth-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment St Johnstone fans turned out in force as their side took on Aberdeen at McDiarmid Park on Saturday. The Premiership clash saw Saints battling to earn crucial points in their fight for survival. Aberdeen, meanwhile, arrived in Perth aiming to secure a vital away win. But the match ended in a goalless stalemate, with neither side able to find a breakthrough. The Courier was there to capture the atmosphere, as photographer Steve MacDougall snapped some of the best moments. From the left to right Robert Mayes, wife Anne Mayes, grandson Harrison Mayes (aged 10) and son Jamie Mayes (Harrison’s dad) from Perth. Douglas Will and Hamish Will (aged 4) at his first Aberdeen game. Harry Cochrane (aged 6) from Aberdeen at his first football match. Some of the crowds attending the match. Left is Callum Mathieson and right is dad Colin Mathieson. Gordon McGregor with son Calum McGregor and grandson Aidan McGregor (aged 7) from Dundee. Left to right is Gary Chmiel and sons Fraser (aged 13) and Cameron (aged 10) from Perth. Innes Mackenzie and son Finlay Mackenzie (aged 8) Tracey Abed with children Evan Abed (aged 12) and Seren Abed (aged 9) from Perth. Aberdeen fans Robert Gilgour and grandson Ethan Guckel from West Lothian. Left to right is Kyle Lamond, daughter Darcy Lamond (aged 7) and grandad David Stewart. Left is Bethany Cumming and right is Sophie Chapman from Perth. Callum Wallace and son from Aberdeen. Laurence Muir and Lewis Muir (aged 9) from Ayrshire. Left to right is Ben Rose with son Cameron Rose (aged 10) and family friend Robin Garrett from Edinburgh. Left to right is Scott Phillips, Tracy Gillies, Nathan Blyth and Olivia Collins from Perth. Jim Thomson (from Dunning) alongside daughter Carolann Innes and her son Forbes Innes (aged 17 both from Inverness) Marc Strachan with kids Colt Strachan (aged 12) and Blake Strachan (aged 7) from Rothienorman. Aly Buick and Lesley Buick with children Fraser (aged 10) and Isla (aged 8) from Perth. Chris Dalton with wife Allison Dalton and children Struan (aged 4) and Glen (aged 1) from Perth.
Conversation