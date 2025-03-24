Fife darts icon Jocky Wilson’s sporting life in pictures – from school team to world champion

Jocky Wilson became king of the oche after a rags-to-riches rise from hustling in Kirkcaldy pubs for beer money.

The ex-miner became the first Scot to win the world title when he beat John Lowe at smoke-filled Jollees Cabaret Club in Stoke-on-Trent in 1982.

The Fifer with the toothless grin became two-time champion of the world in 1989 and was one of the biggest sporting personalities of the decade.

He died on March 24 2012, at his home, and to mark the anniversary we are celebrating Jocky’s remarkable life in pictures.

Some have not been seen for decades.

Waid Academy

Born John Thomas Wilson at Craigtoun Hospital, St Andrews, Jocky came from a large family and survived some difficult times, including several years in care.

Jocky went to primary school in Elie and secondary school at Waid Academy in Anstruther where he first caught the eye as a goalscorer for the football team.

He spent three years in the Army before going down the pits at Seafield colliery, but life as a miner didn’t agree with him and he signed on the dole.

His rise to fame in Kirkcaldy

Jocky started playing darts to pass the time at the Lister Bar in Kirkcaldy.

The first time he played competitively his opponent had finished before Jocky managed the double to start.

Practice five hours a day for a week enabled him to go back to the pub and start hustling for a pint or two.

Winning the Evening News in 1978

Jocky was part of the Alpha Bar darts team that won the Evening News Scottish Open Championships at Kelty in May 1978.

A total of 652 teams entered the tournament.

Alpha Bar was best in Scotland

The Alpha Bar became Scotland’s top darts team after winning in 1978.

The prize money was £300.

Future world champ played for the Path Tavern

The following year Jocky played for the Path Tavern, which was put together to try and win the 1979 Evening News Scottish Open Championships.

They were short of one player on the day so weren’t allowed to compete.

Jocky played 57 games for Fife

Jocky played for Fife and in 57 games was a winner on 54 occasions.

He went on to become captain of Scotland and played in the 1979 World Darts Championship where he was defeated by John Lowe in the quarter-final.

Jocky Wilson put Kirkcaldy on the map

Jocky turned professional in 1979 and never looked back.

He would practice every day and non-stop for two hours before a big match, where he would have three or four vodkas and coke before taking to the oche.

Jocky became world champion in 1982

Jocky realised his dream by winning the world darts title in 1982.

He drove through the night to get back home from Stoke-on-Trent and brought the trophy back to the Lister Bar where his prowess had first became evident.

Jocky and Malvina celebrated

Jocky and his wife Malvina celebrated in Kirkcaldy when he returned home.

When he won at Jollees Cabaret Club he was still living in a Kirkcaldy council house with Malvina and their children John, William and Anne Marie.

Lights, camera, action!

Jocky pocketed his biggest pay day of £6,500 after winning the world title.

He became a man in demand and among his public appearances was a visit to Kirkcaldy’s ABC Cinema to sign autographs and show off the trophy.

Jocky at the Caird Hall

Jocky was very patriotic and loved playing for Scotland.

He was accused of using abusive language and threatening behaviour towards an official when Scotland lost 5-2 to England at Dundee’s Caird Hall in November 1982.

Jocky at the Angus Hotel

Jocky was a regular visitor to Dundee on the exhibition circuit and appeared everywhere from the Angus Hotel to the Dolphin Bar in Fintry.

He was also generous with his time for charity.

Darts great became a Fife Flyer…

Jocky watched Fife Flyers at Kirkcaldy Rink in the 1980s.

He became so enthusiastic about ice hockey that he sponsored Chic Cottrell in 1984.

Slimline Jocky

Jocky saw in 1985 away from temptation at a health farm.

He made a resolution to “knuckle down” before the 1985 world championship finals.

Suit you, Sir…

Jocky looking resplendent attending an official reception in November 1984 at the Aberdeen Altens Hotel before the Home International KO Cup.

Among those in the picture are Leighton Rees, Eric Bristow and John Lowe.

England beat Scotland 13-5 in the final.

Can’t beat a bit of Bully

Jocky made frequent guest appearances on ITV’s Sunday evening darts-themed quiz show Bullseye in the Bronze Bully throw for charity spot.

The programme saw host Jim Bowen spout his popular catchphrases “super, smashing, great” and “now look what you could have won…”.

Eric Bristow was a friend and rival

Eric Bristow was Jocky’s biggest rival during his career.

They were deadly enemies on the oche during some classic clashes but were great pals off stage and they loved to wind each other up.

Winning a second world title

Jocky defeated Eric Bristow to win his second world title in January 1989.

Trying to stop smoking, Jocky picked up a wine gums habit before his tilt at the world crown in 1989 and reckoned it was just the thing for his concentration.

Arise, Sir Jocky?

This prompted The Sunday Post back page to proclaim: ‘If Bristow’s worth an MBE give wee Jocky a knighthood’.

Darts commentator Sid Waddell presented Jocky with a framed copy.

Jocky was happy in Kirkcaldy

The 1989 world title was Jocky’s last taste of success in any major tournament.

He turned his back on the game that made him rich and returned to Kirkcaldy after losing to Nigel Justice in the second round of the World Matchplay in 1995.

Malvina was a bigger love than darts

Jocky passed away at his home at the age of 62 with Malvina by his side.

He was carried into Kirkcaldy Crematorium to Matt Monroe’s the Impossible Dream before the service conducted by Denis Madden.

Mr Madden told mourners: “He had a much bigger love than all the darts and that’s the woman who was his wife for 44 years.

“She was his soulmate.

“When it came to the crunch, what this man‘s life was all about was his wife, his children and his grandchildren.”