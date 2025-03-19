EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline Athletic manager hunt update as candidate profile and timescale revealed

Dunfermline have set their sights on an experienced replacement for sacked head coach Michael Tidser.

Tidser was axed on Monday after just two months and 11 games in charge.

Friday’s Fife derby defeat to rivals Raith Rovers proved to be the final act in an ill-fated 60-day reign.

It leaves the Pars seeking their third manager of the season following the dismissal of James McPake two days before Christmas.

Double cup-winning former St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson, ex-Ross County and Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell and previous Raith Rovers head coach Ian Murray have all been linked with the post.

Courier Sport understands the East End Park outfit have been inundated with interested candidates, including some notable names from abroad as well as from the UK.

After taking a moment to consider their options in the wake of Tidser’s exit at the start of the week, the search for his successor is now well under way.

Club officials are said to be ‘working methodically’ through the profiles of those who have shown an interest in the post as well as other potential targets.

Dunfermline manager job ‘attractive’

Despite the challenge of the team currently sitting second bottom of the Championship and facing a relegation dogfight in the final seven games of the season, the Fifers are convinced the job is an attractive one.

And, given the battle to avoid dropping into League One, it is understood the Pars hierarchy are keen to bring in a more experienced figure this time round.

Tidser, who was still registered as a player, had been in the management ranks for only 18 months when he was recruited from Kelty.

Whether the new man is a short-term appointment to get through to the end of the season or is viewed as a long-term option remains to be seen.

But there is an eagerness, if possible, to have the new man in place before the next league game away to Ayr United a week on Saturday.

The postponement of this weekend’s meeting with Livingston due to international call-ups provides some breathing space for Park Bench owners James Bord and Evan Sofer and the East End Park board.

However, Tidser’s arrival from Kelty was delayed by prolonged compensation negotiations, leaving almost four weeks before his appointment in January, and they know they cannot take as long on this occasion.