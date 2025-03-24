Fife darts icon Jocky Wilson’s sporting life in pictures – from school team to world champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife darts icon Jocky Wilson’s sporting life in pictures – from school team to world champion

The Fifer became a sporting giant through his darting prowess and these are some of the defining images of his sporting life. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Jocky Wilson prepares to throw a dart, watched by his Scotland team-mates in 1985.
Jocky Wilson watched by his Scotland team-mates in 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

Jocky Wilson became king of the oche after a rags-to-riches rise from hustling in Kirkcaldy pubs for beer money.

The ex-miner became the first Scot to win the world title when he beat John Lowe at smoke-filled Jollees Cabaret Club in Stoke-on-Trent in 1982.

The Fifer with the toothless grin became two-time champion of the world in 1989 and was one of the biggest sporting personalities of the decade.

He died on March 24 2012, at his home, and to mark the anniversary we are celebrating Jocky’s remarkable life in pictures.

Some have not been seen for decades.

Waid Academy

Jocky and his Waid Academy football team-mates
Jocky and his Waid Academy team-mates. Image: Wullie Burness.

Born John Thomas Wilson at Craigtoun Hospital, St Andrews, Jocky came from a large family and survived some difficult times, including several years in care.

Jocky went to primary school in Elie and secondary school at Waid Academy in Anstruther where he first caught the eye as a goalscorer for the football team.

He spent three years in the Army before going down the pits at Seafield colliery, but life as a miner didn’t agree with him and he signed on the dole.

His rise to fame in Kirkcaldy

Jocky and his friends celebrate after winning the Evening News with the Alpha Bar in 1978.
Winning the Evening News with the Alpha Bar in 1978. Image: Wullie Burness.

Jocky started playing darts to pass the time at the Lister Bar in Kirkcaldy.

The first time he played competitively his opponent had finished before Jocky managed the double to start.

Practice five hours a day for a week enabled him to go back to the pub and start hustling for a pint or two.

Winning the Evening News in 1978

a group shot of Jocky and team-mates celebrating the 1978 Evening News win at Kelty
Celebrating the 1978 Evening News win at Kelty. Image: Wullie Burness.

Jocky was part of the Alpha Bar darts team that won the Evening News Scottish Open Championships at Kelty in May 1978.

A total of 652 teams entered the tournament.

Alpha Bar was best in Scotland

Jocky and his Alpha Bar team mates pose for a picture in front of a dartboard in 1978
Jocky and his Alpha Bar team mates in 1978. Image: Wullie Burness.

The Alpha Bar became Scotland’s top darts team after winning in 1978.

The prize money was £300.

Future world champ played for the Path Tavern

the Path Tavern darts team in 1979
Jocky playing with the Path Tavern in 1979. Image: Wullie Burness.

The following year Jocky played for the Path Tavern, which was put together to try and win the 1979 Evening News Scottish Open Championships.

They were short of one player on the day so weren’t allowed to compete.

Jocky played 57 games for Fife

Jocky with the Fife team that became Scottish champions.
The Fife team became British and Scottish champions. Image: Wullie Burness.

Jocky played for Fife and in 57 games was a winner on 54 occasions.

He went on to become captain of Scotland and played in the 1979 World Darts Championship where he was defeated by John Lowe in the quarter-final.

Jocky Wilson put Kirkcaldy on the map

Jocky Wilson, Wullie Burness and Chic McCallum raise a glass in 1979.
Jocky Wilson, Wullie Burness and Chic McCallum in 1979. Image: Wullie Burness.

Jocky turned professional in 1979 and never looked back.

He would practice every day and non-stop for two hours before a big match, where he would have three or four vodkas and coke before taking to the oche.

Jocky became world champion in 1982

Members of the public join Jocky Wilson as he shows off the world championship trophy outside the Lister Bar in 1982.
Jocky Wilson shows off the trophy at the Lister Bar in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.

Jocky realised his dream by winning the world darts title in 1982.

He drove through the night to get back home from Stoke-on-Trent and brought the trophy back to the Lister Bar where his prowess had first became evident.

Jocky and Malvina celebrated

Jocky and Malvina Wilson and others with the world championship trophy in January 1982.
Jocky and Malvina Wilson in January 1982. Image: DC Thomson.

Jocky and his wife Malvina celebrated in Kirkcaldy when he returned home.

When he won at Jollees Cabaret Club he was still living in a Kirkcaldy council house with Malvina and their children John, William and Anne Marie.

Lights, camera, action!

Jocky signs autographs at Kirkcaldy's ABC Cinema in 1982.
Jocky signs autographs at Kirkcaldy’s ABC Cinema in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.

