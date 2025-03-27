Picture gallery tracks progress of Dundee running club Hawkhill Harriers in 80s and 90s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Picture gallery tracks progress of Dundee running club Hawkhill Harriers in 80s and 90s

The club that produced Liz McColgan, Eilish McColgan and Laura Muir was started in a Dundee pub in the late 1800s and is still going strong today. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Hawkhill Harriers girls relay team line up for a picture in July 1997.
The Hawkhill Harriers girls relay team in July 1997. Image: DC Thomson.

The Dundee Hawkhill Harriers Athletics Club has been a Dundee sporting institution since 1889.

A group of working lads with a passion for running set up the club, meeting in a pub on the corner of Perth Road and Hawkhill.

It is still going strong.

There have been plenty of successes along the road.

Charles Smith was the club’s first male international competitor, in 1934-35, but it was his brother, John Suttie Smith, who was the star.

He represented Team GB in the 10,000m at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam, finishing 10th after he stopped, thinking the race was over, with a lap to go.

He joined the Hawks in 1935.

Fast forward to the 1980s and they had their very own star in Liz McColgan.

Not forgetting Laura Muir and Eilish McColgan, who are both products of the Harriers.

Hawkhill Harriers are a club with a long and rich history and we have opened up our archives to look back at events from the 1980s and 1990s.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Will they awaken any memories for you?

1983

runners compete in the Hawkhill Harriers mini-marathon in 1983.
Hawkhill Harriers mini-marathon in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.

Hawkhill Harriers organised a mini-marathon in March 1983.

They were preparing to compete in the first Dundee marathon, which took place in April 1983 and was won by Don MacGregor from Fife Athletic Club.

The 43-year-old, who competed in the 1972 Olympics, was accompanied round the first 16 miles by teenage Hawkhill Harrier Richard Barrie, who pulled up at that point.

1984

Liz showing off her trophies at home in Whitfield in 1984.
Liz showing off her trophies at home in Whitfield in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

The former Liz Lynch attended Whitfield Primary School and St Saviour’s High School where PE teacher Phil Kearns was a marathon runner.

Phil quickly spotted the potential and sent four girls from St Saviour’s to Harry Bennett, head coach at Dundee Hawkhill Harriers.

But only one of them became queen of the world.

Liz is a life member of the Harriers.

1984

fun run gets under way as runners go on a path through trees
The fun run gets under way. Image: DC Thomson.

This 10-mile fun run at Caird Park was organised by Dundee District Council and Hawkhill Harriers and attracted 250 runners in December 1984.

The winner was Hugh Mackay from the Harriers.

He crossed the line in 47 minutes and 30 seconds.

1984

Dundee Wheelers and Hawkhill Harriers pose for a group photo
Dundee Wheelers and Hawkhill Harriers. Image: DC Thomson.

Hawkhill Harriers and Dundee Wheelers members at Caird Park Stadium.

The track was officially opened in June 1954 and available for training and racing.

The athletics circuit was upgraded in 1994 and renamed the Ronnie McIntosh Stadium in 2014 after the death of one the club’s most influential members.

1988

Team-mates gather on the running track with a banner to wish Liz all the best in September 1988
Team-mates wish Liz all the best in September 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Liz Lynch swept to a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games women’s 10,000 metres final in Edinburgh in 1986 and became the darling of the Scottish crowd.

She became Liz McColgan before the 1988 Olympic Games.

Liz was given a rousing send-off by the Harriers before leaving for Seoul in 1988.

1988

Two runners on the track alongside Danny Furey, who is in a wheelchair, as he trains for the Paralympic Games
Danny Furey trains for the Paralympic Games. Image: DC Thomson.

Danny Furey training for the 1988 Paralympic Games in Seoul.

He was joined on the Caird Park track by coach Barbara Olive and Catriona Williams from Hawkhill Harriers in September 1988.

Danny was third in the 100, 200 and 400 metres events.

