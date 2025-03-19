EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline Athletic manager hunt update as candidate profile and timescale revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline Athletic manager hunt update as candidate profile and timescale revealed

The hunt for a successor to sacked Pars boss Michael Tidser is under way.

Dunfermline Athletic's East End Park stadium.
Dunfermline Athletic's East End Park. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline have set their sights on an experienced replacement for sacked head coach Michael Tidser.

Tidser was axed on Monday after just two months and 11 games in charge.

Friday’s Fife derby defeat to rivals Raith Rovers proved to be the final act in an ill-fated 60-day reign.

It leaves the Pars seeking their third manager of the season following the dismissal of James McPake two days before Christmas.

Former Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser looks disconsolate after defeat.
Defeat to Raith Rovers proved to be Michael Tidser’s last game in charge of Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Double cup-winning former St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson, ex-Ross County and Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell and previous Raith Rovers head coach Ian Murray have all been linked with the post.

Courier Sport understands the East End Park outfit have been inundated with interested candidates, including some notable names from abroad as well as from the UK.

After taking a moment to consider their options in the wake of Tidser’s exit at the start of the week, the search for his successor is now well under way.

Club officials are said to be ‘working methodically’ through the profiles of those who have shown an interest in the post as well as other potential targets.

Dunfermline manager job ‘attractive’

Despite the challenge of the team currently sitting second bottom of the Championship and facing a relegation dogfight in the final seven games of the season, the Fifers are convinced the job is an attractive one.

And, given the battle to avoid dropping into League One, it is understood the Pars hierarchy are keen to bring in a more experienced figure this time round.

Tidser, who was still registered as a player, had been in the management ranks for only 18 months when he was recruited from Kelty.

Whether the new man is a short-term appointment to get through to the end of the season or is viewed as a long-term option remains to be seen.

Callum Davidson stands with his hands in his jacket pockets at the side of a match.
Former St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is currently out of work after being sacked by Queen’s Park. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

But there is an eagerness, if possible, to have the new man in place before the next league game away to Ayr United a week on Saturday.

The postponement of this weekend’s meeting with Livingston due to international call-ups provides some breathing space for Park Bench owners James Bord and Evan Sofer and the East End Park board.

However, Tidser’s arrival from Kelty was delayed by prolonged compensation negotiations, leaving almost four weeks before his appointment in January, and they know they cannot take as long on this occasion.

Conversation