Jocky pocketed his biggest pay day of £6,500 after winning the world title.

He became a man in demand and among his public appearances was a visit to Kirkcaldy’s ABC Cinema to sign autographs and show off the trophy.

Jocky at the Caird Hall

Jocky with fans while playing for Scotland at the Caird Hall in 1982.
Jocky with fans while playing for Scotland at the Caird Hall in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.

Jocky was very patriotic and loved playing for Scotland.

He was accused of using abusive language and threatening behaviour towards an official when Scotland lost 5-2 to England at Dundee’s Caird Hall in November 1982.

Jocky at the Angus Hotel

Jocky holds a dartboard as he is pictured at Dundee's Angus Hotel for a charity exhibition in 1984.
Jocky at Dundee’s Angus Hotel for a charity exhibition in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

Jocky was a regular visitor to Dundee on the exhibition circuit and appeared everywhere from the Angus Hotel to the Dolphin Bar in Fintry.

He was also generous with his time for charity.

Darts great became a Fife Flyer…

Jocky in ice hockey gear and on the ice at Kirkcaldy Rink in 1984.
Jocky on the ice at Kirkcaldy Rink in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

Jocky watched Fife Flyers at Kirkcaldy Rink in the 1980s.

He became so enthusiastic about ice hockey that he sponsored Chic Cottrell in 1984.

Slimline Jocky

Jocky in profile at the oche
Jocky stayed away from the spirits. Image: DC Thomson.

Jocky saw in 1985 away from temptation at a health farm.

He made a resolution to “knuckle down” before the 1985 world championship finals.

Suit you, Sir…

Jocky in a suit before a home international in Aberdeen in 1985. Also in the picture are Leighton Rees, Eric Bristow and John Lowe.
Jocky before a home international in Aberdeen in 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

Jocky looking resplendent attending an official reception in November 1984 at the Aberdeen Altens Hotel before the Home International KO Cup.

Among those in the picture are Leighton Rees, Eric Bristow and John Lowe.

England beat Scotland 13-5 in the final.

Can’t beat a bit of Bully

Jocky and Bullseye host Jim Bowen on set in 1986.
Jocky and Bullseye host Jim Bowen in 1986. Image: Shutterstock.

Jocky made frequent guest appearances on ITV’s Sunday evening darts-themed quiz show Bullseye in the Bronze Bully throw for charity spot.

The programme saw host Jim Bowen spout his popular catchphrases “super, smashing, great” and “now look what you could have won…”.

Eric Bristow was a friend and rival

Eric and Jocky enjoying a splash in a swimming pool
Eric and Jocky enjoying a splash. Image: Wullie Burness.

Eric Bristow was Jocky’s biggest rival during his career.

They were deadly enemies on the oche during some classic clashes but were great pals off stage and they loved to wind each other up.

Winning a second world title

Jocky lifts the trophy after he wins the 1989 world darts championship
Jocky wins the 1989 world darts championship. Image: Shutterstock.

Jocky defeated Eric Bristow to win his second world title in January 1989.

Trying to stop smoking, Jocky picked up a wine gums habit before his tilt at the world crown in 1989 and reckoned it was just the thing for his concentration.

Arise, Sir Jocky?

Sid Waddell gives Jocky a framed copy of The Sunday Post back page in 1990.
Sid Waddell gives Jocky the Sunday Post back page in 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

This prompted The Sunday Post back page to proclaim: ‘If Bristow’s worth an MBE give wee Jocky a knighthood’.

Darts commentator Sid Waddell presented Jocky with a framed copy.

Jocky was happy in Kirkcaldy

Jocky with his campervan in Kirkcaldy in 1990.
Jocky with his campervan in Kirkcaldy in 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

The 1989 world title was Jocky’s last taste of success in any major tournament.

He turned his back on the game that made him rich and returned to Kirkcaldy after losing to Nigel Justice in the second round of the World Matchplay in 1995.

Malvina was a bigger love than darts

Jocky - dressed up as a jockey for a press shot - and his beloved wife Malvina.
Jocky and his beloved wife Malvina. Image: Wullie Burness.

Jocky passed away at his home at the age of 62 with Malvina by his side.

He was carried into Kirkcaldy Crematorium to Matt Monroe’s the Impossible Dream before the service conducted by Denis Madden.

Mr Madden told mourners: “He had a much bigger love than all the darts and that’s the woman who was his wife for 44 years.

“She was his soulmate.

“When it came to the crunch, what this man‘s life was all about was his wife, his children and his grandchildren.”

Conversation