1988

Liz McColgan sits on the floor beside pupils as she visits her old school Whitfield Primary in 1988
Liz McColgan visits her old school Whitfield Primary in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Liz McColgan took Olympic silver in Seoul in the 10,000 metres.

She put in what BBC commentator David Coleman described as a terrific display.

She returned to show off her medal at her former primary school in Whitfield.

1988

Club members and official pose for a picture with Liz and Danny Furey as he receives honorary membership
Danny Furey receives honorary membership. Image: DC Thomson.

Danny Furey was made an honorary member of Hawkhill Harriers in November 1988 after his return from the Paralympic Games in Seoul.

He was presented with a club vest from Liz McColgan.

Danny, who had cerebral palsy, went on to represent Team GB at the Robin Hood International Games in 1989, and won two golds and a silver medal.

1990

A group of runners after completing the Hawkhill Harriers 10k road race in 1990
A group of runners in 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

Some of the runners relax with a refreshing drink at Caird Park after completing the Hawkhill Harriers 10k road race in April 1990.

Charlie Haskett came home in 30 minutes, 34 seconds.

In the women’s race, Janine Robertson was first home in 40 minutes, 22 seconds.

1991

people watch entrants running in the Hawkhill Harriers annual road race
Hawkhill Harriers annual road race. Image: DC Thomson.

More than 300 athletes of all ages gathered at Camperdown Park in February 1991 to take part in the 10 races which made up the Hawkhill Harriers annual road race.

The races attracted entries from clubs throughout Tayside.

Events ranged from the 1.2-mile minor girls’ event to the six-mile men’s race.

1991

8 Hawkhill Harriers winners with their trophies
Hawkhill Harriers winners. Image: DC Thomson.

More success was being celebrated in February 1991.

Jennifer Learmonth, Cherry Booth, Carol Vettraino and Kim Stephenson were in the back row showing off their trophies in the clubhouse.

Susan Young, Bev Ross, Yvonne Young and Lorna Silver were in front.

1992

Hawkhill Harriers members with the best club award
The Hawkhill Harriers with best club award. Image: DC Thomson.

The Hawkhill Harriers squad were celebrating in January 1992.

The senior and inter-senior girls’ teams finished second with the minors ninth in the Scottish Cross Country Relay Championships in Edinburgh.

They took the best club award.

1992

Youngsters running at the start of the Hawkhill Harriers event at Camperdown.
Hawkhill Harriers event at Camperdown. Image: DC Thomson.

A flying start in a junior race at Camperdown Park in February 1992.

Plenty of local events were set up in the early days including the Perth to Dundee marathon, which started in 1894 – James M Galloway won the 21-mile 1,540 yards race in 2 hours and 20 minutes.

It was a record that stood for almost 50 years.

1992

entrants run downhill in the Hawkhill Harriers 10k race in April 1992.
A busy scene in the Dundee 10k Race. Image: DC Thomson.

The Hawkhill Harriers 10k race in April 1992.

There were 109 competitors in the event, which took place on a mild day.

Liz McColgan returned in April 1992 to train with her Hawkhill Harriers team-mates at Caird Park as she prepared to go for gold at the 1992 Olympic Games.

1993

Start of Hawkhill Harriers road race. Image: DC Thomson.

Hawkhill Harriers staged their annual series of road races at Camperdown Park in April 1993, which attracted more than 300 competitors of all ages.

Distances varied with those under-11 tackling a mile-long course, but the senior and junior runners had a longer, six-mile slog.

The local club favoured particularly well with individuals winning four of the seven events as well as taking four first team places.

1995

Competitors get the race under way at the start of the 10k race at Caird Park in September 1995.
Competitors get the race under way. Image: DC Thomson.

The start of the 10k race at Caird Park in September 1995.

Notable athletes competing for the Hawks in the 1990s included “Young” Ian Campbell, Peter McColgan, Lorna Silver and Susan Young.

Lorna broke the junior 400m hurdles record twice.

It’s our final image.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.

Conversation